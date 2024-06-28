‘Kalki 2898 AD’ review, Eddie Murphy interview

Bollywood

‘Ulajh’, starring Janhvi Kapoor, gets new release date

Hina Khan diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, undergoing treatment

Netflix announces comedy series ‘Tribhuvan Mishra: CA Topper’

Varun Dhawan’s ‘Baby John’ to come out on Christmas, 2024

Vikrant Massey’s ‘12th Fail’ screened at Shanghai International Film Festival, calls experience “unforgettable”

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ gets new release date

Kritika Kamra joins Vijay Varma in period crime series ‘Matka King’

Shriya Pilgaonkar to serve as jury member for IFFLA 2024

Bigg Boss OTT 3 grand premiere kicks off with new host Anil Kapoor

Emraan Hashmi starrer ‘Showtime’ locks release date for remaining episodes

Grateful to judiciary for allowing release of ‘Maharaj’: YRF after Gujarat HC lifts stay order

Hollywood

‘Inside Out 2’ crosses $500 million at the worldwide box office

‘Downton Abbey 3’ to be released in September 2025

‘Harry Potter’ HBO TV series to be led by ‘Succession’ alums

Veteran actor Bill Cobbs, known for ‘Night at the Museum’ and ‘The Bodyguard’, passes away at 90

Ryan Gosling and Amazon MGM to team up for ‘I Used to Eat Brains, Now I Eat Kale’

Jane Fonda, Alan Cumming, Prince to receive stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2025

Michael Fassbender to star in spy thriller series ‘The Agency’

Osgood Perkin’s adaptation of Stephen King’s ‘The Monkey’ sets February 2025 release

Jared Padalecki confirms return to Eric Kripke’s ‘The Boys’ for final season

Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan in talks to star in ‘Beef’ season 2

Marvel’s Kevin Feige confirms ‘The Fantastic Four’ is a period piece

Bob Odenkirk’s ‘Nobody 2’ to be helmed by Timo Tjahjanto

Regional Cinema

A stylish Ajith Kumar makes a ‘shaka’ pose in second look of Adhik Ravichandran’s film, ‘Good Bad Ugly’

Dhyan Sreenivasan’s ‘Partners’ gets new release date

Makers of ‘NKR 21’ release birthday glimpse video for Vijayashanthi

Actor-politician Vijay urges youngsters to refrain from drugs, learn fact-checking news

Antony Varghese’s next titled ‘Daveed’

Legend Saravanan teams up with director RS Durai Senthilkumar for his next

Sai Durgha Tej’s next goes on floors

Makers of ‘GOAT’ celebrate Vijay’s 50th with action-packed glimpse

‘Adios Amigo’, starring Asif Ali and Suraj Venjaramoodu, gets a new release date

Vishnu Varadhan’s film with Aditi Shankar and Akash Murali titled ‘Nesippaya’

Rana Daggubati to present Telugu movie ‘35’

Pa Ranjith to produce Guru Somasundaram’s ‘Bottle Radha’

Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ gets a new release date

Makers share photos of Giri and Gauri from Joju George’s directorial debut, ‘Pani’

Suresh Gopi joins ‘Gaganachari’ universe with director Arun Chandu’s next, ‘Maniyan Chittappan’

Lokesh Kanagaraj shares update on Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’

World Cinema

‘Dandadan’ anime will premiere first three episodes theatrically before streaming release in October

‘One Piece’ live-action bolsters its crew with Smoker, Tashigi, Wapol and Dalton

Sabo voice actor Toru Furuya steps down from ‘One Piece’ following scandal

‘Blue Lock’ announces release date for Season 2

Lily Gladstone, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, 485 others invited to join film academy

Trailers

Robert Eggers teases nerve-shredding new take on 1922 horror classic in trailer for ‘Nosferatu’

Shankar and Kamal Haasan reunite to wage war against corruption once again in trailer for ‘Indian 2’

Tom Hanks, Robin Wright journey through time in single-location epic in trailer for ‘Here’

Hugh Grant imprisons pair of missionaries for a wicked game in trailer for A24’s ‘Heretic’

Priyamani is a contract killer for Jackie Shroff, Sunny Leone in this bloody crime drama in trailer for ‘Quotation Gang’

