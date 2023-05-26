Reviews of ‘Beau Is Afraid’ and ‘The Little Mermaid’

May 26, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST

Around Tinsel Town

>> 76th Cannes Film Festival

The 76th Cannes Film Festival unfolded in high spirits on the French Riviera this week.

The concluding week of Cannes witnessed the starry premieres of Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Pedro Almodóvar’s gay western Strange Way of Life, Japanese auteur Hirokazu Kore-Eda’s Monster,Todd Haynes’s May December, Sam Levinson’s controversial series The Idol and more.

Meanwhile, from India, Anurag Kashyap’s Kennedy and Kanu Behl’s Agra had their respective premieres at the festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are a few highlights from Cannes this week:

> Anurag Kashyap, Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat walk the red carpet as Kennedy premieres at Grand Auditorium Louis Lumière

> Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio debut Killers of the Flower Moon to thunderous applause

> Cate Blanchett shows solidarity with women of Iran by walking barefoot on the red carpet

> French-Senegalese filmmaker Ramata-Toulaye Sy (Banel & Adama) becomes the first debutante to compete for the Palme d’Or

> Jennifer Lawrence debuts a documentary on Afghan women under Taliban rule at the festival

> Chiyaan Vikram and Anurag Kashyap take to Twitter to clear the air on the casting of Kennedy

> Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh is honoured with Kering’s Women in Motion Award

> Critics express shock at portrayals of kink and toxic fame in the first two episodes of The Idol

>> Veteran actor Sarath Babu passes away

Veteran actor Sarath Babu, with decades of memorable performances in Telugu and Tamil cinema, passed away after prolonged illness earlier this week. The 71-year-old was suffering from kidney and liver-related issues. In more than 70 films in Telugu, Sarath portrayed roles that were essential to the main story.

Bollywood

Anupam Kher injures his shoulder while shooting for slice-of-life drama Vijay 69

Producers Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor announce investigative fantasy series Gyaarah Gyaarah

Anupamaa, Khosla Ka Ghosla actor Nitesh Pandey dies at 51

First looks of Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt from Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani out

Netflix teams with Sudip Sharma for investigative series Kohraa

Shahid Kapoor to headline Rosshan Andrrews’ new action thriller

Onir’s Pine Cone to open this year’s Kashish Film Festival

Hollywood

RRR, Thor actor Ray Stevenson dies at 58

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden’s spy series Citadel renewed for season 2

Quentin Tarantino says Rick Dalton, played by Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, has passed away

First look of Cooper Hoffman and Christoph Waltz from Old Guy out

Todd Haynes says he is collaborating with Joaquin Phoenix on a period gay romance film

Indira Varma joins the cast of BBC’s Doctor Who

Margot Robbie on Gal Gadot’s ‘Barbie energy’ and why Barbie is sexualised

Florence Pugh says she ‘upset many’ over career decision to do Marvel films

Benedict Cumberbatch to play Pete Seeger in Bob Dylan biopic

Regional Cinema

Vijay, Venkat Prabhu team up for Thalapathy 68

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan to be felicitated at IIFA 2023

Rajinikanth emotionally recalls actor Sarath Babu’s ‘quit smoking’ advice to him

Rakul Preet Singh’s Telugu filmBoo gets a release date

Sudeep’s next to be bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu

Malayalam film 2018 records second-best performance in Bengaluru after home turf Kerala

Drishyam franchise to be remade in South Korea

World Cinema

Wes Anderson on his new ‘50s-set film Asteroid City, AI and all those TikTok videos

Nick and Charlie go to Paris in Heartstopper Season 2 first look

Euphoria actor Hunter Schafer joins David Lowery’s Mother Mary

Trailers

Margot Robbie sets out for an adventure in the real world in Barbie trailer

An exploration of black femalehood in 1900s America in The Color Purple trailer

Shahid Kapoor brings a flamethrower to a gunfight in Bloody Daddy trailer

Vijay Sethupathi, Vikrant Massey’s hyperlink thriller Mumbaikar’s teaser out

New in streaming

Coming to Netflix in May: Arnold Schwarzenegger starrer Fubar, comedy-drama XO Kitty, sixth season of Selling Sunset, and more

New on Disney+ Hotstar in May: American documentary miniseries Rennervations, action comedy series American Born Chinese, and more

Coming to Apple TV+: Seth Rogan’s comedy series Platonic, Amanda Seyfried and Tom Holland’s limited series The Crowded Room, and more

New on Amazon Prime Video this week:Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum, season 2 of ‘James May: Oh Cook!’, and more

Essential reading

1) Where are the writers in Kannada cinema?

>> A deep dive into the paucity of quality writing in contemporary Kannada cinema and the industry’s treatment of screenwriters

2) The resurgence of Kannada parallel cinema

>> Are films like Photo, Pedro, Hadinelentu, Shivamma, and Koli Esruheralding a new movement for Kannada parallel cinema

3) Hiphop Tamizha Adhi on Veeran and heroism

>> Adhi also talks about using real-life metrics to gauge success, keeping his artistic appetite in check, and more

4) Filmi-ness: Kunal Basu on writing and cinema

>> Author Kunal Basu discusses his new story collection ‘Filmi Stories’ and the influence of Hindi cinema on his life and fiction

5) Analysing Dahaad and the birth of strong Dalit feminist heroes

>> How Dahaad offers an intelligent social commentary about the deep presence of caste hierarchies, oppressive feudal control and deep-rooted communalism of the ruling elites

6) Director Gowtam Tinnanuri: The Jersey you saw on screen was the ninth or 10th draft

>> Tinnanuri also talks about his unlikely journey into cinema and his next starring Vijay Deverakonda

7) Mem Famous to introduce more than 40 newcomers to Telugu cinema

>> Producers Anurag Reddy, Sharath Chandra and Chandru Manoharan on being a springboard for upcoming talent

8) Dheeraj Akolkar’s documentary on Norwegian actor Liv Ullman screened at Cannes

>> India-born British filmmaker Akolkar talks about his teacher-student bond with cinema royalty Liv Ullman

What to watch

1) Halle Bailey delivers a spirited performance in a pretty but shallow The Little Mermaid

Read the full review here

2) Joaquin Phoenix endures a three-hour panic attack in Ari Aster’s Kafkaesque Beau Is Afraid

Read the full review here

3) Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen dazzle in glorious coming-of-age comedy Platonic

Read the full review here

4) Manoj Bajpayee is electric in engaging courtroom drama Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Read the full review here

5) Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma are let down in dated rom-com Jogira Sara Ra Ra

Read the full review here

6) Fine performances a consolation in Theera Kaadhal, a dull romantic-thriller

Read the full review here

7) Arulnithi stars in a modest revenge drama Kazhuvethi Moorkkan

Read the full review here

8) Sumanth Prabhas makes a promising debut in Mem Famous

Read the full review here

9) V. K. Prakash delivers a loud, weak take on relevant issues in Live

Read the full review here.

10) Anna Ben, Arjun Ashokan light up a fun ride in Thrishanku

Read the full review here

11) Acting royalty relay the troubles of adolescence in American Born Chinese

Read the full review here

12) Matthew Rhys and associates come roaring back to court in season two of Perry Mason

Read the full review here

13) A grubby examination of the tabloid sensation’s life in documentary Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me

Read the full review here

14) Raine Allen Miller brings a breath of fresh air with rom-com Rye Lane

Read the full review here

15) Oddball characters sparkle in rural Telangana dark comedy Sathi Gani Rendu Ekaralu

Read the full review here

16) Patricia Arquette anchors chaotic dark comedy series High Desert

Read the full review here

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.