February 26, 2024 03:20 pm | Updated 03:20 pm IST

Less than 5% of Indians are likely below poverty line, and extreme destitution has almost gone away, said B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, chief executive officer of NITI Aayog. He cited the findings of the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey (HCES) for 2022-23, released on February 24, 2025, to support his claim.

He also said that retail inflation has also likely been overstated in recent years.

The chief of the Centre’s think tank dismissed allegations that the rural economy was weak and that India’s growth is restricted to a few, saying that the growth was “broad-based,” highlighting that incomes and spending of rural Indians were rising faster than those in cities. He also claimed that inequality was declining, pointing out that the urban-rural consumption divide has narrowed from 91% in 2004-05 to 71% in 2022-23,

Rural households have been spending less than 50% of total expenditure on food for the first time, he said.

He argued that lower spending on pulse and cereals – which the survey notes as having fallen below 5% of per capita consumer expenditure — and higher expenditures on conveyances, consumer durables, and consumer services– such as TV sets, fridges and mobile phones, indicated that people were earning more and needed to spend a lesser part of their income on food.

He also shared that within food “consumption of beverages, processed food, milk, and fruits” was going up, indicating “more diverse and balanced food consumption.”

This is the first official data released since 2011-12, he said, noting that it was much-awaited as there were inconsistencies in the 2017-18 survey data. This survey had been “just preceded by demonetisation.”

Per the Monthly Per Capita Expenditure (MPCE) averages across fractile classes in 2022-23, the average consumption level for the bottom 5% of rural households was ₹1,373, while for the next 5%, it was ₹1,782.

“Poverty lines and estimates are derived from this.....If we go by ₹32 a day, which was the last accepted poverty line as of 2011-12, and factor in inflation trends since then to double that level to about ₹60 a day, then you will see that poverty is less than 10%, as ₹1,782 is the average spending by those in the bottom 5% to 10% fractile class in rural India,” he said.

He said he was “convinced poverty in India is certainly in the low single digits” and is below 5% if “you add the imputed value of food transfers and subsidies received by households under schemes like the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana or subsidised gas cylinders.” He also highlighted that schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and those pertaining to free education have not been included in the consumption expenditure survey.

As per the NITI Aayog’s multi-dimensional poverty index, 11% of the population was below poverty line last year.

