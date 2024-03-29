Reviews of ‘Godzilla x Kong’ and ‘Aadujeevitham’

Bollywood
Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ gets release date on Netflix
Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth get engaged
ZEE5 announces sequel to Manoj Bajpayee’s ‘Silence’
Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz’s ‘Kartam Bhugtam’ gets release date
Hollywood
Rebel Wilson claims Sacha Baron Cohen threatened her over her memoir; actor refutes accusations
‘Oppenheimer’ finally premieres in Japan to mixed reactions and high emotions
Steven Spielberg receives USC Shoah Foundation honor, raises alarm on growing antisemitism
Christopher Nolan and wife Emma Thomas to get British knighthood and damehood
Timothée Chalamet enters multi-year deal with Warner Bros following ‘Dune’ and ‘Wonka’ success
Francis Ford Coppola’s much-awaited ‘Megalopolis’ debuts to standing ovation
Martin Scorsese settles lawsuit with screenwriter after allegedly not delivering on $500,000 agreement
‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise is getting a ‘reboot’
Kevin Bacon to return to ‘Footloose’ high school after 41 years
Cillian Murphy to star in and produce ‘Blood Runs Coal’
Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn to star in Seth Rogen’s comedy-drama ‘The Studio’
‘Titanic’ door that saved Kate Winslet sells for whopping $718,750
Jeremey Allen White to play Bruce Springsteen in upcoming adaptation
Olivia Colman on pay disparity in Hollywood: Would be earning lot more if I was Oliver Colman
Jack Black ready for ‘School of Rock’ sequel
Regional Cinema
Rajinikanth adds bling to the first look of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next, ‘Thalaivar 171’
Allu Arjun becomes first South Indian actor to get a wax statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai
Suriya and Karthik Subbaraj team up for ‘Suriya 44’
Director Sukumar, Ram Charan, Devi Sri Prasad reunite after ‘Rangasthalam’
Soubin Shahir reunites with ‘Sudani From Nigeria’ maker for his next
First look of Emraan Hashmi from Pawan Kalyan-Sujeeth’s ‘OG’ out
Tamil actor-comedian Seshu passes away at 60
Producers of Yash’s ‘Toxic’ issue statement amid speculations of Kareena, Sai Pallavi joining film
First look of Jayam Ravi’s ‘Genie’ out
World Cinema
Luca Guadagnino announces ‘Seperate Rooms’ adaptation with Josh O’Connor set to star
Austin Butler set to star in Darren Aronofsky’s adaptation of ‘Caught Stealing’
Vin Diesel shares picture with Deepika Padukone, says he had promised her to visit India
Avantika Vandanapu shares her desire to work in Bollywood films
‘Collaborating with Ridley Scott is like a dream come true moment’: Adarsh Gourav on working with veteran director
Keiko Nakahara joins Anupam Kher’s directorial venture ‘Tanvi The Great’
Trailers
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff bring on the mayhem in the trailer of ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’
‘The Penguin’ trailer features Colin Farrell’s return as Gotham’s biggest gangster in ‘The Batman’ spinoff series
‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ trailer shows Will Smith and Martin Lawrence return in fourth buddy-cop installment
‘Kinds of Kindness’ trailer shows Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos reunite for yet another weird adventure
‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ trailer shows Diljit Dosanjh become the ‘Elvis Presley of Punjab’
Trailer of ‘Family Star’ shows Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur in a fun family drama
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi falls back on indie roots in trailer of ‘Evil Does Not Exist’
GV Prakash takes on a herd of elephants in the trailer of ‘Kalvan’
‘Romeo’ trailer shows Vijay Antony star as a husband on a mission to woo his wife
Teaser of ‘Soodhu Kavvum 2’ promises a rollercoaster ride with an ample dose of dark comedy
Essential reading
1) Kamal Haasan on ‘Indian 2’, ‘Manjummel Boys’ and ‘Thug Life’: ‘I’m a limelight moth’
>> In a candid chat at The Hindu office during a recent visit, the actor-politician reveals his plans for the near future
2) Siddhu Jonnalagadda on ‘Tillu Square’: It will be familiar but more fun and wacky
>> The actor-screenwriter opens up on the chequered journey of making the sequel to the crime comedy ‘DJ Tillu’
3) Team ‘Inspector Rishi’ on telling an investigative horror story for a fearless new-gen audience
>> Creator Nandhini JS and cast members Naveen Chandra, Sunaina and more also speak about how the genre is benefitting from the OTT space
4) Carlos Rosario on designing for Shōgun, set in 17th Century Japan
>> The costume designer chooses his favourite looks from the lavishly mounted adaptation of the James Clavell novel
5) ‘Gunaa’: How a twisted tale conjured by the greatest minds of Indian cinema has stood the test of time
>> With ‘Manjummel Boys’ turning the attention on the cult classic, here’s a look at what makes the thirty-plus-year-old script resonate even today
6) Godzilla, cinema’s beloved nuclear-age monster, is struggling to fit into Hollywood re-imaginings
>> The franchise has certainly come a long way from when Ishiro Honda directed a man in a Godzilla suit; however, where it seems to be headed raises some questions
7) ‘Aadujeevitham’costume designer Stephy Zaviour terms being part of the film a once-in-a-lifetime experience
>> Chemical bond and material density of fabrics, the impact of weather on cloth... ‘Aadujeevitham’ found Zaviour delving into scientific principles
8) Malayalam films in the past have explored many aspects of the lives of Keralites in West Asia
>> Here’s a look at how Malayalam cinema has reflected the lives of Malayalis living in West Asia in several films
9) Looking back at Percival Everett’s ‘Erasure’, the novel behind the Oscar-winning movie ‘American Fiction’
>> The novel is as much about the impediments to making art as it is a meditation on life
10) Malayalam documentary ‘Thespians of Aattam’ is a fascinating look at the unique cast of the film ‘Aattam’
>> Uploaded on YouTube, the documentary delves into the evolution of the cast and gives a ringside view of the craft of filmmaking
11) Saffron on the big screen: Government-friendly films are on the rise
>> The large number of these films releasing ahead of the upcoming general elections tells a tale of politics and cinema
12) A dance form is the protagonist in the film Onkara
>> Screened at the Bengaluru International Film Festival, the film shows the strong connection between the Mavilan community and theyyam
What to watch
1) The Titans deliver in ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,’ the film... not so much
2) Prithviraj’s performance drives ‘Aadujeevitham,’ a survival drama that borders on monotony
3) ‘Tillu Square’ is a fun ride that builds on the familiarity of the first film
4) The charming trio of Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti keeps an airy caper afloat in ‘Crew’
5) In ‘Inspector Rishi,’ Naveen Chandra headlines a mostly engaging but predictable investigative horror
6) With ‘Yuva,’ Yuva Rajkumar debuts in an utterly formulaic film
7) ‘Steve! (Martin) A Documentary in 2 Pieces‘ meanders from the absurd to the introspective
8) Visual excess does not make up for lacklustre writing in Apple TV+’s ‘Palm Royale’
9) ‘Lootere’ is an ambitious hijack drama on the high seas
10) In ‘Shirley,’ Regina King’s fine performance elevates an average biopic
11) Mark Wahlberg and a cute dog anchor ‘Arthur the King,’ an admirable tale of resilience and unlikely friendships
12) Randeep Hooda roars in ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,’ a puff piece on the Hindutva ideologue
13) Scariest thing about this supposed horror film, ‘Imaginary,’ are the cliches hiding behind every corner