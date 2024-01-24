January 24, 2024 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi was booked by Assam Police on January 23, for what was termed “wanton acts of violence.” This is the latest in a political face-off between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mr. Gandhi as the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, now on its 11th day, seeks to traverse Assam. Mr. Gandhi retorted that he was not intimidated by such tactics

The Chief Minister shared the news of the arrest via X “With reference to wanton acts of violence, provocation, damage to public property and assault on police personnel today by Congress members, an FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi, K.C. Venugopal, Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals..,”

Mr. Sarma had asked Director General of Police Gyanendra Pratap Singh to register a case against Mr.Gandhi saying he had provoked a crowd into breaking a police barricade intended to block the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from entering Guwahati.

He called the crowd’s behaviour “Naxalite” and said it was against the “Assamese culture: in peaceful State, in another post on X reacting to a video posted by Youth Congress national president B.V. Srinivas.

“Such Naxalite tactics are completely alien to our culture. I have instructed @DGPAssamPolice to register a case against your leader @RahulGandhi for provoking the crowd & use the footage you have posted on your handles as the evidence,” he wrote on X.

He further posted a video intended to prove that Mr. Gandhi and Jitendra Singh, the Congress in-charge for Assam, had instigated an attack on the police personnel on duty.

In the video, while Mr. Gandhi is heard saying, “There was a barricade here. We have removed it,” Mr. Singh says, “You all have removed the barricade. It is our victory.”

In an address to press near Guwahati, Mr Gandhi said he didn’t get intimidated once he has made up his mind to “fight for an ideology, whether you abuse, disturb, or thrash me. I fight for truth.”

He further added that the yatra had become Assam’s main issue, saying “thwarting a visit to a temple and a college and not allowing padayatra are intimidation tactics but we are not afraid of them.”

President of the Assam Congress Bhupen Kumar Borah and Congress MLA Jkir Husain Sikdar suffered minor injuries during a scuffle between Congress members and police near a bypass on the designated route of the yatra, to the south of Guwahati. Some policemen were injured as well.

Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has written to Home Minister Amit Shah, stating that Rahul Gandhi was facing security issues in Assam.

