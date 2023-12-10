December 10, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST

As the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya nears completion, and the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram’s idol at the sanctum sanctorum scheduled for January 22, the once-sleepy Sadar and areas within a 15-km radius are witnessing a surge in land prices.

The city topped Uttar Pradesh’s revenue receipts for November among all the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh, with an increase of 109.19%. “The major part of revenue comes from land registration in the district, primarily from the Sadar region,” Assistant Commissioner, Stamp and Registration Department, Ayodhya, Yogendra Pratap Singh told The Hindu. “Outside the 3-km radius of the temple, the rate ranges from ₹3,000 to ₹15,000 per square feet; within this radius, even one biswa (a term in the Awadh region connoting 1,360 square feet) is gold dust. It may even go up to ₹25,000 per square feet, if available,” Vipnesh Pandey, who runs Maa Vaisnavi Developers in the city, explained.

Before the Supreme Court’s November 2019 judgment cleared the way for the construction of the Ram temple, the price used to be 15-20% of today’s rate or even less, said Parsuram Mishra of Shri Balaji Ayodhya Property.

The Stamp and Registration department figures also show increasing sale deeds. “Between April and November 2023, up to 29,325 sale deeds were registered in Ayodhya, and 70% to 80% out of these were likely for land transactions (for investment purposes),” Mr. Singh said. The Sadar Sub-Registry office alone registered 10,479 deeds. In comparison, only 5,962 land transactions were registered in Ayodhya in 2017-18.

The rapid growth of tourism and hospitality industries has attracted both investors and people from other U.P. districts, keen on biting off a piece of the economic pie.

The combined efforts of the Union and State governments — currently involved in the development of Ayodhya with 264 projects worth about ₹32,000 crore, including highways, roads, infrastructure, a green field township, an international airport, international spiritual centre, among others — are also a reason for the city’s growth.

