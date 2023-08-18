Reviews of ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ and ‘Blue Beetle’

Around Tinsel Town
>> ‘Jailer’, ‘Gadar 2’, ‘Bhola Shankar’ and ‘OMG 2’ create box office history
Last weekend (August 11 to 12), multiplexes and cinema halls witnessed a record number of admissions driven by movies such as Gadar 2, Jailer, OMG 2 and Bhola Shankar, boosting their combined gross box office collection to over Rs 390 crore. The weekend set a “new all-time theatrical gross box office record” in its 100 years of history, said a joint statement from the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and Producers Guild of India (PGI).
>> Hollywood Strike | Writers to evaluate counterproposal from studios
The union representing the Hollywood writers strike said on Friday it had received a counterproposal from the studios that it would consider, an apparent sign of progress in the more than 100-day-old strike. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) said it would respond next week “after deliberation” on the offer from the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which negotiates on behalf of companies including Walt Disney and Netflix.
Bollywood
‘Jawan’ clips leaked online, Shah Rukh Khan’s company files FIR
Akshay Kumar’s ‘Welcome 3’ to release on Christmas 2024
Varun Tej, Manushi Chhillar’s Hindi-Telugu bilingual titled ‘Operation Valentine’
Lara Dutta, Patralekhaa to star in revenge-drama ‘Suryast’
Vicky Kaushal-led ‘The Great Indian Family’ gets release date
Manoj Bajpayee to star in and produce action film ‘Bhaiyaaji’
Author Yashica Dutt demands due credit in ‘Made in Heaven’ Season 2
Akshay Kumar becomes Indian citizen on Independence Day
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ pulled from Toronto Film Festival lineup
Hollywood
‘Barbie’ box office run makes Greta Gerwig the highest-grossing female director in the U.S.
Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep, Michael B. Jordan to be honoured at Academy Museum Gala
First look of Jenna Ortega, Tommy Lee Jones from ‘Finestkind’ out
Apple TV+ lands new documentary with Lionel Messi
Dev Patel, Mindy Kaling team up for ‘To Kill a Tiger’
Cancelled Netflix series ‘Warrior Nun’ to return as trilogy of films
Millie Bobby Brown says she is ready for ‘Stranger Things’ to end
First look at Peter Dinklage’s ‘The Toxic Avenger’ out
Bradley Cooper criticised for prosthetic nose in ‘Maestro’ while Leonard Bernstein’s children defend him
Godzilla and Titans live-action original series is titled ‘Monarch: Legacy of Monsters’
Regional Cinema
Mohanlal’s next with Jeethu Joseph titled ‘Neru’; film goes on floors
Rashmika Mandanna to star in Dhanush’s film with Sekhar Kammula
Mammootty’s next film is titled ‘Bramayugam’
Nidhhi Agerwal joins the cast of Prabhas’ ‘Raja Deluxe’
First look of Saif Ali Khan from Jr. NTR-Koratala Siva’s ‘Devara’ out
The official first week collection details of Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ has been revealed
Kamal Haasan releases ‘Hey Ram’ on YouTube on India’s 77th Independence Day
Samyuktha roped in for Nikhil Siddhartha’s ‘Swayambhu’; film goes on floors
Vijay Antony’s next film titled ‘Romeo’
‘Miss Shetty and Mr Polishetty’ gets a new release date
World Cinema
TIFF 2023 lineup to include films of Wang Bing, Chantal Akerman, Jean-Luc Godard
Hayao Miyazaki’s final film ‘The Boy and the Heron’ to open San Sebastian festival
Iranian filmmaker and producer face prison for showing film at Cannes without state permission
Lisa becomes first K-pop star to be inducted into Asian Hall of Fame
Series lineup of TIFF 2023 includes ‘All the Light We Cannot See’, ‘Bad Boy’ and ‘Expats’
Trailers
Ravi Teja aims for pan India reach with ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ teaser
Rakshit Shetty’s ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side A)‘ trailer hints at a tragic romance
