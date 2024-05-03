Reviews of ‘Heeramandi’ and ‘The Fall Guy’

May 03, 2024 06:01 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST

Around Tinsel Town

Rajinkanth’s ‘Coolie’ makers in trouble as Ilaiyaraaja issues legal notice

Ace composer Ilaiyaraaja issued a legal notice to Sun Pictures over the allegedly illegal use of the song ‘Vaa Vaa Pakkam Vaa’ from the 1983 film ‘Thanga Magan’ in their upcoming Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Coolie’. The notice states the use of the song as an intentional breach of the composer’s rights. It demands Sun Pictures to either obtain consent from Ilaiyaraaja or to remove the track from ‘Coolie’.

Bollywood

‘Harry Potter’ star Tom Felton boards Hansal Mehta’s ‘Gandhi’ series

Sidhant Gupta, Chirag Vohra and Rajendra Chawla starring in ‘Freedom at Midnight’

New York Indian Film Festival to celebrate Shabana Azmi’s 50 years in cinema

‘Panchayat’ season three to come out on Prime Video on May 28

Ajay Devgn, Tabu’s ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ gets new release date

‘Khel Khel Mein’, fronted by Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu, sets release date

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’, ‘Maidaan’ box office debacle impacts exhibition sector

Aftab Shivdasani joins Akshay Kumar in ‘Welcome to the Jungle’

Akshay Oberoi boards ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

Hollywood

Aaron Sorkin working on new Facebook movie tied to January 6 riots

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein hospitalised

‘All Of Us Strangers’ director Andrew Haigh to helm Leonardo da Vinci biopic

Anthony Hopkins to play composer George Frideric Handel in ‘The King of Covent Garden’

Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder set to reteam for chess drama ‘Checkmate’

Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks to star in Prime Video’s ‘The Better Sister’ series

Kristen Stewart, Oscar Isaac head vampire thriller, ‘Flesh of the Gods’

‘Now You See Me 3’ adds Rosamund Pike to cast

Wagner Moura set to lead political thriller ‘The Secret Agent’

Alexander Payne directing documentary about ‘finest film professor in the world’

Dan Schneider sues ‘Quiet On Set’ producers over defamation allegations amid child sex abuse controversy

Carla Gugino to play Hollywood icon Vivien Leigh in biopic ‘The Florist’

‘Scooby-Doo’ live-action series in development at Netflix

Gerard Butler’s ‘Greenland’ sequel begins filming

Regional Cinema

‘Kalki 2898 AD’, starring Prabhas, gets release date

Allu Arjun returns with swag in first single from ‘Pushpa 2’

‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’ series to release on May 17

Anupama Parameswaran’s film with ‘Cinema Bandi’ director titled ‘Paradha’

Malayalam blockbuster ‘Manjummel Boys’ locks streaming date on Disney+ Hotstar

It’s a wrap for Keerthy Suresh’s ‘Revolver Rita’

Vijay Kumar’s ‘Election with ‘Seththumaan’ director gets a release date

Arun Vijay’s ‘Retta Thala’ goes on floors

Puneeth Rajkumar’s ‘Anjani Putra’ set for re-release

Fahadh Faasil and Kalyani Priyadarshan’s ‘Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira’ goes on floors

World Cinema

2024 Cannes competition jury revealed: Lily Gladstone, Eva Green join Greta Gerwig

Messi, the dog in ‘Anatomy of a Fall’, is getting a show

Korean horror blockbuster ‘Exhuma’ to hit Indian screens

‘The Boy & the Heron’ gets an official release date in India

Francis Ford Coppola releases first still of Cannes-bound ‘Megalopolis’

New K-dramas to watch in May: ‘The Atypical Family’, ‘Uncle Samsik’, ‘Crash’

‘Talk To Me’ directors tap Sally Hawkins for new horror ‘Bring Her Back’

