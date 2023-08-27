August 27, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that the point where the Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-3 landed would be called ‘Shiv Shakti’. Further, the point where Chandrayaan-2 left its footprint on the lunar surface would be called ‘Tiranga’. He made the announcements while addressing scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru after his return from Greece. Further, it was also announced that August 23, the day the lander made its soft-landing would be commemorated as National Space Day.

Elaborating on the rationale, Prime Minister Modi stated Shiv Shakti’ stood symbolic of “the resolution for the welfare of humanity (about Shiv), and shakti gives us strength to fulfil those resolutions.” Furthermore, it would channel a sense of connection from Himalaya to Kanyakumari.

As for ‘Tiranga’, it would serve as a reminder that “failure is not the end”.

ISRO Chairman S. Somanath also informed on Saturday that the Pragyan rover had travelled about 12 metres and is expected to take pictures of the Vikram lander. Briefing the Prime Minister about the latest developments, he stated, “Now the rover has already moved 12 metres, and it is almost out of the field of view. It will turn in the day today and look at the lander and take more pictures,” he said. ISRO also released two new videos of the rover around ‘Shiv Shakti’ point in pursuit of lunar secrets at the moon’s south pole.

Broadly, two key objectives of the Chandrayaan-3-- to demonstrate safe and soft landing on the lunar surface and to have the rover roving on the moon-- have been completed. The third, which is the conducting of in situ scientific experiments, is underway.

