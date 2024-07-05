Reviews of ‘Kill’ and ‘Despicable Me 4’

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan to receive career achievement award at Locarno Film Festival

Alia Bhatt, Sharvari to headline female-led YRF Spy Universe film ‘Alpha’

English remake of ‘Kill’ in the works, ‘John Wick’ director Chad Stahelski to produce

Fawad Khan to make Bollywood comeback after 8 years opposite Vaani Kapoor: reports

Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar board Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’

Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ postponed

Huma Qureshi to headline investigative drama ‘Bayaan’

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘The Buckingham Murders’ to release on September 13

AR Rahman-backed documentary, ‘Headhunting to Beatboxing’, to premiere at IFFM 2024

Justin Bieber arrives in Mumbai to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding

Hollywood

‘Gladiator 2’ unveils first look with Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal

Neil Gaiman accused of sexual assault by two women, denies allegations

Christopher Reeve’s son to make a cameo in James Gunn’s ‘Superman’

Netflix acquires Matt Damon, Ben Affleck’s ‘RIP’

‘Chinatown’ screenwriter Robert Towne dies at 89

Sigourney Weaver to be feted with Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement at Venice

Production begins on live-action ‘One Piece’ Season 2

Denis Villeneuve’s next projects, new Monsterverse film get release schedule

‘Inside Out 2’ hits $1 billion at global box office

Julianne Moore, Milly Alcock to star in Netflix limited series ‘Sirens’

Morgan Freeman slams AI voice imitations of himself

Cillian Murphy wraps production on ‘STEVE’, shares set photo

Regional cinema

Rajinikanth, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Coolie’ goes on floors

First look of Ajith Kumar’s ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ out

Shivarajkumar’s film with director Hemanth M Rao titled ‘Bhairavana Kone Paata’

Manisha Koirala meets ‘Indian’ co-star Kamal Haasan, calls him ‘one of the brilliant minds’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu defends her nebuliser post

Prabhu Deva’s next titled ‘Singanallur Signal’

Rashmika Mandanna’s first look from Dhanush-Sekhar Kammula’s ‘Kubera’ out

Harish Kalyan teams up with ‘Andhaghaaram’ director V Vignarajan for his next

Basil Joseph’s next, ‘Marana Mass, produced by Tovino Thomas, goes on floors

Aishwarya Rajesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary on board Venkatesh Daggubati’s ‘SVC 58’

‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ fame Raju Jeyamohan to debut as hero in ‘Bun Butter Jam’

World cinema

French director Benoît Jacquot accused in French cinema’s #MeToo wave

Kate Winslet honored with Lifetime Achievement Award at Munich Film Festival

‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ will open the Venice Film Festival 2024

Junji Ito’s iconic horror manga ‘Uzumaki’ to finally receive anime adaptation later this year

Saudi Netflix show creator says he has been convicted by anti-terrorism court

Trailers

John Cena, Akwafina fight off murderous lottery-chasers in ‘Jackpot!’ trailer

Vijay Antony runs from dark past in ‘Mazhai Pidikkatha Manithan’ trailer

Ralph Macchio, William Zabka prepare for one final challenge in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 6 Part 1 trailer

Anurag Kashyap and Sundar C play a cat-and-mouse game in ‘One 2 One’ trailer

John Cho is trapped in an AI nightmare in ‘Afraid’ trailer

Ray Liotta’s final appearance in trailer for period actioner ‘1992’

Yogi Babu’s signature chutney rivals Nizhalgal Ravi’s famous sambar in ‘Chutney Sambar’ teaser

Guru Somasundaram drinks to forget he’s a drunkard in ‘Bottle Radha’ teaser

Noémie Merlant sizzles in ‘Emmanuelle’ trailer

Indrans, Murali Gopy promise an emotional thriller in ‘Kanakarajyam’ trailer

Essential reading

1) Kalidas Jayaram and Dushara Vijayan interview on ‘Raayan’

>> The performers speak about how actor-turned-filmmaker Dhanush extracted performances out of them

2) Director Christo Tomy interview: ‘I did not want black and white characters in the movie’

>> He says ‘Ullozhukku’, headlined by Parvathy Thiruvothu and Urvashi, has characters moulded from his lived experiences

3) Screen Share: Queer films that were snubbed from glory

>> With Pride Month in the rear view, here’s a look at some extraordinary stories from recent queer cinema

4) On Gods and godmen in popular Hindi cinema

>> A piece on whether mainstream cinema has the space available for critical relations with religious figures and ideas

5) How cinema is captured and presented through the IMAX format

>> The continued use of IMAX format in the production pipelines of many major films suggests that it is here to stay

6) The problem with David E. Kelley’s ‘Presumed Innocent’

>> Many of TV man David E. Kelley’s shows have not aged well and his latest seems headed the same way

7) The ‘Longlegs’ hype: How Neon successfully sold the ‘scariest horror movie of 2024’

>> The reactions to Osgood Perkins’ new film shows Neon’s marketing hitting the sweet spot

8) Lyricist Ramajogaiah Sastry charts his journey with songs

>> Sastry’s latest song ‘Mallepoola Taxi’ from ‘Dhoom Dhaam’ marks his return to the spotlight

9) Kannada actor-director MG Srinivas: ‘Being an RJ taught me to use silence in film’

>> The RJ-turned-filmmaker talks about how his radio skills have complemented his film journey

What to watch

1) In ‘Despicable Me 4,’ surf a tide of multi-hued super-villainy including the blue-and-yellow kind

Read the full review here

2) Lakshya rampages in ‘Kill,’ a propulsive bloodfest

Read the full review here

3) The heat is on with Eddie Murphy in ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’

Read the full review here

4) ‘Mirzapur’ Season 3, an epic on the nexus between crime and politics, is strictly for fans

Read the full review here

5) Arvind Sastry’s drama, ‘Bisi-Bisi Ice-Cream’ is a fine character study of lonely people

Read the full review here

6) Emma Roberts’ annoying protagonist leads a silly underdog comedy in ‘Space Cadet’

Read the full review here

7) New vampire romances keep the audience thirsty for more in ‘Interview with the Vampire’ Season 2

Read the full review here

8) Beheadings, bawdy humour, and romance pepper ‘My Lady Jane,’ a smart, alternate history

Read the full review here

9) ‘A Family Affair,’ Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman’s tired age-gap sexcapade. is an insipid affair

Read the full review here

10) Eva Longoria-led family drama, ‘Land of Women,’ needs to do some soul-searching

Read the full review here

11) With ‘That ‘90s Show’ Part 2, the popular teen sitcom has joyfully become its own beastie

Read the full review here