Shane Nigam, Antony Varghese, Neeraj Madhav pack a punch in ‘RDX’ trailer
Sasikumar and Sarath Kumar fight it out in ‘Naa Naa’ trailer
Bharathiraja, Gautam Vasudev Menon’s ‘Karumegangal Kalaigindrana’ trailer portrays a delicate relationship
Arjun looks menacing in ‘Glimpse of Harold Das’ from Vijay’s ‘Leo’
Nivin Pauly is a man with a plan in the teaser of ‘Ramachandra Boss & Co’
New in streaming
New on Netflix in August: Manga series adaptation One Piece, the coming-of-age comedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, Season 3 of Ragnarok, and more
New on Disney+ Hotstar in August: Season 1 of Ahsoka, Season 4 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Cuando Frank Conocio a Carlitos, and more
Coming to Apple TV+: Season 2 of Invasion, Joseph Gordon-Levitt-starrer Flora and Son, documentary Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn, and more
New on Amazon Prime Video this week: Docuseries AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind, Brazilian crime drama Cangaço Novo, Season 1 of Harlan Coben’s Shelter, and more
Essential reading
1) JD Chakravarthy: I knew from day one that we were on to something big with ‘Dayaa’
>> The actor shares how he and director Pavan Sadineni would have almost not worked with each other for the series
2) Raj & DK go to Gulaabgunj in ‘Guns & Gulaabs’, their new series on Netflix
>> The director duo talk about the self-aware storytelling and cross-industry casting for their new Netflix series
3) Raj B Shetty on his Kannada film ‘Toby’, the importance of collaborating with writers, and making his first big-scale film
>> The actor-director opens up on the comparisons with his previous film ‘Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana’
4) Why can’t Sarath Kumar stop playing cops? The veteran actor answers
>> Team ‘Paramporul’ speak about what intrigued them about the world of idol smuggling that is explored in the film
5) Atharvaa: The definition of love has changed since the days of ‘Idhayam’
>> The actor talks about his web-series debut ‘Mathagam’, steering away from the kind of roles his father did and more
6) Here’s how ‘Made in Heaven’ disturbs conventional ideas about marriages
>> The series merits appreciation for trying to reflect upon marriage institutions through a subaltern perspective
7) Ricky Kej talks about his latest Independence Day music video, how AI will impact music and more
>> He shares how he performed the National Anthem with a 100-member orchestra at the iconic Abbey Road studios in London
8) Malayalam director Sreejith N talks about his upcoming web series ‘Master Peace’
>> The filmmaker finds bridging the generation gap and maintaining peace to be the essence of ‘Master Peace’
9) Sumana Kittur: Short films create a bridge between the maker and cinema
>> One of the jury members at the recently concluded BISFF, Sumana feels there is a lacuna in marketing and promoting short films
10) Madhusudhan Havaldar on the success of ‘Sri Prasanna Venkata Dasaru’
>> The filmmaker talks about his 10-year project to cover ‘Dasa Sahitya’ and ‘Vachana Sahitya’
What to watch
1) Netflix’s ‘Guns & Gulaabs’ series is charmingly dazed and confused
2) ‘Blue Beetle’ is a hearty caper that flies above formulaic narrative and superhero fatigue
3) Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher pitch it right in ‘Ghoomer’, an uplifting sports drama
4) Sushmita Sen portrays transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant in a respectful but conventional series in ‘Taali’
5) Dhyan Sreenivasan’s bleak Malayalam film ‘Jailer’ hardly gets anything right
6) ‘Ustaad’ is an imperfect yet warm coming-of-age story of a boy and his bike
7) ‘Painkiller’ is a hollow take on America’s opioid crisis that offers nothing new
8) ‘1001 Nunakal’ is a decently-staged film in a familiar setting
9) The Naveen Shankar-starrer ‘Kshetrapathi’ is a loud and melodramatic look at farmers’ issues
