Reviews of ‘Bramayugam’, ‘Siren’ and ‘Madame Web’

February 16, 2024 01:35 pm | Updated 01:36 pm IST

Around Tinsel Town

>> The Awards season is here to stay

Deepika Padukone has been selected as one of the presenters at the upcoming BAFTA Awards alongside celebrities like former England football star David Beckham, singer Dua Lipa and Cate Blanchett. Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Margot Robbie, Cillian Murphy and other Oscar nominees caught up at the Beverly Hilton for the annual Academy Award nominees luncheon.

The Directors Guild Awards took place this week and Christopher Nolan was awarded the top prize for ‘Oppenheimer’ while Celine Song got an award for first-time directorial achievement for her romantic drama ‘Past Lives’. Veteran actor Sigourney Weaver won the International Goya Award in recognition of what the Spanish Film Academy dubbed an impressive career, during which she brought to life “independent, complex and strong female characters”. Actor Brad Pitt presented his friend and actor Bradley Cooper with one of the Santa Barbara Film Festival’s top honours, Outstanding Performer of the Year, for his work starring as Leonard Bernstein in the biopic ‘Maestro’.

Here are a few highlights from the ongoing Berlinale 2024 festival:

Manoj Bajpayee part of India Pavilion inauguration at festival, set to premiere ‘The Fable’

Cillian Murphy shoulders a society’s shame in festival opener ‘Small Things Like These’

Berlin Film Festival jury questions move to uninvite far-right

German far-right, Gaza war overshadow Berlin Film Festival

Bollywood

‘Soorarai Pottru’ remake titled ‘Sarfira’, gets release date

Arjun Kapoor to play villain in ‘Singham Again’

‘Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2’ gets a release date

‘In the Belly of a Tiger’: Indian director’s multi-national production to premiere at Berlin Film Festival

Rajkumar Santoshi ropes Santosh Sivan as cinematographer for ‘Lahore 1947’

‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ gets premiere date on Prime Video

Hollywood

Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby part of Marvel Studios’ ‘The Fantastic Four’

Scarlett Johansson to star in true crime movie ‘Featherwood’

Will Smith to star in crime thriller ‘Sugar Bandits’

Michelle Yeoh, Melanie Laurent team up for action movie ‘The Mother’

Ewan McGregor joins Anne Hathaway in David Robert Mitchell’s adventure film for Warner Bros

Simu Liu to star in Peacock’s espionage techno-thriller series

Margot Robbie production house strikes first-look deal with Warner Bros.

Adam Sandler joins Josh Safdie for a Netflix comedy special

Elizabeth Olsen, Charles Melton to feature in Todd Solondz’s ‘Love Child’

‘GoT’ stars Sophie Turner, Kit Harington reunite for gothic horror film

Anya Taylor-Joy confirms role in ‘Dune: Part Two’

Katy Perry reveals that she’s set to exit ‘American Idol’

‘American Born Chinese’ fame Ben Wang to star in new ‘Karate Kid’ film

BLACKPINK’s Lisa to star in ‘The White Lotus’ Season 3

Antoine Fuqua to direct feature documentary on Nelson Mandela

Michael Chaves set to direct ‘The Conjuring 4’

Regional cinema

Sivakarthikeyan - AR Murugadoss film goes on floors; Rukmini Vasanth to play female lead

Emraan Hashmi officially boards Adivi Sesh’s ‘G2’

‘Lal Salaam’ has received a great response: Rajinikanth; also shares update on ‘Vettaiyan’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says she’s going back to work, announces health podcast

Vishnu Varadhan to helm debut film of Murali’s son Akash; Aditi Shankar to play female lead

Actors Suraj Venjaramoodu, Asif Ali’s next goes on floors

Mithila Palkar to make her Tamil debut alongside Vishnu Vishal’s brother Rudra

Tamil actor Arjun Das to foray into Malayalam with Ahammed Khabeer’s next

Kalidas Jayaram’s ‘Nila Varum Velai’ goes on floors

Shane Nigam’s Tamil debut ‘Madraskaaran’ goes on floors

Hotstar Specials ‘Heart Beat’ gets a streaming date

Trailers

The merc with a mouth turns into MCU’s Messiah in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ teaser

