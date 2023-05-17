May 17, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST

Deliberations on who gets to be the next Chief Minister of Karnataka could not find conclusive ends on Tuesday with both contenders, state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, arguing their case to the party high command. They met national president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence with another round of deliberations scheduled for Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Bhartiya Janta Party’s (BJP) in-charge for IT cell, Amit Malviya compared the chain of developments to a “circus”, arguing that his party always exhibited a smoother transfer of power. He added, “Sorry state of affairs in the Congress, where President Kharge sees himself more as a postman, let alone being a decision maker or even part of the decision-making team...He keeps referring to some high command...” In response, Congress’ communications chief pointed to 2017 Uttar Pradesh and 2021 Assam Vidhan Sabha elections where the chief ministers were appointed after seven and eleven days respectively.

It is learnt that Mr Shivakumar has argued that giving him the top post would be in the interest of the party. He pointed to Mr Siddaramaiah who had previously served a full-term as CM had lost the subsequent election.

According to him, the 76-year-old should make way for a new face. The state party president’s faction also put forth that he was central to reviving the party organisation following the defections and desertions.

On the other hand, Mr Siddaramaiah argued that he enjoyed the support of the majority of the newly elected MLAs and was responsible for the mass outreach among AHINDAs, an acronym for the rainbow coalition of religious minorities, other backward classes and Dalits. Further, it was stated that Mr Shivakumar being “troubled” by central agencies could embarrass the party in the upcoming general elections.

Was this newsletter forwarded to you? Head over to our newsletter subscription page to sign up for Editor’s Pick and more. Click here.

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

Since 2002, this chemical regarded as the main reason behind hooch tragedies, has been brought under the ambit of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act, 1937. Which is the chemical?

Acetic Acid Arsenic Methanol Benzene

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.