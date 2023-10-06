Reviews of ‘Khufiya’ and ‘Mumbai Diaries 2’

October 06, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST

Bollywood

Karan Johar’s ‘Koffee With Karan’ is back with Season 8

Actor Ranbir Kapoor asked to appear before ED in Mahadev betting app case

Boney Kapoor speaks on Sridevi’s death, reveals she experienced blackouts

‘Yodha’, ‘Merry Christmas’ to release on December 8; clash preponed

Aamir Khan to produce Sunny Deol-Rajkumar Santoshi’s ‘Lahore, 1947’

Akshay Kumar to headline action film ‘Sky Force’

Actor Gayatri Joshi, husband involved in car accident in Italy

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Tejas’ to hit theatres on October 27

Alia Bhatt commences shoot for Vasan Bala’s ‘Jigra’

Mona Singh, Tanvi Azmi-led crime series ‘Paan Parda Zarda’ goes on floors

Hollywood

‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ head writers decline to return to show

Titanic submersible movie in the works 3 months after OceanGate Titan tragedy

Julia Ormond sues Harvey Weinstein saying he assaulted her

‘Django Unchained’ actor Keith Jefferson passes away at 53

Netflix mails its last DVD, a copy of the Coen Brothers’ ‘True Grit’

Paramount+ announces documentary on boy bands

George Miller’s ‘Mad Max’ prequel ‘Furiosa’ eyes Cannes 2024 premiere

Chris Rock in talks to direct Martin Luther King Jr biopic

Robin Williams’ daughter criticises AI recreations of her father

Hulu renews ‘Only Murders in the Building’ for season four

Nicole Kidman’s ‘Expats’ gets a premiere date on Prime Video

Regional cinema

TJ Gnanavel’s ‘Thalaivar 170’ goes on floors; Rajinikanth calls it a ‘huge entertainer with a social message’

CBI conducts searches, registers corruption case against unknown CBFC officials after actor Vishal’s bribery allegations

Siddharth reacts to ‘Chithha’ press conference disruption in Bengaluru

Vijay-Venkat Prabhu film ‘Thalapathy 68’ goes on floors

Mohanlal-Prithviraj’s ‘Lucifer’ sequel ‘Empuraan’, goes on floors

After Prabhas, Mohanlal joins Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’

Venkatesh, Nawazudding Siddiqui’s ‘Saindhav’ gets a new release date

It’s a wrap for Nandamuri Balakrishna’s ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’

Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s ‘Lal Salaam’ to release on Pongal 2024

First look and motion poster of Unni Mukundan’s ‘Marco’ out

Trailers

The ‘Leo’ trailer shows a ‘bloody sweet’ reunion for Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj

Shivarajkumar brings out the big guns in the action-heavy trailer of gangster drama ‘Ghost’

In ‘Ganapath’ teaser, Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon and Amitabh Bachchan star in a futuristic action drama

Ravi Teja is India’s biggest thief in ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ trailer

New trailer of Sofia Coppola’s ‘Priscilla’ captures the journey of Elvis

Shyam Benegal’s ‘Mujib’ trailer brings to life the story of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Trailer of Mark Ruffalo’s ‘All the Light We Cannot See’ shows an epic World War II story

In ‘Martin Luther King’ teaser, the vote of one man becomes a deciding factor in rural Telangana

‘Devil on Trial’ trailer chillingly explores ‘The Devil Made Me Do It’ murder case

‘Doona!’ trailer, starring K-pop star Suzy, hints at a coming-if-age romantic drama

Brian Cox plays the “The Controller”, in ‘007: Road to a Million’ reality series trailer

‘The Buccaneers’ trailer shows a thrill-seeking American girls gang descend upon high-nosed London

New in streaming

New on Netflix this week : Beckham, a documentary on the famous England footballer, third season of Lupin, Vishal Bharadwaj’s espionage drama Khufiya and more

New on Amazon Prime Video this week: Second season of Mumbai Diaries, horror comedy Totally Killer, Halloween special Make Me Scream, and more

Coming to Apple TV+: Lessons in Chemistry, an American drama based on an historical fiction by the same name, ThePigeon Tunnel, adocumentary, love triangle Fingernails, and more

New on Disney+ Hotstar in October: Season 2 of Loki, period drama Sultan of Delhi, 100 Years of Disney, and more