An ensemble cast takes us back in time in ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’ teaser

‘Wicked’ trailer features Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo adding a new twist to the classic fairytale

Apes hunt humans as a king eyes world domination in ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ trailer

‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth’ shares glimpse of Netflix’s four-episode docuseries

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones attempt to tame twin tornadoes in ‘Twisters’ trailer

Vidyut Jammwal takes on Arjun Rampal in ‘Crakk’ trailer

Satish Kaushik fights for his rights in ‘Kaagaz 2’ trailer

In ‘Manjummel Boys’ trailer, a boys’ trip to Guna Caves takes a harrowing turn

Millie Bobby Brown shines as the damsel who can “subvert what you expect” in ‘Damsel’ trailer

Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Anupama Parameswaran team up for a madcap ride in ‘Tillu Square’ trailer

Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew and Dibyendu Bhattacharya crack down on India’s biggest ivory racket in ‘Poacher’ trailer

Essential reading

) Kiran Rao on ‘Laapataa Ladies’, her comeback movie as a director

>> The filmmaker talks about her upcoming film which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2023

) Band Shakti on winning the Best Global Music Album award at the Grammys

>> The 50-year-old music band’s members opens up on winning at the 66th Grammy for their pandemic creation ‘This Moment’

) ‘Vaaranam Aayiram’ to ‘3’: Theatres turn into concerts as the re-release trend grips Tamil cinema

>> Theatre owners and industry sources tell what the re-releases trend means to Tamil cinema and its audience

) ‘I have always been fascinated by death and afterlife’: Filmmaker Vi Anand

>> Vi Anand discusses his Telugu film ‘Ooru Peru Bhairavakona’ and reveals his fascination for magic realism and fantasy dramas

) Meet Vidyadhar Kagita, director of the Telugu film ‘Gaami’

>> Debut director Vidyadhar Kagita opens up on ‘Gaami’; the making video of the Vishwak Sen-starrer has raised curiosity

) Kannada actor, Lasya Nagaraj looks forward to interviewing director Vinothraj at Berlinale

>> The actor is excited about interviewing ‘Kottukkaali’ director Vinothraj and meeting Martin Scorsese

) Surya Vasishta opens his innings on screen as a director, writer, actor

>> Surya Vasishta says that his upcoming film ‘Saramsha’ revolves around a writer who meets the characters of his stories

) Framing childhood: Hirokazu Kore-eda’s unsparing look at the early years\

>> A dive into how Hirokazu Kore-eda’s films explore deep aspects of Japanese family life, focusing on children

) ‘The stage is an agnipeeta; the art has to be born there once again’: Singer Sivasri Skandaprasad

>> Sivasri Skandaprasad talks about Carnatic music, tryst with dance and her first film song for AR Rahman

) Nakul Abhyankar on AI’s impact in music, working with AR Rahman, Kannada cinema, and more

>> Nakul Abhyankar is busy this year as a composer with eight of his films slated for release including the Kannada film, Juni

) Musician Athul Narukara on his experiments with folk music

>> ‘Palapalli’ - fame Athul Narukara is one of the recipients of Kerala Folklore Academy’s Yuvaprathiba Award

What to watch

) Mammootty’s performance elevates ‘Bramayugam’, a middling film on the evils of unrestricted power

Read the full review here

) SIREN REVIEW

Read the full review here

) MADAME WEB review

Read the full review here

) Rajinikanth adds vigour but struggles to save Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s ‘Lal Salaam’

Read the full review here

) Manikandan and Sri Gouri Priya shoulder ‘Lover’, an intense yet intriguing relationship drama

Read the full review here

) The Netflix series ‘One Day’ is a grand, saccharine, predictable love affair

Read the full review here

) ‘This Is Me...Now: A Love Story’ sees Jennifer Lopez on the path towards self-love, healing and a fairytale ending

Read the full review here

) ‘Upgraded’ is a low-stakes rom-com that trundles smoothly along well-worn lines

Read the full review here