‘Asterix and Obelix’ live-action adventure greenlit by Studiocanal

New ‘Evil Dead’ movie in the works from Francis Galluppi

Trailers

Epic first look at Mufasa prequel story in ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ trailer

Kate Winslet plays World War II photographer Lee Miller in ‘Lee’ trailer

Jake Gyllenhaal leads Apple TV’s crime-thriller in ‘Presumed Innocent’ teaser

Benedict Cumberbatch is a puppeteer father in ‘Eric’ trailer

Kavin is a star in the making in director Elan’s sophomore effort, ‘Star’

Tovino Thomas plays an “insensitive, self-occupied” Malayalam superstar in ‘Nadikar’ trailer

A heartwarming slice-of-life drama in ‘Kurangu Pedal’ trailer

Netflix promises gripping biopic on Formula One legend in ‘Senna’ teaser

Pawan Kalyan is a saviour of the oppressed in ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ Part 1 teaser

Essential reading

1) Radu Jude, actor Ilinca Manolache discuss ‘Do Not Expect Too Much From The End of the World’

>> The Romanian director and his star Ilinca Manolache talk us through Romania’s submission at the 96th Oscars

2) Santosh Sivan on receiving this year’s Pierre Angénieux Tribute at Cannes Film Festival

>> The cinematographer-filmmaker says his connection to India trumps any desire to shift base to Hollywood

3) Sundar C on ‘Aranmanai 4’: ‘Commercial filmmakers should be prepared for negative reviews’

>> The veteran director and reluctant actor discusses the horror-comedy genre and more

4) Explained: What led a New York court to overturn Harvey Weinstein’s rape conviction?

>> A New York appeals court has ordered a new trial in the landmark case. What are the implications of the ruling?

5) Director Dijo Jose Antony on his new political satire ‘Malayalee from India’

>> How Nivin’s character Gopi’s worldview changes when he is forced to step out of his village

6) Explained: The delay behind star-driven Kannada films

>> Theatre owners and fans are frustrated about the prolonged absence of Kannada stars

7) The craft and claustrophobia of Atul Sabharwal’s ‘Berlin’

>> Director Atul Sabharwal and team discuss their moody spy thriller set in the intelligence circles of Delhi

8) Meet Hemant Chaturvedi, who quit Bollywood to document old cinema halls across India

>> The former Bollywood cinematographer’s journey of documenting single-screens across the country

9) What are the behavioural patterns of fans of Tamil movie stars on social media?

>> The digital expressions of fans have illuminated a compelling dialogue between film and politics

10) Director Kamalakannan talks about making Sivakarthikeyan-backed ‘Kurangu Pedal’

>> How the filmmaker’s childhood fascination with bicycles led to this tender feature

11) WaConne AniFest 2.0 unveils anime VTubing avatars voiced by Indian voice actors

>> The iconic Indian voices behind ‘Doraemon’, ‘Shin Chan’ and ‘Ben 10’ convened at an anime event in Delhi

What to watch

1) Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ is a dazzling soap opera

Read the full review here

2) Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt shine in sweet ‘The Fall Guy’

Read the full review here

3) Tamannaah anchors the best film of the franchise in ‘Aranmanai 4’

Read the full review here

4) An incisive X-ray of the news business in ‘The Broken News’ Season 2

Read the full review here

5) Hari attempts to reinvent himself in outdated Vishal-starrer ‘Rathnam’

Read the full review here

6) ‘Dead Boy Detectives’, a new ‘Sandman’ spin-off, is boundless fun

Read the full review here

7) Subtlety in short supply in Nivin Pauly’s ‘Malayalee from India’

Read the full review here

8) Anne Hathaway elevates ‘The Idea of You’

Read the full review here

9) David Dastamalchian steals the spotlight in ‘Late Night with the Devil’

Read the full review here

10) Gripping Black horror sequel ‘Them: The Scare’ needed more thrills

Read the full review here

11) Tovino Thomas stars in a flatly-written ‘Nadikar’

Read the full review here

