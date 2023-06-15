June 15, 2023 01:05 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST

Violence in Manipur continues as nine Meitei men were killed and 10 injured in Khamenlok, a Kuki village in the Imphal East district of Manipur, on Tuesday night.

According to police sources, the men were part of a raiding mob and were possibly ambushed by armed Kuki village guards late at night in a retaliatory strike near Aigejang village. The mob of around 3,000 people entered Kuki villages in Kangpokpi district over the past three days and destroyed homes.

The police source also informed The Hindu that roads were blocked, and mobile towers were blown up so that reinforcements could not reach the site as the Meitei mob continued the rampage.

Kangpokpi, where the Meitei mob carried out the rampage, is a Kuki-dominated area while Imphal East is a Meitei majority area.

Trouble in Manipur began with protests on March 27 against a High Court order seeking the inclusion of the Meitei community into the State’s Scheduled Tribe list, but soon turned violent with representatives of the Kuki-Zomi community including BJP MLAs seeking a “separate administration”.

Violence in the State started May 3 between the Kuki community and the Meiteis over the demand for Scheduled Tribe status for the dominant Meitei community. Many tribals, mostly Kukis, were stranded in the Imphal area whereas several Meiteis were stranded in Churachandpur and the Hill districts. The foothills, the areas bordering Kuki and Meitei settlements have been declared as buffer zones where Central security forces have been deployed.

Despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the State from May 29 to June 1, the ethnic violence in Manipur has not ended. More than 100 persons have been killed and more than 50,000 people have been displaced so far. More than 4,000 weapons have been looted from police armouries and despite appeals from Mr. Shah and other politicians in the State, only 1,100 weapons have been returned.

The Hindu’s Editorials

Base boost: On inflation and the consumer

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

Who is the first male tennis player to claim all four Grand Slams at least thrice?

Andre Agassi Novak Djokovic Roger Federer John McEnroe

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.