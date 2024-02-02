Reviews of ‘Argylle’ and ‘Masters of the Air’

February 02, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST

Actor-model Poonam Pandey passes away due to cervical cancer

Sanjay Leela Bhansali teases a star-studded drama in ‘Heeramandi’ first look

Ranbir Kapoor feels ‘Animal’ has started a ‘healthy conversation’ about toxic masculinity

Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon’s heist comedy ‘The Crew’ gets a release date

Kartik Aaryan completes shooting of Kabir Khan’s ‘Chandu Champion’

Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Fighter’ enters Rs 100 crore club

Karan Johar says film with “south superstar, massively loved actress, legacy debut actor” is ready

Randeep Hooda’s ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ release date announced

Nikkhil Advani begins shooting for SonyLIV series, ‘Freedom at Midnight’

Mohit Suri sets new-age love story at Yash Raj Films

Netflix announces docuseries ‘The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth’

No way to feel sad, but Greta should have been nominated, says Margot Robbie on best actress Oscar snub

Brad Pitt circling Quentin Tarantino’s final movie ‘The Movie Critic’

Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to manslaughter charge in ‘Rust’ shooting

‘House of Dragon’ star Milly Alcock to play DC’s new ‘Supergirl’

Geraldine Viswanathan replaces Ayo Edebiri in Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’

Chris Rock to direct remake of ‘Another Round’

Nia Long to play Michael Jackson’s mother in his biopic

‘Extraction’ director Sam Hargrave to direct ‘Kill Them All’ for Paramount

Michelle Yeoh’s ‘Star Trek: Section 31’ adds new cast members, shoot begins

‘The Idea of You’, starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, to close SXSW 2024

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman are about to save MCU with ‘Deadpool 3’, says Mathew Vaughn

Tom Hopper on board Prime Video’s ‘Terminal List: Dark Wolf’

Actor Vijay enters politics; names party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam’

First look of ‘STR48’, Silambarasan TR’s upcoming film under Kamal Haasan’s production, out

AR Rahman uses AI voice models of late singers Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed for ‘Lal Salaam’ song

Hemanth M Rao on next with Shivarajkumar: It’s going to be one of the biggest films of 2025

Rajinikanth on rumours about tiff with Vijay: I am his well-wisher and not his competitor

‘Kanguva’ makers share Bobby Deol’s first look on his 55th birthday

Aishwarya never said ‘Sanghi’ is a bad word, says Rajinikanth on ‘Lal Salaam’ controversy’

Gowtam Tinnanuri, Anirudh Ravichander team up for teenage musical drama ‘Magic’

Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth’s ‘The Test’ concludes production

First look of Vishwak Sen’s ‘Gaami’ out

‘In the Summers’ and ‘Porcelain War’ win top prizes at Sundance 2024; two Indian co-productions bag awards

‘The Impossible Heir,’ A Killer Paradox,’ ‘Branding in Seongsu’ and more K-dramas to watch in February

Chita Rivera, revered Tony-winning actor, dancer and singer, dies at 91

‘Squid Game 2’ to ‘Bridgerton Season 3,’ release date of Netflix shows out

Pedro Almodovar has a book out this fall, a ‘fragmentary autobiography’ called ‘The Last Dream’

Donnie Yen to star in ‘Kung Fu’ film adaptation for Universal Pictures

In ‘Despicable Me 4’ trailer, Gru welcomes a new member to family

Dev Patel is new action hero on the block in ‘Monkey Man’ trailer

In ‘Bhakshak’ trailer, Bhumi Pednekar unearths secrets at a shelter home

Tovino Thomas reopens a cold murder case in ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’ trailer

Ehan Bhat takes on Harshvardhan Rane while Kalidas Jayaram locks horns with Arjun Das in ‘Dange’ and ‘Por’ teasers

John Cena is Zac Efron’s fake friend in trailer of Peter Farrelly’s comedy drama ‘Ricky Stanicky’ trailer

The ‘S’ stands for ‘Spy’ in Henry Cavill’s action comedy ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ trailer

1) ‘Kaatera’ and the future of family dramas in Kannada cinema

>> The success of Darshan’s ‘Kaatera’ has partly revived the family drama genre, but does the Kannada film industry see family dramas as a thing of the past?

2) Suhas on ‘Ambajipeta Marriage Band’: I don’t think I have worked this hard for any film

>> The actor speaks about his latest film, the story of which has been partially inspired by events witnessed by debut director Dushyanth Katikaneni

3) Composers Vivek-Mervin interview: On independent music and making Instagram-friendly tunes

>> The musicians, whose work was last heard in ‘Singapore Saloon’, also speak about how instrumental composer Anirudh Ravichander has been in their music careers

4) At Lollapalooza, Sting, Jonas Brothers, Halsey and OneRepublic bring forth music, charm, and nostalgia

>> Spread across four stages on two days, Lollapalooza India in its second edition had several artistes across genres enthral thousands of attendees

5) ‘Nasir’ director Arun Karthick on film festivals, streaming platforms, and more

>> Ahead of the Panchajanyam International Film Festival, the filmmaker talks about the importance of film culture, being an independent filmmaker and more

6) Meet the khansama from ‘Killer Soup’

>> Hyderabad-based Vaishali Bisht speaks about her role as ‘khansama’ in Netflix’s latest hit series, ‘Killer Soup’

7) S.S. Vasan: A trailblazer in publishing and cinema

>> Vasan, whose 120th birth anniversary is being celebrated this year, not only dared to dream but also knew how to make them come true

8) Oscars 2024: Distinct styles, themes and creators make up this year’s Best Animated Feature nominees

>> A deep-dive into what makes ‘Elemental’, ‘Nimona’, ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’, ‘Robot Dreams’ and ‘The Boy and the Heron’ worthy of winning the Oscar

9) ‘Raja Yoga’: Nothing faulty in the stars of this film

>> Director Lingaraj Uchangidurga speaks about what went into the making of his film, ‘Raja Yoga,’ which completed 50 days in theatres on January 6

10) Vikas Badiger’s The Ocean Connection stirs conservation waters

>> The filmmaker speaks about his latest documentary film, which is about a fishing hamlet and Olive Ridley turtle conservation in Honnavar

11) Malayalam short film ‘The Cycle’ explores the consequences of taking the easy route

>> Amit Venugopal’s film is a thriller that discusses the human tendency to run away from a crisis

1) A star-studded cast can’t save this partly funny, mostly tedious spy caper, ‘Argylle’

Read the full review here

2) Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks’ WWII epic, ‘Masters of the Air,’ is a long-format masterpiece

Read the full review here

3) Dushyanth Katikaneni makes an assured debut with an absorbing drama in ‘Ambajipeta Marriage Band’

Read the full review here

6) Lulu Wang’s exquisite drama, ‘Expats,’ is sometimes lost in translation

Read the full review here

7) Sofía Vergara is masterful in the gritty drama ‘Griselda’

Read the full review here