Essential reading

1) Oscar 2024 | South cinema’s global ambitions

>> With South Indian cinema breaking free from the ‘regional cinema’ tag, all eyes are on international festivals but some issues still hobble their chances

2) Nikolaj Coster-Waldau interview: Treat others the way you want them to treat you, it’s that simple

>> On the sidelines of Paris Fashion Week 2023, the actor talks about his connection to France and hitting the runway with his daughter

3) Dame Helen Mirren interview: The world should be as available and accessible to women as it is to men

>> The actor talks about how fashion can empower women and why she would love to visit India soon

4) Actor Franz Rogowski on ‘Passages’: The sex scenes were not difficult, once you get intimate with someone

>> The actor discusses filmmaker Ira Sachs’ empathetic and collaborative work ethic and working with co-star Ben Whishaw

5) Understanding the deliberate pacing of Kannada films ‘Toby’ and ‘SSE (Side A)‘

>> The two films, told unhurriedly, have led to a debate on the relevance of slow-burners in mainstream Kannada cinema

6) Srikanth Nagothi: In ‘Month of Madhu’, I have tried to not judge the characters played by Swathi and Naveen Chandra

>> The director holds forth on making his Telugu film starring Swathi and Naveen Chandra as a middle-class couple

7) Calling the shots: Director Arunachalam Vaidyanathan on ‘Shot Boot Three’

>> The director talks about the market for children’s films and on the importance of not sticking to a particular genre

8) Ophelia Lovibond on ‘Minx’ Season 2, pussy-bow blouses and Gucci skirts

>> Lovibond speaks of the joys of building a backstory for her character, an intense feminist in the adult entertainment industry in ‘70s Los Angeles

9) Is the ‘anti-superhero’ genre of movies and shows at risk of getting saturated?

>> ‘The Boys’ spin-off ‘Gen Z’ is here and it won’t be long before the ‘anti-superhero’ plank starts wearing thin

10) Far mightier than the sword: Agni Sreedhar on his tryst with cinema

>> Gangster-turned-writer Agni Sreedhar talks about his stories that have been made into films, including ‘Edegarike’

11) Munish Sharma: In the spotlight after an 18-year journey

>> Driven by the acting bug, the ‘Blindfold’ actor’s journey has been about sustainability, grit and luck

12) ‘Little Miss Rawther’ is a small film with a big heart, says the film’s lead actor and writer Shersha Sherief

>> Sherief talks about his film, which is billed as a “soulful musical romance” between a tall guy and a petite woman

What to watch

1) David Gordon Green cannot bring Halloween magic into this reboot, ‘The Exorcist: Believer’

Read the full review here

2) Vishal Bhardwaj conjures up a soulful human drama in the guise of a spy thriller in ‘Khufiya’

Read the full review here

3) An earnest Akshay Kumar struggles to salvage this mission impossible, ‘Mission Raniganj’

Read the full review here

4) Season 2 of Nikkhil Advani’s medical drama ‘Mumbai Diaries’ is gripping despite gaps

Read the full review here

5) ‘Passages’ is an effusive, exacting look at transitions, big and small

Read the full review here

6) Muralitharan’s biopic ‘800’ is an ordinary telling of an extraordinary tale

Read the full review here

7) Swathi, Naveen Chandra are the soul of Srikanth Nagothi’s moving relationship drama, ‘Month of Madhu’

Read the full review here

8) ‘Irugapatru’ is a flawed but heartfelt drama with impressive performances

Read the full review here

9) Tinu Pappachan’s craft fails to save ‘Chaaver’, a poorly-written film

Read the full review here

10) Trisha-starrer ‘The Road’ is a predictable, dead-end thriller

Read the full review here

11) ‘MAD’ is a light-hearted campus entertainer

Read the full review here

12) ‘Loki’ Season 2 is a fun ride through space and time

Read the full review here

13) ‘The Boys’ spin-off ‘Gen Z’ is as diabolically delicious

Read the full review here

14) This crazy Jimmy Shergill showreel, ‘Choona’, is hamstrung by endless posturing and detailing

Read the full review here

15) K-drama ‘Moving’ is a stunningly original, complex superhero saga with a terrific ensemble

Read the full review here

16) Wes Anderson’s short films ‘The Swan’, ‘The Rat Catcher’, ‘Poison’ are short, sweet and sabre-sharp

Read the full review here

17) Benicio Del Toro aces in ‘Reptile’, an old-fashioned, muscular thriller

Read the full review here