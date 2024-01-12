Reviews of ‘Captain Miller’ and ‘Merry Christmas’

Around Tinsel Town
> ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Succession’ sweep Golden Globes 2024
Christopher Nolan’s visionary blockbuster ‘Oppenheimer’ and Yorgos Lanthimos’ scathing satire ‘Poor Things’ bagged top honours at the 81st annual Golden Globes. Lily Gladstone became the awards’ first Indigenous winner of best actress in a drama for her performance in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’. Meanwhile, media dynasty drama ‘Succession’ and dramedies ‘The Bear’ and ‘Beef’ took top TV honours. The starry awards ceremony was held in regal fashion in Beverly Hills, California, US.
Bollywood
Ajay Devgn, Vaani, Riteish to feature in ‘Raid’ sequel
Team ‘Animal’ claps back at Javed Akhtar after criticism
Maestro Ustad Rashid Khan passes away at 55
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon’s romantic drama titled ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan ties the knot to Nupur Shikhare in Udaipur
Release of ‘Metro... In Dino’ pushed to September, 2024
‘Joram’ added to Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Library’s Core Collection
Hollywood
Paul Thomas Anderson to direct Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Regina Hall in his next
Jon Favreau to direct new ‘Star Wars’ movie ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’
Martin Scorsese’s Jesus film to be 80 minutes long
‘The Last of Us’, ‘The White Lotus’ win big at Creative Arts Emmys
Jacob Elordi replaces Andrew Garfield in ‘Frankenstein’
Gerard Butler to reprise ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ role in live-action remake
Natalie Portman, John Krasinski to lead Guy Ritchie’s ‘Fountain of Youth’
Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Mickey 17’ pulled from Warner Bros. release schedule
Regional cinema
Kamal Haasan’s ‘KH 237’ announced; to be helmed by action choreographers Anbariv
Netflix removes Nayanthara-starrer ‘Annapoorani’ after right-wing outrage
Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898-AD’ gets new release date
Joju George and Gautham Karthik join the cast of Mani Ratnam - Kamal Haasan’s ‘Thug Life’
Malayalam filmmaker Vinu passes away in Coimbatore
Aishwarya Rajesh teams up with Yogi Babu and Redin Kingsley for ‘Sister’
First look of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s ‘The Goat Life’ out
World cinema
Prime Video orders series adaptation of graphic novel ‘Criminal’
Danny Boyle, Alex Garland teaming up once again for ‘28 Days Later’ sequel
Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Mickey 17’ pulled from Warner Bros. release schedule
Trailers
NTR in a sea of blood in first glimpse for ‘Devara: Part 1’
Netflix unveils a dense sci-fi mystery in the trailer for ‘3 Body Problem’
Ashok Selvan and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj score both on and off the field in the trailer for ‘Blue Star’
Marisa Abela transforms into Amy Winehouse in ‘Back To Black’ trailer
Mammootty in a chilling avatar in ‘Bramayugam’ teaser
Essential reading
1) Arun Matheswaran on ‘Captain Miller’ and why Dhanush is ‘not a regular superstar’
>> The director also speaks about his fascination for de-saturated colours, his artistic journey and more
2) Kevin Hart On ‘Lift’ and his continuing romance with airplanes
>> Kevin Hart speak about the challenges in pulling off comedy and action while imagining being in an aeroplane
3) Venkatesh Daggubati on ‘Saindhav’: I surprised myself with my agility in the action sequences
>> The veteran opens up on his 75th film and takes stock of his career in Telugu cinema
4) Sriram Raghavan on ‘Merry Christmas,’ ‘Ikkis’ and 20 years as a filmmaker
>> The filmmakers talks about his Hitchcock influence his wish to create tank battle sequences in his next
5) Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma serve ‘Killer Soup’
>> The actors talk about working with each other for the first time and the nuances of comedic acting
6) Director Sailesh Kolanu on ‘Saindhav’ and working with Venkatesh Daggubati
>> The writer and director holds forth on directing the 75th film of the superstar
7) Malayalam movie ‘Qalb’ is an ode to love and Alappuzha
>> Actor turned director Sajid Yahiya on celebrating Alappuzha in his new romance
8) Unveiling the imbalance in heroic narratives of Hindi mainstream cinema
>> How mainstream Hindi cinema often sidelines the experiences of socially-marginalised groups, especially Dalits
9) Kanan Gill on his debut novel ‘Acts of God’
>> The standup comedian discusses his first book, tackles big ideas with Gill’s trademark wit and gentle existentialism
10) Veteran Malayalam director Kamal says audience expectations have changed post the pandemic
>> The filmmaker on the thought process behind his latest film ‘Vivekanandan Viralaanu’ and more
11) Pankaj Tripathi interview on playing Atal Bihari Vajpayee in his biopic
>> The actor says he has tried to bring out the core consciousness of the poet-politician
What to watch
1) A fantastic Dhanush spearheads Arun Matheswaran’s mostly-engaging ‘Captain Miller’
2) Sriram Raghavan, Vijay Sethpathi deliver a sumptuous slice of crime in ‘Merry Christmas’
3) Sivakarthikeyan strikes a fun chemistry with an alien in an uneven ‘Ayalaan’
4) Homegrown superhero film ‘HanuMan’ is largely a fun ride
5) Mahesh Babu delivers the same old dish in ‘Guntur Kaaram’
6) Arun Vijay stars in fast-paced but predictable ‘Mission: Chapter 1’
7) Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma are good fun in safe ‘Killer Soup’
8) ‘Abraham Ozler’ is a serial killer pursuit that fizzles out soon
9) Michelle Yeoh leads an action-filled and hilarious ‘Brothers Sun’
10) ‘Foe’ is portrait of a marriage through a sci-fi-looking glass
11) A fantastic Nicolas Cage leads surreal satire ‘Dream Scenario’
12) ‘Good Grief,’ Daniel Levy’s directorial debut, is a mellow meditation of grief and healing
COMMents
SHARE