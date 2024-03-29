Reviews of ‘Godzilla x Kong’ and ‘Aadujeevitham’

March 29, 2024 06:03 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST

Bollywood

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ gets release date on Netflix

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth get engaged

ZEE5 announces sequel to Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Silence’

Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz’s ‘Kartam Bhugtam’ gets release date

Hollywood

Rebel Wilson claims Sacha Baron Cohen threatened her over her memoir; actor refutes accusations

‘Oppenheimer’ finally premieres in Japan to mixed reactions and high emotions

Steven Spielberg receives USC Shoah Foundation honor, raises alarm on growing antisemitism

Christopher Nolan and wife Emma Thomas to get British knighthood and damehood

Timothée Chalamet enters multi-year deal with Warner Bros following ‘Dune’ and ‘Wonka’ success

Francis Ford Coppola’s much-awaited ‘Megalopolis’ debuts to standing ovation

Martin Scorsese settles lawsuit with screenwriter after allegedly not delivering on $500,000 agreement

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise is getting a ‘reboot’

Kevin Bacon to return to ‘Footloose’ high school after 41 years

Cillian Murphy to star in and produce ‘Blood Runs Coal’

Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn to star in Seth Rogen’s comedy-drama ‘The Studio’

‘Titanic’ door that saved Kate Winslet sells for whopping $718,750

Jeremey Allen White to play Bruce Springsteen in upcoming adaptation

Olivia Colman on pay disparity in Hollywood: Would be earning lot more if I was Oliver Colman

Jack Black ready for ‘School of Rock’ sequel

Regional Cinema

Rajinikanth adds bling to the first look of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next, ‘Thalaivar 171’

Allu Arjun becomes first South Indian actor to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai

Suriya and Karthik Subbaraj team up for ‘Suriya 44’

Director Sukumar, Ram Charan, Devi Sri Prasad reunite after ‘Rangasthalam’

Soubin Shahir reunites with ‘Sudani From Nigeria’ maker for his next

First look of Emraan Hashmi from Pawan Kalyan-Sujeeth’s ‘OG’ out

Tamil actor-comedian Seshu passes away at 60

Producers of Yash’s ‘Toxic’ issue statement amid speculations of Kareena, Sai Pallavi joining film

First look of Jayam Ravi’s ‘Genie’ out

World Cinema

Luca Guadagnino announces ‘Seperate Rooms’ adaptation with Josh O’Connor set to star

Austin Butler set to star in Darren Aronofsky’s adaptation of ‘Caught Stealing’

Vin Diesel shares picture with Deepika Padukone, says he had promised her to visit India

Avantika Vandanapu shares her desire to work in Bollywood films

‘Collaborating with Ridley Scott is like a dream come true moment’: Adarsh Gourav on working with veteran director

Keiko Nakahara joins Anupam Kher’s directorial venture ‘Tanvi The Great’

Trailers

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff bring on the mayhem in the trailer of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’

‘The Penguin’ trailer features Colin Farrell’s return as Gotham’s biggest gangster in ‘The Batman’ spinoff series

‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ trailer shows Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return in fourth buddy-cop installment

‘Kinds of Kindness’ trailer shows Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos reunite for yet another weird adventure

‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ trailer shows Diljit Dosanjh become the ‘Elvis Presley of Punjab’

Trailer of ‘Family Star’ shows Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur in a fun family drama

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi falls back on indie roots in trailer of ‘Evil Does Not Exist’

GV Prakash takes on a herd of elephants in the trailer of ‘Kalvan’

‘Romeo’ trailer shows Vijay Antony star as a husband on a mission to woo his wife

Teaser of ‘Soodhu Kavvum 2’ promises a rollercoaster ride with an ample dose of dark comedy

Essential reading

1) Kamal Haasan on ‘Indian 2’, ‘Manjummel Boys’ and ‘Thug Life’: ‘I’m a limelight moth’

>> In a candid chat at The Hindu office during a recent visit, the actor-politician reveals his plans for the near future

2) Siddhu Jonnalagadda on ‘Tillu Square’: It will be familiar but more fun and wacky

>> The actor-screenwriter opens up on the chequered journey of making the sequel to the crime comedy ‘DJ Tillu’

3) Team ‘Inspector Rishi’ on telling an investigative horror story for a fearless new-gen audience

>> Creator Nandhini JS and cast members Naveen Chandra, Sunaina and more also speak about how the genre is benefitting from the OTT space

4) Carlos Rosario on designing for Shōgun, set in 17th Century Japan

>> The costume designer chooses his favourite looks from the lavishly mounted adaptation of the James Clavell novel

5) ‘Gunaa’: How a twisted tale conjured by the greatest minds of Indian cinema has stood the test of time

>> With ‘Manjummel Boys’ turning the attention on the cult classic, here’s a look at what makes the thirty-plus-year-old script resonate even today

6) Godzilla, cinema’s beloved nuclear-age monster, is struggling to fit into Hollywood re-imaginings

>> The franchise has certainly come a long way from when Ishiro Honda directed a man in a Godzilla suit; however, where it seems to be headed raises some questions

7) ‘Aadujeevitham’costume designer Stephy Zaviour terms being part of the film a once-in-a-lifetime experience

>> Chemical bond and material density of fabrics, the impact of weather on cloth... ‘Aadujeevitham’ found Zaviour delving into scientific principles

8) Malayalam films in the past have explored many aspects of the lives of Keralites in West Asia

>> Here’s a look at how Malayalam cinema has reflected the lives of Malayalis living in West Asia in several films

9) Looking back at Percival Everett’s ‘Erasure’, the novel behind the Oscar-winning movie ‘American Fiction’

>> The novel is as much about the impediments to making art as it is a meditation on life

10) Malayalam documentary ‘Thespians of Aattam’ is a fascinating look at the unique cast of the film ‘Aattam’

>> Uploaded on YouTube, the documentary delves into the evolution of the cast and gives a ringside view of the craft of filmmaking

11) Saffron on the big screen: Government-friendly films are on the rise

>> The large number of these films releasing ahead of the upcoming general elections tells a tale of politics and cinema

12) A dance form is the protagonist in the film Onkara

>> Screened at the Bengaluru International Film Festival, the film shows the strong connection between the Mavilan community and theyyam

What to watch

1) The Titans deliver in ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,’ the film... not so much

Read the full review here

2) Prithviraj’s performance drives ‘Aadujeevitham,’ a survival drama that borders on monotony

Read the full review here

3) ‘Tillu Square’ is a fun ride that builds on the familiarity of the first film

Read the full review here

4) The charming trio of Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti keeps an airy caper afloat in ‘Crew’

Read the full review here

5) In ‘Inspector Rishi,’ Naveen Chandra headlines a mostly engaging but predictable investigative horror

Read the full review here

6) With ‘Yuva,’ Yuva Rajkumar debuts in an utterly formulaic film

Read the full review here

7) ‘Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces‘ meanders from the absurd to the introspective

Read the full review here

8) Visual excess does not make up for lacklustre writing in Apple TV+’s ‘Palm Royale’

Read the full review here

9) ‘Lootere’ is an ambitious hijack drama on the high seas

Read the full review here

10) In ‘Shirley,’ Regina King’s fine performance elevates an average biopic

Read the full review here

11) Mark Wahlberg and a cute dog anchor ‘Arthur the King,’ an admirable tale of resilience and unlikely friendships

Read the full review here

12) Randeep Hooda roars in ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,’ a puff piece on the Hindutva ideologue

Read the full review here

13) Scariest thing about this supposed horror film, ‘Imaginary,’ are the cliches hiding behind every corner

Read the full review here

