July 11, 2023 01:52 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST

Excessive, non-stop rain continued to lash most parts of Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh for the third consecutive day on Monday, raising the death toll in rain-related incidents to 25. Seventeen people died in Himachal Pradesh, six in Haryana, and two in Punjab.

In Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu estimates the damage to roads, transformers, electric sub-stations and water supply schemes to be in the range of ₹3,000 crore-₹4,000 crore. Efforts to rescue 300 stranded people were under way in the State, Mr. Sukhu said. The Chief Minister also spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone and apprised him of the extent of damage to life and property in the State. The ‘Shrikhand Mahadev Yatra’ in Himachal Pradesh was cancelled for the rest of the season due to six deaths reported during the pilgrimage.

Heavy rain has caused landslips in various parts of the State, damaging roads including national highways. This has impacted vehicular movement in Himachal Pradesh. Many districts in Himachal Pradesh received a month’s rainfall in a day at the weekend, a weather department official said.

Sutlej, Ravi, and Beas rivers are currently in spate, threatening floods in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana.

Mr. Modi also spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to inquire about the monsoon situation in the State. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Uttarakhand on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Delhi is on high alert as Yamuna touched 206.24 metres on Tuesday, which is slightly above the danger mark of 205.33 metres. “The water level in Yamuna River crosses the danger mark of 205.33 metres, touching 206.24 metres; the high flood level is— 207.49 metres,” Central Water Commission said.

Schools in affected areas of Delhi, Punjab, and Hayana have been shut. Water level of smaller rivers such as Ghaggar and Tangri have also reached threatening levels. According to the weather department, Delhi, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh have received 112%, 100%, and 70% more rainfall than average so far in the current monsoon season that started on June 1.

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

Threads, a text-based public conversation app, requires users to sign in through which social media platform?

Instagram Twitter Snapchat Bluesky

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.