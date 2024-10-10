Tata Group’s chairman emeritus and veteran industrialist Ratan Naval Tata passed away at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai late on Wednesday.

He was 86. “It is with deep sorrow that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Ratan,” his family said in a statement. “We his brothers, sisters, and family take solace and comfort in outpouring of love and respect from all who admired him. While he is no longer with us in person, his legacy of humility, generosity and purpose will continue to inspire future generations,” the family said. Mr. Tata is survived by his younger brothers Jimmy and Noel and stepmother Simone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes to Mr. Tata, describing him as a visionary business leader and an extraordinary human being. “One of the most unique aspects of Shri Ratan Tata Ji was his passion towards dreaming big and giving back. He was at the forefront of championing causes like education, healthcare, sanitation, animal welfare to name a few,” he said on X.

Mr. Modi said Mr. Tata provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses, and at the same time his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. In a statement, Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran said, “It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation.” The Congress condoled the death, with Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi saying Mr. Tata was a man with a vision who had left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed sadness over Mr. Tata’s death, saying that in his passing “we have lost an invaluable son of India”.

RNT, as he was called in the Tata Group, was its chairman from 1990 to 2012, when he handed over the baton to Cyrus Mistry. Following Mr. Mistry’s ouster in 2016, he again assumed the position of interim chairman. He handed over the reins to Mr. Chandrasekaran, who was appointed chairman of Tata Sons in February 2017. Though Mr. Tata had retired, he had a firm grip on the group as well as Tata Trusts, which owns over 67% stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the group. It was J.R.D. Tata who identified his talent and chose him as his successor in 1990. In the initial years, Mr. Tata had to face steep resistance from several satraps who had operational control over large companies. Mr. Tata eased them out by the mid-1990s. Then he focused on putting the house in order and subsequently went global with the acquisition of Tetley, Jaguar, Land Rover, and Corus Steel. It was he who made the Tata group an international company and enhanced its stature. He was polite but tough while dealing with issues and his opponents. Besides being the tallest industrialist India ever had, he was a philanthropist. Post-retirement, he nurtured dozens of start-ups and invested in them through his company RNT Associates.

