November 14, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST

India’s retail inflation pace eased to a four-month low of 4.87% in October from a tad over 5% in September, with the rise in vegetables prices easing to 2.7% from 3.4%, though overall consumer food price inflation remained virtually unchanged at 6.6%, data released on Monday showed.

While base effects from last October, when retail prices surged 6.8%, helped cool the headline inflation rate, some deceleration was also seen in prices of non-food items such as services, clothing and footwear as well as fuel and light. Aided by the LPG cylinder price cuts, fuel and light costs dropped 0.4% from last October’s levels.

Inflation faced by rural consumers eased from 5.33% in September to 5.1%, but urban households saw a fractional increase in inflation at 4.65%. On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices were up 0.65%, while food prices were up 1.06%, with urban food prices rising 1.14%.

The RBI is unlikely to lower interest rates anytime soon especially as the food price situation remains sticky. While there was some slight relief in the inflation rates for cereals (from 11% in September to 10.65% in October), meat and fish (from 4.1% to 3.3%), milk (down 6.44%) and spices, which remained elevated at 22.8% in October, these were offset by gains on other fronts. The pace of price rise in key protein sources like pulses and eggs accelerated sharply to 18.8% and 9.3%, respectively, inflation in fruits and sugar picked up pace to hit 9.34% and 5.5%. The RBI recently vowed to remain focused on price rise till it sustains around its 4% target, rather than be satisfied with inflation prints between the 4% mark and the upper tolerance threshold of 6%.

As many as six States recorded inflation rates of 4% or lower, including Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, the erstwhile State of J&K, with Chhattisgarh (2.44%) and Delhi (2.5%) recording the lowest inflation in October. On the other hand, nine States recorded higher inflation than the 4.87% national average, with three of them crossing the 6% mark – Odisha (6.5%), Rajasthan (6.25%) and Haryana (6.02%).

October’s inflation relief is expected to reverse course from this month, in line with the RBI’s projection of a 5.6% average for this quarter and 5.4% through 2023-24.

