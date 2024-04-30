April 30, 2024 11:20 am | Updated 11:20 am IST

Amid intense Lok Sabha campaigning, the police in Delhi, Assam, and Maharashtra, on Monday, filed three separate cases and arrested at least one person in connection with a doctored video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s April 25 speech in Telangana regarding reservation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, and four other Congress officer-bearers in the State too found themselves embroiled in the controversy on Monday, as the Delhi Police issued notice to them under Section 91 (summons to produce documents) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973. A government source told The Hindu that the notice to appear before the Delhi Police on Wednesday has been sent to Mr. Reddy as he is the president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee.

“The video that looks prima facie ‘altered’ was posted by the Telangana Congress handle on X. Being the State president of the party, Mr. Reddy has to explain the origin of the video,” the source said, adding that if Mr. Reddy does not appear on the scheduled date, another notice will be sent. The video was fact-checked by a user on X the same day, and that user will be asked to join the probe to trace the video, the source further said.

ADVERTISEMENT

While in the doctored video, Mr. Shah is heard saying that the BJP intends to eradicate reservation for the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes, in the original video he says the party intends to remove the 4% reservation for Muslims in Telangana.

Reacting to the FIR by the Delhi Police, Mr. Reddy, who was addressing a rally in Kalaburagi in Karnataka, said he was not “scared.” “So far, the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and Income Tax Department were used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Home Minister to win elections, but today I got to know that a team of Delhi Police reached the Telangana Congress party’s office because someone posted something on social media. They came to arrest the Telangana Congress president and the Telangana CM, this means the PM is using Delhi Police to win elections now, but we aren’t scared,” he said.

The Hindu’s Editorial

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

In which city will you find the Al Maktoum International Airport?

Muscat

Dubai

Abu Dhabi

Bahrain

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.