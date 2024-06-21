Reviews of ‘Ullozhukku’ and ‘The Bikeriders’

Around Tinsel Town

>> Playback singer Alka Yagnik diagnosed with “rare” sensory hearing loss

Well-known playback singer Alka Yagnik on Tuesday said that she has been diagnosed with a rare hearing disorder, something that has taken music lovers by shock.

>> Diljit Dosanjh’s appearance in Jimmy Fallon’s ‘The Tonight Show’

In a historic moment for Indian music on the global stage, Diljit Dosanjh made his debut appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Ahead of the appearance, Diljit shared fun backstage clips with Fallon and the duo’s chemistry and infectious humour left fans eagerly anticipating the episode.

During his appearance, Diljit delivered a sensational performance that left audiences mesmerised. He performed his hit songs ‘Born To Shine’ and ‘G.O.A.T.’, showcasing his signature blend of energy and charisma, and ended the performance with ‘Mai hoon Punjab.’

Bollywood

Alia Bhatt’s deepfake video goes viral for the second time this year, sparks outrage

Bombay High Court clears ‘Hamare Baarah’ for release, says it is attempting to uplift women

Gujarat HC lifts stay on release of ‘Maharaj,’ debut film of Aamir Khan’s son

Lakshya, Karan Johar attend ‘Kill’ premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City

Hrithik Roshan on 20 years of ‘Lakshya’: Karan Shergill was me... it just came naturally’

Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ wraps up shoot

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ gets premiere date

‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ renewed by Netflix for season two

‘Wild Wild Punjab’ gets premiere date on Netflix

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s production ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ to release in France and UK

Hollywood

One of the biggest stars in Hollywood in the 1970s, Donald Sutherland, passes away at 88

Daniel Radcliffe, ‘The Outsiders’ win big at 2024 Tony Awards; here’s the complete list of winners

Richard Linklater’s ‘Blue Moon’ casts Ethan Hawke, Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale and Andrew Scott

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck to reunite for upcoming crime-thriller ‘RIP’

Armie Hammer reflects on rape-cannibalism scandal: “Grateful” for career-altering experience

‘Gladiator 2’ debuts “biggest action sequences ever put on film” at CineEurope 2024

Jonathan Majors to star in supernatural thriller ‘Merciless’

‘Inside Out’ spinoff series set for spring 2025 release

Brad Pitt’s F1 movie sets June 2025 release

Nicola Coughlan, Luke Newton hint at romantic ventures in ‘Bridgerton’ season 4

‘Blue Beetle’ animated series in works

Miles Tiller to headline ‘An Officer and a Gentleman’ remake

Regional Cinema

At ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ pre-release event, Kamal Haasan reminisces telling Amitabh Bachchan his wish to play a villain

Rajinikanth-Pa Ranjith’s ‘Kaala’ becomes the only Indian title to be listed in BFI’s 25 films of 21st century

Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ gets new release date

Rakshit Shetty’s maiden web series ‘Ekam’ gets a premiere date

Dhananjaya to play Kempegowda in biopic

Tovino Thomas announces his next film ‘Avaran’ with a first look

Prabhu Deva’s film with AR Rahman titled ‘Moon Walk’

Yogi Babu’s next is a Disney+ Hotstar series named ‘Chutney Sambar’

Makers of ‘Good Night’ and ‘Lover’ to next team up with RJ Balaji

Puri Jagannadh’s ‘Double iSmart’ gets a release date

World Cinema

Historic La Clef Cinema in Paris saved from closure with support from film icons

‘Train to Busan’ director Yeon Sang-ho teams up with Alfonso Cuaron for ‘Revelations’

Noted Japanese author Haruki Murakami is happy with first animated adaptation of his short stories

French actress Anouk Aimée, a Golden Globe winner for her role in ‘A Man and a Woman,’ dies at 92

Tatiana Maslany to star in Amazon MGM Studios’ pilot ‘The Nightbeast’

Trailers

Akshay Kumar bats for affordable flying in trailer of ‘Soorarai Pottru’ remake, ‘Sarfira’

A restrained Pankaj Tripathi and a violent Ali Fazal are all set for their face-off in trailer of ‘Mirzapur’ Season 3

Teaser of ‘Kannappa’ shows Vishnu Manchu as the titular warrior in this epic tale of a Shiva devotee

Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin take a trip to Poland in trailer of ‘A Real Pain’

Natalie Portman investigates Moses Ingram’s murder in trailer of eerie thriller, ‘Lady in the Lake’

Biju Menon and Suraj Venjaramoodu are at loggerheads in trailer of ‘Nadanna Sambhavam’

Naomi Scott is a popstar haunted by a familiar evil in trailer of ‘Smile 2’

Brandy Norwood takes on evil mother-in-law in trailer of ‘The Front Room’

Naveen Chandra investigates a hard-to-crack murder case in teaser of ‘Eleven’

Watch Shane Nigam’s soulful rendition of ‘Rafta Rafta Woh Meri’ in teaser of romantic entertainer ‘Haal’

A possessed Sonia Agarwal haunts Smruthi Venkat in the trailer of horror thriller ‘7/G’

