Reviews of ‘Adipurush’, ‘Extraction 2’

June 16, 2023

Around Tinsel Town

>>Tony Awards held without a script as Hollywood writer’s strike enters seventh week

Amidst the Hollywood writers’ strike that’s entered its seventh week, the Tony Awards were held in Manhattan on June 12. The strike left the storied awards show honouring the best of musical theatre and plays without a script. Meanwhile, actor Scarlett Johansson, who is the lead of Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’ said that the outcome of the strike will forever change how revenue is determined in the industry. ‘The Penguin’ and ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ joined the list of productions halted due to the strike. The former is a Max show while the latter is set for Disney+. Both are expected to debut in 2024.

Bollywood

Akshay Kumar’s ‘The Great Indian Rescue’ to hit theatres in October

Suhana Khan and gang welcome us to Riverdale in ‘The Archies’ new poster

‘Tiku Weds Sheru’, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and produced by Kangana Ranaut, gets a release date

Subrata Roy biopic ‘Saharasri’ to be helmed by ‘The Kerala Story’ director

Neena Gupta joins cast of musical drama ‘Hindi-Vindi

Sonam Kapoor to be managed by YRF talent

‘Fukrey 3’ gets a new release date

Prateik Babbar joins Aditi Rao Hydari, Paige Sandhu in ‘Lioness’

Gulshan Devaiah begins shooting for ‘Ulajh’

Hollywood

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ will not screen in UAE, as region debates values

‘Avatar 3’ pushed to 2025 and Disney sets two ‘Star Wars’ films for 2026; Marvel films get new date

Hollywood legend Al Pacino becomes dad again at 83

‘The Flash’ filmmaker Andy Muschietti to direct new ‘Batman’ movie

Wes Anderson says his ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’ adaptation is only 37 minutes long

Prince Harry and Meghan’s deal with Spotify to end

Two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, who mixed acting with politics, dies at 87

John Romita Sr, Marvel Comic artist, dies at 93

Golden Globe Awards sold, Hollywood Foreign Press group shud down

‘Hair’, ‘Everwood’ actor Treat Williams killed in Vermont motorcycle crash

Regional Cinema

A R Rahman’s daughter Khatija turns composer for Halitha Shameem’s ‘Minmini’

‘Tenet’ actor Denzil Smith joins the cast of Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Leo’

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi engaged

It’s a wrap for Mohanlal-Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Malaikottai Valiban’

Release dates of Rakshit Shetty’s ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’ announced

Darshana Rajendran to maker her Telugu debut

Raj B Shetty’s next ‘Toby’ gets a release date

G V Prakash to compose music for Dulquer Salmaan-Venky Atluri’s film

Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur team up for a Telugu film

‘Daredevil Musthafa’ declared tax-free in Karnataka

Emraan Hashmi to make Telugu debut with Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’

Sudeep’s nephew Sanchith Sanjeev to make acting debut

Trailers

In ‘Mammanan,’ Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vadivelu fight a power-hungry Fahadh Faasil in Mari Selvaraj’s film

Kajol tries to prove a point in the competitive world of law in ‘The Trial’ trailer

In ‘Animal’ pre-teaser, Ranbir Kapoor chops down masked men

‘Teaser of Gadar 2’ shows Sunny Deol journeying to Lahore again

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur are a couple with contrasting personalities in ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ trailer

Aliens abduct Earth’s ambassador in Disney-Pixar’s ‘Elio trailer

Anil Ravipudi plays to Balakrishna’s strengths in ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ teaser

New in streaming

Coming to Netflix in June: Henry Cavill’s supernatural series The Witcher: Season 3, Volume 1, the second season of Hindi anthology Lust Stories, and more

New on Disney+ Hotstar in June: The second season of the investigative thriller The Night Manager, Marvel Studio’s documentary Stan Lee, and more

New on Amazon Prime Video this week: The fifth season of Grand Tour, Jee Karda starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Gerard Butler’s Kandahar and more

Coming to Apple TV+: Idris Elba’s Hijack, Brie Larson’s Lessons in Chemistry, and more

Essential reading

1) SJ Suryah: I still live the life of a teacher’s son

>> Actor-director talks about his upcoming film ‘Bommai’, returning to direct films and more

2) Pride Month: On the ‘Bury Your Gays’ trope, and why it’s time for the industry to let it go

>> The trope was a representation of the misogyny and queerphobia that female characters had to face on screen

3) Meet Sang Heon Lee, the breakout star of Netflix’s new series ‘XO, Kitty’

>> The actor talks about relating to his characters in the series, working with his sister, and why he wants to star in a rock climbing documentary

4) Chennai’s Prarthana Beach Drive-in shuts down, film fans get nostalgic

>> The city’s cinemagoers take a trip down memory lanes as the popular beach drive-in makes way for real estate development

5) Team Atti Culture behind the viral song ‘Jorthale’, on riding the viral wave

>> Atti Culture, a record label from Chennai, talk about making original music that stands out

6) Badava Gopi ventures into the stand-up comedy space with Big Mouth’

>> He talks about his first live ticketed stand-up comedy show coming up Chennai

7) When Tillotama Shome thinks of Irfan Khan

>> Shubra Gupta’s new book ‘Irrfan: A Life in Movies’ unearths little known facts about the late actor’s life and personality

8) Notes on Pride: Mumbai’s 2023 KASHISH Queer Film Festival

>> The festival screened 110 films from 41 countries at its on-ground edition

>> What to watch

1) In ‘Adipurush’, Prabhas falters in a black-and-white retelling of the Ramayana

Read the full review here

2) ‘The Flash’ is an imperfect yet scintillating conclusion to the DCEU storyline

Read the full review here

3) ‘Extraction 2’ is a blazing, action-fuelled sequel propelled further by Chris Hemsworth

Read the full review here

4) A fantastic SJ Suryah can’t save a mediocre story in ‘Bommai’

Read the full review here

5) In ‘Jee Karda’, Tamannaah Bhatia anchors a shallow love triangle

Read the full review here

6) Gerard Butler and Ali Fazal fail to animate a dun thriller in ‘Kandahar’

Read the full review here

7) Lea Seydoux, Mia Hansen-Love breathe life into a bittersweet tale of love and loss in ‘One Fine Morning’

Read the full review here

8) In ‘I Love You’, Rakul Preet Singh is trapped in an inane thriller

Read the full review here

9) ‘Flamin’ Hot’ is a cheery if bland biopic on the inventor of the popular film Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

Read the full review here

10) Matt Walsh’s ‘What is a Woman?’ is a twisted exercise narcissism

Read the full review here

11) Devi blossoms into her truest self in ‘Never Have I Ever’ Season 4

Read the full review here

12) ‘Bloodhounds’ is an action-packed entertainer that delivers on its premise

Read the full review here

13) ‘Maalai Nera Malipoo’ is a slow-burn yet stirring tale of a sex worker

Read the full review here

14) ‘Kolla’ is an underwhelming thriller with fine performances from Rajisha Vijayan and Priya Varrier

Read the full review here

