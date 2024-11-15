Reviews of ‘Gladiator II’ and ‘Kanguva’

Around tinsel town

Delhi Ganesh, a great supporting actor, is no more

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh, who excelled in supporting roles and gave his talent its fullest expression in several hit films, passed away at 80. A prolific figure in Tamil cinema, Ganesh made his debut in 1976 in K Balachander’s Pattina Pravesam and went on to appear in over 400 films across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages. Below are articles that pay tribute to the versatile actor:

>>The unknown facet of Delhi Ganesh

ADVERTISEMENT

>> Delhi Ganesh: An actor who could be anyone on screen

>> Delhi Ganesh (1944-2024): The very best of the veteran actor’s filmography in pictures

>>Indian Air Force pays tributes to Delhi Ganesh

ADVERTISEMENT

Hollywood

Anne Hathaway and Zendaya join Christopher Nolan’s next starring Matt Damon and Tom Holland

Denzel Washington confirms his role in ‘Black Panther 3’ with Ryan Coogler at the helm

‘Ice Age 6’ is officially in production with Ray Romano, Queen Latifah, and John Leguizamo to reprise roles

ADVERTISEMENT

Ridley Scott, Paul Mescal collaborate for ‘The Dog Stars’

‘Euphoria’ Season 3 to begin production in early 2025, cancellation rumours quashed by HBO

Bollywood

‘Laapata Ladies’ rebrands to ‘Lost Ladies’ as Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan begin Oscar campaign in the US

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Mahavatar’: Vicky Kaushal looks fierce as Parashurama in Amar Kaushik’s next

Shah Rukh Khan in talks to star in ‘Baazigar’ sequel

Subhash Ghai announces ‘Aitraaz’ sequel on film’s 20th anniversary’

Rohit Shetty confirms standalone film on Deepika Padukone’s character from ‘Singham Again’

Regional

Kamal Haasan tells people, fans to not address him as ‘Ulaganayagan’

Hollywood action director JJ Perry joins the team of Yash and Geetu Mohandas’ ‘Toxic’

Shivarajkumar in talks to star in Vijay’s ‘Thalapathy 69’

Veteran Bengali actor Manoj Mitra no more

Prabhas launches new website to support aspiring writer, ‘The Script Craft’

World cinema

South Korean actor Song Jae Rim passes away at 39

Trailers

Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt for possible franchise conclusion in ‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning’ trailer

Ram Charan is ‘unpredictable’ in S Shankar’s political actioner ‘Game Changer’ teaser

Anthony Mackie faces off against Harrison Ford’s hulking red president in ‘Captain America: Brave New World’ trailer

‘Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale’ trailer promises to offer a never-seen-before glimpse into the star’s life

Jimmy Shergill untiringly investigates a diamond heist in ‘Sikandar Ka Muqaddar’ trailer

Essential Reading

Ridley Scott is back in the arena with ‘Gladiator II’

Age is clearly just a number for the 86-year-old Ridley Scott as audiences get ready to get their consciousness singed with his 29th feature, ‘Gladiator II’

‘Emilia Perez’ interview: Director Jacques Audiard on Karla Sofia Gascon and the operatic influences of writing a musical

Following its Cannes-winning run, French director Jacques Audiard talks about how ‘Emilia Perez’ reshapes the musical genre, with its lead star’s dazzling spectacle of contradiction and rebirth

Muzaffar Ali interview: On reviving ‘Zooni’ with son Shaad Ali and his enduring love for horses

The ‘Umrao Jaan’ director speaks about reviving his passion project, which was shelved in 1989 due to the insurgency in Kashmir

Director Blessy interview: On Oscar bid for ‘Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life’ and AR Rahman’s magic

As ‘The Goat Life’ gets nominated at the prestigious Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA), the seasoned filmmaker talks about his collaboration with A.R. Rahman

Varun Tej: ‘Matka’ entertains but does not glorify the gambler

The actor discusses his new Telugu film, a fictional tale inspired by Ratan Khatri, set in Visakhapatnam of the 1960s and 70s

Ram Charan brings southern cinema’s fanfare to Lucknow as ‘Game Changer’ teaser arrives at Pratibha Theatre

From towering cutouts to fans dancing to the iconic Oscar-winning ‘Naatu Naatu’, the teaser launch event was Ram Charan’s humble exhibition of the northern territories he has conquered in the wake of ‘RRR’

Shivarajkumar interview: On ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’, working nonstop and battling tough times

The Kannada star opens up on playing a character with two shades in the prequel, his upcoming films and ‘Fire Fly’, produced by his daughter Niveditha Shivarajkumar

Interview: Debutant director Vishnu Vinay on how the investigative thriller ‘Anand Sreebala’ has been given a different treatment

The filmmaker says how the character-driven script written by Abhilash Pillai piqued his interest

Kamal Haasan @70: Madras celebrates its very own star

A look back at the incredible journey of the legendary actor who has defied conventional norms of celluloid and pushed the bars of excellence consistently

Imtiaz Ali brings the Dehradun Literature Festival 2024 to a close

The 6th edition of the festival held at Doon International School had the Bollywood filmmaker talking about the raison d’etre behind storytelling

Rahul Rawail on R.D Burman: ‘He used swear words to give directors a sense of the tune’

The legendary film director, who was in Bengaluru to conduct a masterclass, talks about his cinematic journey

In conversation with the young cast of the Malayalam film, ‘Mura’

Directed by Muhammed Musthafa, has solid performances by a group of young actors, which include new faces

What to watch

‘Kanguva’ is Siva’s damp squib headlined by a fiery Suriya

Read the full review here

In ‘Bhairathi Ranagal’, Shivarajkumar shoulders Narthan’s wafer-thin yet massy prequel

Read the full review here

A sincere Varun Tej cannot salvage ‘Matka’, a boring drama

Read the full review here

‘Emilia Pérez’, Karla Sofia Gascón, Zoe Saldaña’s narco-musical melange, is an acquired taste

Read the full review here

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha, is a spy show that sparks intermittent joy

Read the full review here

‘BTS’ is a moving anthology about ordinary people with celluloid dreams

Read the full review here

In ‘The Penguin’ Season 1 finale, Colin Farrell finds the wizard in Oz

Read the full review here

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.