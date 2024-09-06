Reviews of ‘GOAT’, ‘Call Me Bae’

Around Tinsel Town

ADVERTISEMENT

Impact of K Hema Committee report: Other industries demand similar probe

The Kerala High Court constituted a Special Bench consisting of Justice A.K. Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice CS Sudha for hearing public interest litigations (PIL) filed following the publications of the Hema Committee report on the issues faced by the women in the Malayalam industry. Also, the Kerala High Court on Wednesday (August 4, 2024) closed a petition filed by film maker and former chairperson of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy Ranjith seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered on a complaint of a Bengali actor for outraging her modesty. Actor Nivin Pauly alleged a conspiracy behind the allegation of sexual abuse levelled against him by a woman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, members from Film Industry For Rights and Equality (FIRE) asked the Karnataka government to constitute a committee headed by a retired judge to study and report on issues faced by women, including sexual harassment. Leading artistes from the Telugu Film industry demanded the Telangana government to release a two-year report on sexual harassment in the industry. The South Indian Artistes’ Association (SIAA) (Nadigar Sangam) has resolved to impose a five-year ban from the film industry on the perpetrators of sexual offences if a complaint is found to be true. As for response from artistes from across the industry, veteran actor Radikaa Sarathkumar, who, in the wake of the release of the K. Hema Committee report, recently came out with fresh allegations based on what she faced on the sets of a Malayalam film, spoke to the press on the raging issue of safety of women in the Tamil film industry. Her reaction came a day after superstar Rajinikanth told reporters that he “isn’t aware about” Hema Committee report.

Highlights of Venice Film Festival 2024

At the premiere of ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga with director Todd Phillips were congratulated by the ecstatic crowd as the film received a 10.5-minute standing ovation at the festival. Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘The Room Next Door’, starring Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore, received a 20-minute standing ovation. Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Queer’, starring Daniel Craig earned a 11-minute standing ovation at the festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brady Corbet’s three-hour post-war epic ‘The Brutalist’ debuted at the festival while George Clooney opened up on working with longtime friend Brad Pitt’ in ‘Wolfs’, which premiered at the festival. The world premiere of Justin Kurzel’s crime thriller The Order saw the presence of stars Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sherdian and Jurnee Smollett.

Bollywood

‘Emergency’ postponed, new release date to be announced soon, says Kangana Ranaut

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Border 2’: Diljit Dosanjh joins Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan in director Anurag Singh’s war drama

Boman Irani’s directorial debut ‘The Mehta Boys’ to premiere at Chicago South Asian Film Festival

Kangana Ranaut’s new film ‘Bharath Bhhagya Viddhaata’ announced

ADVERTISEMENT

Farhan Akhtar to play Major Shaitan Singh in ‘120 Bahadur’, shoot begins in Ladakh

‘Heeramandi’ received two nominations in the upcoming Asian Contents Awards and Global OTT Awards

Pooja Hegde wraps up shoot of action thriller ‘Deva’

Hollywood

‘Ocean’s 14’ in the works from ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ director Edward Berger

Ali Abbasi’s ‘The Apprentice’ drops first footage with Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump

David Fincher announces Western crime-thriller, ‘Bitterroot’ for Netflix

Ian McKellen approached to reprise role as Gandalf in Andy Serkis’ ‘The Lord of the Rings’ films

Natalie Morales joins ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 21

Disney halts ‘The Graveyard Book’ adaptation amid sexual assault allegations against Neil Gaiman

‘Twilight’ TV series based on Stephanie Meyer’s ‘Midnight Sun’ in the works at Netflix

Chloe Bennet and Phil Dunster cast in Area 51 drama ‘Hello Out There’

Mike Flanagan’s ‘The Life of a Chuck’ starring Tom Hiddleston debuts first look

Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton Morgan to reunite for ‘One Tree Hill’ sequel

Regional

Director Nelson confirms ‘Jailer 2’ with Rajinikanth

‘Hit: The 3rd Case’: Nani looks stylish and fierce as Arjun Sarkaar

‘Billa Ranga Baasha’: Kichcha Sudeep teams up with Anup Bhandari and ‘HanuMan’ producers for magnum opus

Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ averts clash with Rajinikanth’s ‘Vettaiyin’

