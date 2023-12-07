December 07, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated December 08, 2023 04:26 pm IST

Soon after Anumula Revanth Reddy was sworn in as the first Congress Chief Minister of Telangana on Thursday, he vowed to revive a tradition of inviting the public into the halls of power to present their grievances directly to him. Mr. Reddy immediately signed his first file, to implement the six welfare ‘guarantees’ that headlined the Congress’ poll manifesto.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered the oath of office to Mr. Reddy, in the presence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The outgoing Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikaramarka took oath as the Deputy CM, along with 10 others chosen to be part of the Council of Ministers. Interestingly, the new CM and his deputy have not served as Ministers.

As soon as he took charge, Mr. Reddy signed two files: the first to implement the six welfare measures promised by the Congress during its campaign, and the second to provide a job to T. Rajini, a person with a disability to whom Mr. Reddy had promised employment while on campaign trail.

In an emotional speech, Mr. Reddy said Telangana came into existence a decade ago through the sweat and blood, the struggles and sacrifices of the State’s people. Claiming that people had borne their “10-year suppression” silently, Mr. Reddy declared Thursday as the State’s “true liberation day”. Stating that the people’s government had now been established, the CM promised that this would lead to equitable development across Telangana. “The barricades that distanced the Telangana society and people from the government are being demolished now and the gates are open for the people to come with their grievances,” Mr. Reddy said after taking oath.

He also thanked Congress workers who had “endured repression” for the last 10 years, promising that their sacrifices would not go to waste and that he would take care of them as an elder brother. “We are not the rulers but servants,” the 54-year-old said.

He invited the people to come to the newly renamed Jyothirao Phule Praja Bhavan and held his first Praja Darbar or public court for grievance redressal this morning.

