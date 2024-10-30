In a major expansion of the Union government’s flagship scheme, the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that health coverage under the scheme will now be available to all senior citizens aged 70 and above, regardless of their income.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scheme was introduced to “overcome the despair of the poor when illness strikes”, Mr. Modi said, noting that the government bears the cost of hospitalisation for beneficiaries up to ₹5 lakh. “With the expansion now, every elderly person above 70 years of age in the country will get free treatment in the hospital with the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card. With an Ayushman Vaya Vandana card for the elderly in the house, the out-of-pocket expenditure will be reduced to a great extent,’’ he said. On September 11, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had approved health coverage for all senior citizens aged 70 and above irrespective of income under the PM-JAY scheme, which it said would benefit approximately 4.5 crore families, with six crore senior citizens, with ₹5 lakh free health insurance cover on a family basis.

In an editorial, The Hindu had pointed out that while the decision to provide free health coverage up to ₹0.5 million per year for a section of the population is noble, it will in no way fulfil the public health objectives that are much needed for the targeted beneficiaries, noting “in its present form, PM-JAY is a measure that is essential, but is incomplete.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday, Mr. Modi also launched other health sector projects worth around ₹12,850 crore on the occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti and the ninth Ayurveda Day, at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA). Ayurveda Diwas is being celebrated in more than 150 countries, Mr. Modi said, offering this as proof of the growing attraction of Ayurveda.

The PM slammed the governments of Delhi and West Bengal for not implementing the scheme, expressing his concern that senior citizens in these States cannot avail of free treatment under the expanded programme.“I apologise to all the elderly aged 70 and above in Delhi and West Bengal that I cannot serve them. I know about your pains and sufferings, but I won’t be able to help you,” he said. “The reason is that the governments in Delhi and West Bengal are not joining the scheme due to their political interests,” he added. West Bengal has a State universal health care scheme, Swasthya Sathi, which was launched in 2016. The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth more than ₹13,000 crore, including the creation of four centres of excellence under the Ayush Health scheme, expansion of health services with the use of drones, helicopter services at AIIMS, Rishikesh, new infrastructure at AIIMS, New Delhi and AIIMS, Bilaspur, expansion of services in five other AIIMS in the country, establishment of medical colleges, the launch of nursing colleges, and other projects related to the health sector. Mr. Modi inaugurated the second phase of India’s first All India Institute of Ayurveda, and three medical colleges at Mandsaur, Neemuch and Seoni in Madhya Pradesh, and laid the foundation stones for five nursing colleges, and 21 critical care blocks.

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily Quiz

What utility service has Arvind Kejriwal vowed to ‘waive’ off the cost of, if re-elected as Chief Minister of Delhi?

Public transport

Natural gas

Electricity bill

Water bill

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.