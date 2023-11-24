Reviews of ‘Kaathal – The Core’ and ‘Napoleon’

November 24, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST

Around Tinsel Town

>> 54th International Film Festival of India kicks off in Goa

The 54th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) commenced with a grand opening ceremony earlier this week. Unfolding by the glimmering shores of Goa, the festival is screening over 270 films from 105 countries. Karan Johar, Vijay Sethupathi, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol, Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor and other Indian and international film personalities graced the opening stages of the nine-day festival. Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting (I&B), Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur also announced an increased incentive for foreign film productions in India.

>> Mansoor Ali Khan apologises to Trisha for derogatory remarks; actress responds

Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan apologised to his Leo co-star Trisha for insensitive comments he made against her last week. Khan, known for antagonist roles in South films, faced severe backlash for his remarks which included Chennai police filing a case against him, following a direction of the National Commission for Women (NCW). “To my fellow actor Trisha, forgive me,” an excerpt from the apology read. In response, Trisha, who had previously called Khan ‘pathetic’ for his unsavory comments, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “To err is human, to forgive is divine”.

>> Vir Das wins International Emmy Award for best comedy

Indian actor-comic Vir Das won the International Emmy Award for his Netflix stand-up special Vir Das: Landing in the best comedy category. This was the second nomination and maiden win in the segment for Das, who shared the trophy with popular British teen sitcom Derry Girls Season 3.

Bollywood

Kartik Aaryan to headline Karan Johar’s next film production

Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte team up for YRF Entertainment’s revenge thriller series ‘Akka’

‘Dhoom’ director Sanjay Gadhvi dies at 56

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ becomes Netflix’s most-watched film in India

Shabana Azmi, Zeenat Aman-starrer ‘Bun Tikki’ begins production

Amitabh Bachchan retrospective to debut at Festival des 3 Continents

Shah Rukh Khan tops IMDb’s list of most popular Indian stars of 2023

Hollywood

Actor Jamie Foxx accused of sexual abuse in New York lawsuit

Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg team up for a ‘Cape Fear’ series

Nicole Kidman, Antonio Banderas board A24’s erotic thriller ’Babgirl’

Nicholas Hoult in talks to play Lex Luthor in James Gunn’s ‘Superman: Legacy’

Cuba Gooding Jr faces new sexual assault lawsuits

Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio come together for new ‘Karate Kid’ film

‘Goodfellas’ actor Suzanne Shepherd passes away at 89

‘Scream 7’ set for creative reboot after the exit of Jenna Ortega

Susan Sarandon, Melissa Barrera dropped from Hollywood companies after comments on Israel-Hamas war

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse expecting first child

Regional cinema

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan shoot at the same studio after 21 years

Kangana Ranaut and Madhavan reunite for director Vijay’s next

Naga Chaitanya’s next with Chandoo Mondeti titled ’Thandel’

Raj B Shetty joins Mammootty’s ‘Turbo’

Asif Ali’s ‘A Ranjith Cinema’ gets a release date

Khatija Rahman to make international debut with ‘Lioness’

Banita Sandhu boards ‘Goodachari’ sequel starring Adivi Sesh

It’s a wrap for ‘Sureshinteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakatha’

World cinema

Brendan Fraser to star in Japanese director Hiraki’s comedy drama ‘Rental Family’

Documentary marking 10 years of BTS debut to premiere on Disney Plus

Paul Mescal, Saoirse Ronan’s ‘Foe’ to premiere on Prime Video on this date

Trailers

Ranbir Kapoor embarks on a warpath of revenge in the trailer for ‘Animal’

Naga Chaitanya as an investigative journalist in the trailer for ‘Dhootha’

‘Koose Munisamy Veerappan’ trailer promises an in-depth portrayal of the infamous brigand’s life

Kalidas Jayarama is wrapped up in an eerie mystery in the trailer for ‘Aval Peyar Rajni’

Arya has to save his family from “nefarious beings” in the trailer for ‘The Village’

