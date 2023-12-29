December 29, 2023 12:27 pm | Updated 12:27 pm IST

The Court of Appeals in Doha has commuted the death sentences of eight former Indian naval personnel, believed to involve charges of espionage, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed.

The eight men are Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Captain Saurabh Vasisht, Commander Amit Nagpal, Commander Purnendu Tiwari, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Ragesh. They were employed by the Dahra Global defence services company and were arrested in August 30, 2022 in Doha. Details about the exact charges against them have not been released to the public. The eight men have been on the death row since they were convicted on October 26. They appealed the verdict on November 9; the appeal was accepted.

Vipul, India’s ambassador to Qatar, was reportedly present in the court as the verdict was announced, along with other officials and the family of the men. In a statement, the Ministry said “We have noted the verdict today of the Court of Appeal of Qatar in the Dahra Global case, in which the sentences have been reduced. The detailed judgment is awaited. We are in close touch with the legal team as well as the family members to decide on the next steps.” No information has been disclosed about the terms of the verdict.

The current decision is the first positive development in this case. Sources close to the families of the eight men, however, have noted with disappointment that the original guilty verdict was upheld, and said they would continue to fight to prove their innocence. One of the sources told the Hindu that the verdict was “harsh for eight innocent ex-navy officers” although it was a “step in the right direction.” The families seek to prove their innocence and bring them back, the source added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hopes rose earlier this month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Qatar’s ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on December 1 during the UN’s climate summit in Dubai, in what marked their first conversation since the case began. Mr. Modi did not refer to the issue directly on social media, but posted that he had discussed the “well-being of the Indian community in Qatar” with the Emir.

Subsequent reports about the men being on a list of individuals pardoned by the Emir, released every year on December 18 (National Day) were however unfounded. A pardon can only be given after the appeals process is exhausted. Once all appeals have been exhausted, India could also potentially request that the men serve out their sentences in India, according to a 2015 “Transfer of Sentenced Persons” agreement signed with Qatar. Read more here about the various options open to India in the case.

The Indian Embassy in Doha has consistently applied for and received consular access to the men. This included a meeting on December 3, two days after Mr. Modi met the Qatari Emir.

The Hindu’s Editorial

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

There was a low-intensity blast outside the Delhi Embassy of which country on December 26?

Israel

Canada

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.