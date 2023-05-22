May 22, 2023 02:26 pm | Updated 02:26 pm IST

All eyes were on India to make a more assertive statement on the war in Ukraine in the backdrop of an invitation to attend the summit in Hiroshima being extended to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. On Saturday, speaking at the ‘Working Session 9’ of the G-7 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said all countries should “respect” the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the member states of the United Nations. On the same day, in a meeting with Mr. Zelensky, the first face-to-face discussion since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February of last year, Mr. Modi told the leader India will do “everything” necessary to resolve the war in Ukraine.

“It is necessary that all sides should respect the UN Charter, and international law and nation-states should respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Everyone should raise their voice against one-sided attempts to change the status quo. India has always felt that all tension and disputes should be resolved in a peaceful manner, through dialogue. If a solution is reached through dialogue then that should be respected,” the Prime Minister said at the summit. He also raised concerns about how the inter-connected nature of global conflicts in any region affects every country and developing economies having limited resources.

Notably, speaking ahead of Mr. Modi, the Ukrainian President Indicated at his discussion with Mr. Modi and other neutral countries, saying that Kyiv is trying to convince “certain leaders” about the position of Ukraine in the war with Russia. Mr. Modi in his remarks said, “Today we heard President Zelensky. I met him yesterday. I do not consider the current situation (in Ukraine) a political or economic issue. I think it is a pressing humanitarian matter and a matter concerning human values. We have maintained from the beginning that dialogue and diplomacy are the only way out of this and India will do everything that is required to resolve the current conflict.”

Last month, Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova visited India, marking the first such by a senior government official from the East European country since its invasion by Russia, demonstrating Kyiv’s desire to build tighter ties with New Delhi and seek its help in resolving the conflict. While Kyiv has openly criticised India in the past with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attacking India’s energy purchases from Russia, saying it involved “Ukrainian blood”, India has maintained its stand that a path of dialogue and diplomacy is the only way out.

Evidently, the war has left India in a difficult position with Russia being a historical partner with deep defence and trade ties, and the United States and trans-Atlantic powers launching an economic war against Moscow. India has stayed away from openly condemning Russia, maintained ties, as well as expressed its uneasiness with the war. But as the war drags on, there was a fear that this balancing act could be interpreted as inactiveness. Prime Minister Modi’s statement in Hiroshima calling for the upholding of international laws and sovereignty of all states, thus, assumes significance especially owing to its increased importance as the voice of the global south in the backdrop of its G20 Presidency.