ANR centenary celebrations: ‘Mayabazaar’, ‘Devadasu’ among 10 restored classics to be screened across India

Vijay Sethupathi to host Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8

Thalaivettiyan Paalayam’: Prime Video’s hit series ‘Panchayat’ gets a Tamil remake

Madras High Court orders notice to Atlee, AGD Entertainment in case involving Vijay-starrer ‘Bigil’

Sathyaraj is introduced as Rajasekar in Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Coolie’

Actor Rima Kallingal files defamation suit against singer Suchitra

‘Bloody Beggar’, starring Kavin, gets a release date

Prabhu Deva’s’ Petta Rap’ locks a release date

Trailers

Killings, conflicts and Kareena Kapoor Khan in ‘The Buckingham Murders’

Vikrant Massey plays a serial killer in ‘Sector 36’ trailer

Asif Kapadia cautions towards a dystopic future in ‘2073’ trailer

Junji Ito’s terrifying manga finally comes to life in ‘Uzumaki’

‘Superboys of Malegaon’ trailer promises a tale of dreams, friendship and the making of a film

‘A Minecraft Movie’ teaser hints at an imaginative and adventure-filled journey in the world of Minecraft

In ‘Dragon Ball Drama’ trailer, Goku returns for Akira Toriyama’s swan song

Noah Hawley’s FX series teases its vicious xenomorph in ‘Alien: Earth’ teaser

In ‘Nightbitch’ trailer, Amy Adams goes feral in Marielle Heller’s comedy horror

RaMell Ross’ ‘Nickel Boys’ trailer highlights emotional weight of memory and trauma

Essential Reading

Explained: Row over names of hijackers in Netflix series ‘IC: 814: The Kandahar Hijack’

The contention over the names of the hijackers emanates from the creative liberty taken by the makers of the series not to explicitly make it clear that the terrorists used codenames during the hijack

Hayao Miyazaki wins Magsaysay award: A look at the Studio Ghibli icon’s legacy

Among the five winners of the Ramon Magsaysay Award this year is Japanese creative visionary Hayao Miyazaki, noted filmmaker and one of the founders of Studio Ghibli

Venkat Prabhu interview on ‘GOAT’: Vijay, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan share a brilliant sense of humour

The filmmaker speaks about helming Vijay’s penultimate film ‘GOAT’, being successful in the film industry for close to two decades, and matching the expectations of the audience

Archana Kalapathi interview: ‘GOAT’ will feature vintage Vijay

The producer opens up on what to expect from the Vijay-starrer, directed by Venkat Prabhu

It is yesterday once more as nostalgia overwhelms the Bollywood box-office

From ‘Laila Majnu’ to ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, a slew of previously-released Hindi films resurface at multiplexes to bring audiences back to big-screen entertainment. A look at what is driving the re-release trend

Nivetha Thomas on ‘35’: It would have been an injustice had I turned down this film

The actor discusses her new Telugu film ‘35 - Chinna Katha Kaadu’ and how she is in a transitional phase

Vijay Varma interview: On ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’, being an outsider and playing leads

As the actor turns to heroic roles, after playing some acutely twisted men on screen, the versatile actor talks about his craft and concerns

Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes | AMMA’s moment of recokening

The actors’ body is facing its biggest litmus test after the release of the Hema Committee report on the problems faced by women in Malayalam film industry

Remembering Aparna Vastarey: He voice lives on in namma metro

Actor Sudharani and film still photographer, Ashwath Narayan, remember the ever-smiling actor, television presenter and radio star

Director Anand Menon: ‘Vaazha’ worked for the audience because of its relatability

The Malayalam filmmaker opens up on the hit coming-of-age movie about a group of youngsters

Sukhwinder Singh interview: Music is not business for me, it’s my breath

The celebrated singer talks about the evolution of the music industry and his unconquered zeal to render everlasting songs

What to watch

In Vijay’s ‘GOAT’, Venkat Prabhu chooses theatrical fan service over a compelling story

Read the full review here

Chandrajith Belliappa makes a promising debut with a fairytale-like romantic drama in ‘Ibbani Tabbida Ileyali’

Read the full review here

‘Terminator Zero’ is a gripping anime overhaul that gives Judgement Day a much-needed software update

Read the full review here

Jeff Goldblum as Zeus rules in the dark comedy ‘Kaos’

Read the full review here

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.