The Dark Knight takes on his Rogues Gallery to save Gotham in trailer for ‘Batman: Caped Crusader’

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans must rescue Father Christmas in trailer for ‘Red One’

Halle Berry, Mark Wahlberg team up for action-packed spy thriller in trailer for ‘The Union’

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Tamannaah Bhatia promise twice the scares in teaser for ‘Stree 2’

Suresh Gopi is intensity personified in his 250th film’s first glimpse in teaser for ‘Varaaham’

Prabhu Deva sings, dances and fights in the musical actioner in teaser for ‘Petta Rap’

Essential reading

1) Eddie Murphy and Joseph Gordon-Levitt on teaming up in ‘Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F’ for some buddy-cop banter and more

>> The stars talk about starring in the fourth instalment of the legendary ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ franchise and why Axel F is an ‘everyman’

2) Nawazuddin Siddiqui interview: On ‘Rautu Ka Raaz’ and being inspired by Malayalam cinema

>> The actor reflects on the industry’s trust in his talent, Bollywood’s increasing control over the streaming space, and playing Costao Fernandez in his next

3) Pride Month 2024 | Queer artistes on the stories they want to see on-screen

>> Queer artistes from across the country talk about the kind of stories they want to see and how they can help in alleviating detrimental stereotypes

3) Archana Rao on ‘Kalki 2898 AD’: The minute Amitabh Bachchan tried on the Ashwatthama costume, it looked brilliant

>> The costume designer discusses designs for ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, from using rubber-coated neoprene fabric to aged mul cottons and discarded materials

4) Shruti Haasan interview | On Hollywood debut, gender parity and why she considers herself a storyteller

>> The actress doesn’t see herself as politically aligned, but she is eager to give voice to women’s rights on any platform

5) Of Monsters and Supermen: Tracing the roots of TV’s most diabolical villains

>> With ‘The Boys’ Season 4, is there another small-screen baddie out there who can give Homelander a run for his milk?

6) Arun Chandu’s sci-fi mockumentary, ‘Gaganachari’ is drawing crowds across age groups to theatres

>> The director is savouring the success of his experimental sci-fi mockumentary Gaganachari which is set in a post-apocalyptic Kerala

7) Anna Chancellor interview: On ‘My Lady Jane,’ the dichotomy of Tudor England and her love for Indian-made fabrics

>> The actress talks essaying the role of Lady Frances Grey and what it takes to play a domineering, scheming, power-crazed mother

8) ‘Rainbow Rishta’ filmmaker Jaydeep Sarkar: ‘I hate the word representation’

>> The filmmaker talks about why queer joy needs space on Indian screens and cursory LGBTQIA+ mentions might reek of charity

9) Madan Mohan: The king of melodies who gave Indian cinema some of its most loved songs

>> On his birth centenary, a look at how one of the finest composers of India collaborated with great talents to create incredible melodies

10) How Smita Patil moved movie-goers with her performance in ‘Manthan’

>> As the feisty Bindu, who leads a revolt against the milk mafia, the actress defied all cinematic stereotypes with her persona and performance

What to watch

1) Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan shine in the visually stunning ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

Read the full review here

2) ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ is a quiet riot

Read the full review here

3) The Bear Season 3

Read the full review here

4) Lily Gladstone is a prisoner of circumstance in this intriguing Native American indie, ‘Fancy Dance’

Read the full review here

5) Nawazuddin Siddiqui does the heavy lifting in the mild murder mystery of ‘Rautu Ka Raaz’

Read the full review here

6) Performances anchor the moderately funny, trippy ‘Happy Birthday to Me’

Read the full review here

7) ‘Robot Dreams’ is Pablo Berger’s saccharine take on urban solitude

Read the full review here

8) Junaid Khan’s debut film means well, runs dull in ‘Maharaj’

Read the full review here

9) A convincing Jessica Alba packs a punch in ‘Trigger Warning’

Read the full review here

10) ‘Pushtaini’ is a gentle yet gripping indie that scratches beneath the surface

Read the full review here

11) ‘Gaganachari’ is a fun-filled sci-fi film which celebrates yesteryear Malayalam cinema

Read the full review here