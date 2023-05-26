Reviews of ‘Beau Is Afraid’ and ‘The Little Mermaid’

Around Tinsel Town
>> 76th Cannes Film Festival
The 76th Cannes Film Festival unfolded in high spirits on the French Riviera this week.
The concluding week of Cannes witnessed the starry premieres of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Pedro Almodóvar’s gay western Strange Way of Life, Japanese auteur Hirokazu Kore-Eda’s Monster,Todd Haynes’s May December, Sam Levinson’s controversial series The Idol and more.
Meanwhile, from India, Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy and Kanu Behl’s Agra had their respective premieres at the festival.
ADVERTISEMENT
Here are a few highlights from Cannes this week:
> Anurag Kashyap, Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat walk the red carpet as Kennedy premieres at Grand Auditorium Louis Lumière
> Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio debut Killers of the Flower Moon to thunderous applause
> Cate Blanchett shows solidarity with women of Iran by walking barefoot on the red carpet
> French-Senegalese filmmaker Ramata-Toulaye Sy (Banel & Adama) becomes the first debutante to compete for the Palme d’Or
> Jennifer Lawrence debuts a documentary on Afghan women under Taliban rule at the festival
> Chiyaan Vikram and Anurag Kashyap take to Twitter to clear the air on the casting of Kennedy
> Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh is honoured with Kering’s Women in Motion Award
> Critics express shock at portrayals of kink and toxic fame in the first two episodes of The Idol
>> Veteran actor Sarath Babu passes away
Veteran actor Sarath Babu, with decades of memorable performances in Telugu and Tamil cinema, passed away after prolonged illness earlier this week. The 71-year-old was suffering from kidney and liver-related issues. In more than 70 films in Telugu, Sarath portrayed roles that were essential to the main story.
Bollywood
Anupam Kher injures his shoulder while shooting for slice-of-life drama Vijay 69
Producers Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor announce investigative fantasy series Gyaarah Gyaarah
Anupamaa, Khosla Ka Ghosla actor Nitesh Pandey dies at 51
First looks of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt from Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani out
Netflix teams with Sudip Sharma for investigative series Kohraa
Shahid Kapoor to headline Rosshan Andrrews’ new action thriller
Onir’s Pine Cone to open this year’s Kashish Film Festival
Hollywood
RRR, Thor actor Ray Stevenson dies at 58
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden’s spy series Citadel renewed for season 2
Quentin Tarantino says Rick Dalton, played by Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, has passed away
First look of Cooper Hoffman and Christoph Waltz from Old Guy out
Todd Haynes says he is collaborating with Joaquin Phoenix on a period gay romance film
Indira Varma joins the cast of BBC’s Doctor Who
Margot Robbie on Gal Gadot’s ‘Barbie energy’ and why Barbie is sexualised
Florence Pugh says she ‘upset many’ over career decision to do Marvel films
Benedict Cumberbatch to play Pete Seeger in Bob Dylan biopic
Regional Cinema
Vijay, Venkat Prabhu team up for Thalapathy 68
Veteran actor Kamal Haasan to be felicitated at IIFA 2023
Rajinikanth emotionally recalls actor Sarath Babu’s ‘quit smoking’ advice to him
Rakul Preet Singh’s Telugu filmBoo gets a release date
Sudeep’s next to be bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu
Malayalam film 2018 records second-best performance in Bengaluru after home turf Kerala
Drishyam franchise to be remade in South Korea
World Cinema
Wes Anderson on his new ‘50s-set film Asteroid City, AI and all those TikTok videos
Nick and Charlie go to Paris in Heartstopper Season 2 first look
Euphoria actor Hunter Schafer joins David Lowery’s Mother Mary
Trailers
Margot Robbie sets out for an adventure in the real world in Barbie trailer
An exploration of black femalehood in 1900s America in The Color Purple trailer
Shahid Kapoor brings a flamethrower to a gunfight in Bloody Daddy trailer
Vijay Sethupathi, Vikrant Massey’s hyperlink thriller Mumbaikar’s teaser out
New in streaming
Coming to Netflix in May: Arnold Schwarzenegger starrer Fubar, comedy-drama XO Kitty, sixth season of Selling Sunset, and more
New on Disney+ Hotstar in May: American documentary miniseries Rennervations, action comedy series American Born Chinese, and more
Coming to Apple TV+: Seth Rogan’s comedy series Platonic, Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland’s limited series The Crowded Room, and more
New on Amazon Prime Video this week:Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum, season 2 of ‘James May: Oh Cook!’, and more
Essential reading
1) Where are the writers in Kannada cinema?
>> A deep dive into the paucity of quality writing in contemporary Kannada cinema and the industry’s treatment of screenwriters
2) The resurgence of Kannada parallel cinema
>> Are films like Photo, Pedro, Hadinelentu, Shivamma, and Koli Esruheralding a new movement for Kannada parallel cinema
3) Hiphop Tamizha Adhi on Veeran and heroism
>> Adhi also talks about using real-life metrics to gauge success, keeping his artistic appetite in check, and more
4) Filmi-ness: Kunal Basu on writing and cinema
>> Author Kunal Basu discusses his new story collection ‘Filmi Stories’ and the influence of Hindi cinema on his life and fiction
5) Analysing Dahaad and the birth of strong Dalit feminist heroes
>> How Dahaad offers an intelligent social commentary about the deep presence of caste hierarchies, oppressive feudal control and deep-rooted communalism of the ruling elites
6) Director Gowtam Tinnanuri: The Jersey you saw on screen was the ninth or 10th draft
>> Tinnanuri also talks about his unlikely journey into cinema and his next starring Vijay Deverakonda
7) Mem Famous to introduce more than 40 newcomers to Telugu cinema
>> Producers Anurag Reddy, Sharath Chandra and Chandru Manoharan on being a springboard for upcoming talent
8) Dheeraj Akolkar’s documentary on Norwegian actor Liv Ullman screened at Cannes
>> India-born British filmmaker Akolkar talks about his teacher-student bond with cinema royalty Liv Ullman
What to watch
1) Halle Bailey delivers a spirited performance in a pretty but shallow The Little Mermaid
2) Joaquin Phoenix endures a three-hour panic attack in Ari Aster’s Kafkaesque Beau Is Afraid
3) Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen dazzle in glorious coming-of-age comedy Platonic
4) Manoj Bajpayee is electric in engaging courtroom drama Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai
5) Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma are let down in dated rom-com Jogira Sara Ra Ra
6) Fine performances a consolation in Theera Kaadhal, a dull romantic-thriller
7) Arulnithi stars in a modest revenge drama Kazhuvethi Moorkkan
8) Sumanth Prabhas makes a promising debut in Mem Famous
9) V. K. Prakash delivers a loud, weak take on relevant issues in Live
10) Anna Ben, Arjun Ashokan light up a fun ride in Thrishanku
11) Acting royalty relay the troubles of adolescence in American Born Chinese
12) Matthew Rhys and associates come roaring back to court in season two of Perry Mason
13) A grubby examination of the tabloid sensation’s life in documentary Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me
14) Raine Allen Miller brings a breath of fresh air with rom-com Rye Lane
15) Oddball characters sparkle in rural Telangana dark comedy Sathi Gani Rendu Ekaralu
16) Patricia Arquette anchors chaotic dark comedy series High Desert
ADVERTISEMENT