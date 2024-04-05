Prithviraj Sukumaran interview, ‘Family Star’ review

April 05, 2024 05:44 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST

Around Tinsel Town

> ‘Monkey Man’ turns saffron to red as India release uncertain

Hollywood film ‘Monkey Man’, a revenge action drama starring and directed by Dev Patel, has been altered to change saffron political banners to red, social media users noted as the film’s pre-release publicity was underway over the past month. The film was originally purchased by Netflix, which reportedly passed on releasing the film because of themes that could offend right wing viewers in India.

>Notify norms to make films accessible to hearing, visually impaired: Delhi High Court to Centre

The Delhi High Court has given the Centre time till July 15 to notify the guidelines for making films accessible to the hearing and visually impaired. The court said accessibility was enforceable as a legal right and that even private parties have to take reasonable measures to enable greater accessibility for persons with hearing and visual impairments. The court observed that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has framed draft guidelines for accessibility standards in cinema halls for persons with hearing and visual disabilities and is in the process of finalising the same.

Bollywood

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh to star in ‘No Entry’ sequel

Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan reunite for new film

Rajkummar Rao’s biopic on industrialist Srikanth Bolla gets new title

Reema Maya to direct digital version of ‘Student of the Year’

Akshay Kumar wraps up shooting of ‘Khel Khel Mein’

Alia Bhatt hosts charity gala in London

Hollywood

‘Matrix 5’ in the works with ‘The Martian’ screenwriter attached to direct

‘Gen V’ star Chance Perdomo dies at 27 in tragic motorcycle accident

George Lucas and Steven Spielberg are the highest paid celebrities in 2024

‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ gets R-rating for strong violence, brief nudity

Priyanka Chopra Jonas boards documentary ‘Born Hungry’ as producer

Olivia Wilde and Margot Robbie to adapt ‘Avengelyne’ comicbook from the creator of ‘Deadpool’

Sam Raimi addresses potential ‘Spider-Man 4’ rumors with Tobey Maguire

Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman to lead modern take on ‘The War of the Roses’

Alex Garland announces retirement from filmmaking after ‘Civil War’

Courteney Cox in talks to reprise her role of Gale Weathers in ‘Scream 7’

Denis Villeneuve in talks to direct film on non-fiction book ‘Nuclear War: A Scenario’

Regional Cinema

Tamil actor Daniel Balaji no more

Nani and Srikanth Odela set to deliver second blockbuster with ‘Nani 33’

Vijay, Trisha’s ‘Ghilli’ to re-release in theatres on 20th anniversary

Shruti Haasan begins shooting for international film ‘Chennai Story’

Dushara Vijayan on board Vikram-SU Arun Kumar’s ‘Chiyaan 62’

Sundeep Kishan, director Swaroop RSJ team up for ‘Vibe’

Prabhu Deva’s next is a superhero film titled ‘Minman’

First look of Soubin Shahir’s ‘Machante Malakha’ out

Nabha Natesh joins cast of Nikhil Siddhartha’s ‘Swayambhu’

Amit Trivedi to compose music for Kannada film ‘Uttarakaanda’

World cinema

Song Kang-ho’s ‘Uncle Samsik’ gets a Disney+ release date

Jonathan Glazer’s signed ‘The Zone of Interest’ posters boost Cinema for Gaza funds

Netflix in talks for ‘Anna O’ series adaptation

Léa Seydoux joins cast of Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Separate Rooms’

Trailers

Lakshya Lalwani fights hard in ‘Kill teaser’

A brand new ghost is revealed in ‘Aranmanai 4’ trailer

Manoj Bajpayee is back in ‘Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout’ trailer

Lust and deceit in ‘Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2’ teaser

‘Turtles All The Way Down’ trailer promises a heartfelt adaptation of John Green’s novel

Netflix adapts Neil Gaiman once more in ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ trailer

Thrills and chills in ‘Teenz’ teaser

Essential reading

1) ‘Imtiaz Ali has reinvented himself with ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’: AR Rahman

>> The composer and the director discuss their combustible partnership of many years

2) Prithviraj Sukumaran breaks down the making of ‘Aadujeevitham’ and how it nearly broke him

>> The actor talks about the lengths director Blessy and him went to make the film happen

3) Vijay Deverakonda on ‘Family Star’: We have gone all out to give people an entertainer

>> The Telugu star opens up on his new film and what has mellowed him in recent times

4) Actors Ella Purnell and Aaron Moten on ‘Fallout’ and bringing a popular video game to life

>> They speak about being a part of a global IP and their key takeaways from playing their roles

5) Interview with the ‘Manjummel Boys’ team: ‘The response has been overwhelming’

>> How the team pulled off the recent Malayalam hit, and what success means to them

6) Vineeth Sreenivasan on ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’: The film throws light on cinema

>> The director on how his film focuses on 50 years of cinema through the lives of two aspirants

7) Girish Kasaravalli: Restoration of classic films is the need of the hour

>> The eminent Kannada filmmaker on his new book and the restoration of his film ‘Ghatashraddha’

8) Daniel Balaji, an acting powerhouse who deserved a broader canvas

>> A look at the extraordinary journey of the recently deceased actor

9) ‘Blink’: How a Kannada film thwarted the ‘Premayugam Boys’ dominance

>> The gripping sci-fi thriller has survived a tough challenge from blockbuster Malayalam films

10) Meet Dheeraj, Chennai-based surgeon and the hero of a Tamil film

>> Why this cardiovascular surgeon decided to join the cinema industry with ‘Double Tuckerr’

11) In Japan, ‘Oppenheimer’ suffers fallout Nolan’s one-sided vision

>> eight months after its American debut, the film has divided audiences in Japan

12) Kerala cinematographer’s experience shooting a web series in Mongolia

>> Antony Samson talks about shooting in Ulaanbataar, with a crew that knew little English

13) Why the new anime ‘Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End’ is the future of fantasy

>> How Kanehito Yamada’s anime challenges the reign of high fantasy stalwarts

14) ‘Girls State’ and capturing democracy on film

>> Cast and crew of documentary ‘Girls State’ share their experience of building a teen state

15) Malayalam actor Akhila Bhargavan is basking in the recognition that ‘Premalu’ has brought her

>> The actor speaks about how she made her way to the film industry with Instagram

What to watch

1) Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s ‘Family Star’ is an incoherent muddle

Read the full review here

2) Kristen Stewart shines in Rose Glass’ sophomore sapphic nightmare, ‘Love Lies Bleeding’

Read the full review here

3) A brilliant Bharathiraja cannot save the lacklustre Kalvan’

Read the full review here

4) Filmmaker Suni’s black magic drama ‘Avatara Purusha 2’ fails to bewitch

Read the full review here

5) Horror-comedy ‘Matinee’ has few jump scares and fewer laughs

Read the full review here

6) Ahn Bo-Hyun and Park Ji-hyun’s police procedural ‘Flex X Cop’ is an engaging watch

Read the full review here

7) Hope scores in feel-good sports drama ‘The Beautiful Game’

Read the full review here

8) ‘The Settlers’ is a quietly haunting tale on the Selk’nam genocide

Read the full review here

9) Park Shin-hye and Park Hyung-sik shine in ‘Doctor Slump’

Read the full review here

10) Michael Keaton centres crime thriller ‘Knox Goes Away’

Read the full review here

11) Louisa Harland’s performance propels ‘Renegade Nell’

Read the full review here