New on streaming

New Netflix in November: Netflix series The Railway Men, Sixth season of historical drama The Crown, anime series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Coming to Apple TV+: New episodes of Apple Original series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, season three of Slow Horses, and more

New on Amazon Prime Video this week: Tamil horror series The Village, teen queer comedy film Bottoms, Christmas comedy Elf Me and more

New on Disney+ Hotstar in November: Sushmita Sen-led crime drama Aarya Season 3, Vigilante, The Santa Clauses Season 2, and more

New K-dramas to watch this November: Park Eun-bin-starrer Castaway Diva, Song Kang and Kim Yoo-jung’s My Demon and more

Essential reading

1) Gautham Menon on how ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ pushed him to the very edge

>> The filmmaker looks back at the gruelling but gratifying experience of finally bringing the action-thriller to screens

2) How Arya and Milind Rau adapted a graphic novel into ‘The Village’

>> The makers speak on why they believe their horror series will open new doors for Indian creatives creating new IPs

3) Deepfake alarm: AI’s shadow looms over entertainment industry after Rashmika Mandanna speaks out

>> How the deepfake controversy involving Indian celebrities highlights the urgent need for AI regulations and safeguards

4) South Korean actor Jeon Yeo-been on why ‘Cobweb’ is a major turning point in her career

>> The actor speaks about the popularity of Korean content in Asia and her love for Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Three Idiots’

5) Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan talk ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ at IFFI 2023

>> The duo spoke on the making of their upcoming patriotic drama set during the Quit Indian Movement in 1942

6) Siri Ravikumar interview: On ‘Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye’ and playing relatable characters

>> The actor talks about playing a counsellor at a palliative care facility in the film and how she continues to dabble in multiple fields

7) Director Shouryuv on how ‘Hi Nanna’ is a tender story and an emotional ride

>> The doctor-turned-filmmaker speaks about being a part of Vijayendra Prasad’s screenwriting team and writing his first film

8) Slow and steady is the only way to grow, says actor Kalyani Priyadarshan

>> The actor talks about pushing herself as an actor in ‘Sesham Mike-il Fathima’ and her upcoming release, ‘Antony’

9) Saad Khan returns with his new comedy series ‘Constable Girpade’

>> The writer-director talks about his new dramatic comedy about a bumbling policeman, which is his follow-up to ‘Humble Politician Nograj’

10) How Martin Scorsese transcends all genres in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

>> The legendary filmmaker’s latest bristles with stunning imagery, magnificent performances, and a villain for the ages in William King Hale

What to watch

1) In ‘Kaathal – The Core’, Mammootty steers a daring attempt that pays off

Read the full review here

2) Ridley Scott’s ‘Napoleon’ remains a gorgeous cipher despite stunning performances

Read the full review here

3) Raj B Shetty, Siri Ravikumar’s ‘Swathi Mutthina Male Haniye’ is heartening, yet not fulfilling

Read the full review here

4) ‘The Village’ featuring Arya is corny and utterly contrived

Read the full review here

5) Vijay Sethupathi-led silent film ‘Gandhi Talks’ fulfils part of its mission

Read the full review here

6) ‘The Railway Men’ is a bracing, wishful saga of bravery

Read the full review here

7) ‘Aadikeshava’ is a staid and unintentionally hilarious revenge drama

Read the full review here

8) Kalyani Priyadarshan shines in feel-good entertainer ‘Sesham Mike-il Fathima’

Read the full review here

9) ‘The Crown’ hits a sombre speed-breaker in Season 6 Part 1

Read the full review here

10) Godzilla roars back to life in ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’

Read the full review here

11) Adam Sandler is an astute lizard in the surprisingly sweet ‘Leo’

Read the full review here

12) ‘Bad Manners’ loses its zing after a promising start

Read the full review here

13) ‘80s Buildup’ starring Santhanam is as fun as a funeral

Read the full review here

14) ‘Scott Pilgrim Takes Off’ is a simple and fun animated reboot

Read the full review here