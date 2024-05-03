May 03, 2024 01:21 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna was booked by the Karnataka Police on rape charges on May 2. A lookout circular has been issued against the “absconding” MP, a day after he failed to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing his alleged sexual crimes.His father, former Minister H.D. Revanna, approached a Bengaluru court seeking anticipatory bail. He, too, did not appear before the SIT.

The charges against Mr. Prajwal, the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D Deve Gowda, were filed after a second woman filed a complaint that she was “coerced to have sexual relationship” with him. Based on this, Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code, that deals with rape, has been invoked against the MP. Learn more about the case here.

He was earlier booked for sexual harassment based on another woman’s complaint of April 28. This complaint also names his father. A new FIR was also filed on May 2 against Mr. Revanna for allegedly playing a role in kidnapping one of the victims of Mr. Prajwal, sources said.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said earlier in the day that a second victim had come forward to lodge a complaint against Mr. Prajwal. He also appealed to other victims, particularly those featured in explicit videos in circulation on social media, to come forward and make statements before the SIT. He assured them that the government would protect their identity and ensure their safety.

Mr. Prajwal is believed to have left the country using his diplomatic passport on April 27, a day after the elections, and is reportedly in Germany. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel Prajwal’s diplomatic passport and bring him back to “face the full force of law.”

The lookout circular means that Mr. Prajwal will be detained if he reports at any immigration point at airports, sea ports, or at border checkposts. According to SIT sources, his return ticket has been booked for May 15. An advocate claiming to represent the Hassan MP sought seven days’ time for his client to present himself before the SIT.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson A. Randhir Jaiswal has said that the ministry was not approached for political clearance, and they did not issue any clearance for foreign travel by Mr. Prajwal. No visa is required for diplomatic passport holders to travel to Germany, he noted.

Mr. Prajwal has now been suspended by Janata Dal (Secular). He is contesting for re-election from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, facing off against Congress nominee Shreyas Patel.

