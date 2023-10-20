Reviews of ‘Leo’ and ‘Ghost’

October 20, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST

Around Tinsel Town

69th National Film Awards: Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt felicated, Waheeda Rehman gets Phalke Award

Allu Arjun won the top honours in the Best Actor category at the 69th National Film Awards while Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon jointly won the Best Actress Award. President Droupadi Murmu presented the Dadasaheb Phalke Award to veteran Bollywood actor Waheeda Rehman. Meanwhile, jury member and filmmaker Sajin Baabu was denied an invitation to the awards ceremony. The filmmaker accused KSFDC of having a role.

Bollywood

Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji celebrate 25 years of ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’

Deepika Padukone is Shakti Shetty in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’

Release of Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Emergency’ delayed

‘The Buckingham Murders’ to open Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023

Aaditya Thackeray moves HC in Sushanth Singh Rajput death case, seek to be heard in PIL for CBI probe

Salman Khan, Arijit Singh collaborate for ‘Tiger 3’ songs

Art director Milan passes away due to cardiac arrest

Kirti Kulhari to make international debut with ‘Sach is Life’

Tiger Shroff joins Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’

Hollywood

Documentary on Hamas massacre at Israel’s Supernova Music Festival in the works

Michael Caine confirms retirement from acting at the age of 90

Burt Young, who played Paulie in ‘Rocky’ films, dies at 83

Christian Bale, Robert Pattinson, Florence Pugh to voice English version of Hayao Miyazaki’s ‘The Boy and the Heron’

Taylor Swift fans flock to cinema halls for record-breaking ‘Eras Tour’ concert film

Ben Affleck’s ‘Air’ to receive tribute at Gotham Awards

Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh elected to be an International Olympic Committee member

Chris Evans confirms marriage to Alba Baptista at New York Comic Con

New ‘Suits’ series reportedly in early development

Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Gerard Butler to headline ‘In the Hand of Dante’

Regional cinema

Rakshit Shetty’s ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’ postponed again

Jr NTR welcomed by Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to join Actor’s Branch

Music director D Imman says Sivakarthikeyan betrayed him and that he won’t work with the actor again

Prasanna Vithanage’s ‘Paradise’ wins Kim Jiseok Award at Busan International Film Festival 2023

Nivin Pauly to make web series debut in Disney+ Hotstar’s ‘Pharma’

Gautham Vasudev Menon, Samuthirakani join the cast of Vishal-Hari’s next

Malayalam actor Kundara Johny passes away

Vijay Devarakonda-Parasuram film titled ‘Family Star’; glimpse video out

Actor Santhanam’s next is ‘80s Buildup’; first look out

‘Masterpeace’, starring Nithya Menen and Sharaf U Dheen, gets a premiere date

Trailers

In ‘Tiger 3’ trailer, Superspy Salman Khan is on a personal mission, and has to choose between family and country

Karthi gives the police a run for the money in ‘Japan’ teaser

In ‘Hi Nanna’ teaser, Nani, Mrunal Thakur star in a feel-good tale on love and fatherhood

Brahmanandam leads the pack in the trailer of Tharun Bhascker’s wacky crime comedy ‘Keedaa Cola’

‘’Invincible’ Season 2 trailer shows Mark Grayson battling with his inner demons

Venkatesh Daggubati plays a character with two shades in ‘Saindhav’ teaser

Sex Bob-Omb’s bass player is back in an anime avatar in ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ trailer

Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell fake love in Will Gluck’s ‘Anyone But You’ trailer

Jacob Elordi lures Barry Keoghan into a dark, hedonistic world in ‘Saltburn’ trailer

Joju George’s ‘Pulimada’ trailer promises to be an emotional psychological thriller

New in streaming

Coming soon to Netflix: Season 2 of the adventure series Princess Power, Burning Betrayal, an adaptation of Sue Hecker’s novel, crime drama Pain Hustlers, and more

New on Prime Video this week: Season 3 of the relationship drama Permanent Roommates, the third season of sci-fi series Upload, the romantic film The Other Zoey and more

Coming to Apple TV+: The Pigeon Tunner, a documentary on British spy David Cornwell, romantic drama Fingernails, the four-part docuseries The Enfield Poltergeist and more

New on Disney + Hotstar in October: LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red, FX’s American Horror Stories, a spin off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s hit anthology series, and more

Essential Reading

1) Lokesh Kanagaraj on Vijay’s ‘Leo’ and why the LCU features heroes battling for drug-free society

>> The ace filmmaker talks about reuniting with Vijay and why women are an integral reason for the success of his previous films

2) A history of violence: In defence of ‘Leo’ and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s penchant for the action genre

>> In the wake of ‘Leo’, there have been clarion calls on Tamil movies getting overtly violent, but don’t filmmakers and viewers need to share responsibility alike?

3) Puja Kolluru interview: ‘Martin Luther King’ is ‘Mandela’ on steroids and the politics is relevant

>> The director opens up on adapting the Tamil political satire and making it relevant to the socio-political scenarios of Andhra and Telangana

4) Malayalam web series see a boom with young directors making a mark with leading stars in cinema

>> The format is seeing a boom in Malayalam with several young directors making their debut in the space with diverse themes

5) Iranian filmmaker’s murder shocks film buffs in Kerala

>> The IFFK had bestowed the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015 to Dariush Mehrjui, a pioneer of the new wave Iranian cinema

6) Malayalam actor Lenaa Kumar turns author with a book on realising the potential of the self

>> The actor’s book touches upon self-realisation, and eventually, self actualisation

7) Rajani Mani’s ‘Colonies in Conflict’ pans in on the impact of changing environmental and man-made factors on honey bees

>> With ‘Colonies in Conflict’, the director provokes serious look at the planet’s vanishing biodiversity

8) Aradhana Ram talks about her dream debut ‘Kaatera’

>> The actor speaks about sharing the screen with ‘Challenging Star’ Darshan and if being the daughter of a powerhouse like Malashree adds any pressure

9) Malayalam film ‘Ennivar’ has composer Sooraj S Kurup acing it as an actor

>> The composer is winning accolades for his role in Sidhartha Siva’s film, a thriller set against the backdrop of campus politics

What to watch

1) A fiery Vijay valiantly tries to keep afloat ‘Leo’, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s weakest film yet

2) ‘Ghost’ is a potent yet complicated fanboy tribute with a stellar Shivarajkumar

3) ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’, directed by Anil Ravipudi, and starring Balakrishna, is a middling action family drama

4) Tiger Shroff struggles to salvage ‘Ganapath’

5) ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’, by Vamsee, and starring Ravi Teja, is an ambitious biopic-style drama that’s occasionally interesting

6) ‘Kaala Paani’ is an ambitious revival drama that reaches shore

7) ‘Dhak Dhak’ is a well-meaning but patchy tale of female empowerment

8) In ‘Lessons in Chemistry’, Brie Larson headlines a quaint tale that is organic, but struggles to create a bond

9) For a change, Mike Flanagan roots for horror in ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’

10) Paul Danto, Pete Davidson shine in ‘Dumb Money’, a laugh riot on the GameStop short squeeze

11) ‘Goosebumps’ is a binge-worthy teen horror comedy with no lack of fun, thrill and worms

