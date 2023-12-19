Shashi Tharoor, Supriya Sule, Farooq Abdullah among 49 Opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha

December 19, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST

As many as 49 more MPs, including notable names like Shashi Tharoor, Farooq Abdullah, Supriya Sule and Manish Tewari, were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The development came a day after 78 MPs were suspended from both Houses. Overall, more than 140 Opposition MPs have been suspended during the ongoing Winter Session. Suspended MPs also staged protests outside Parliament.

Rajya Sabha

The Upper House was first adjourned early in the day after Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar refused to admit four notices under Rule 267 demanding suspension of business to discuss the December 13 security breach in Lok Sabha. Opposition members continued to demand the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the House but to no avail.

Chairman Dhankhar also expressed his displeasure at a video that was shared on social media, where TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was seen mimicking him while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi recorded the act, with other Opposition members gathered around. Mr. Dhankhar accused Congress of insulting his “background as a farmer”.

Rajya Sabha LoP and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said the mass suspensions revealed the BJP government has adopted a “suspend, throw out and bulldoze” tactic to “destroy democracy”. “We all know that key Bills like the Criminal Law Amendments, which unleash draconian powers and impede citizen’s rights, are listed. Modi government does not want the people of India to hear the Opposition out, while these Bills are debated and deliberated (sic),” he wrote in a tweet. Rajya Sabha documents dated December 19 show a total of 44 questions asked by suspended MPs yesterday were marked as cancelled.

ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leaders in the Upper House, in turn, called Opposition protests an “unfortunate drama”.

Among other legislative business of the day, the Upper House considered and returned two Appropriation Bills. The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Act, 2023, cleared in the Lok Sabha earlier today, was also discussed and passed by voice vote.

Lok Sabha

After the mass suspensions, the Lower House passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provision) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The Bill extends for three years the validity of the Central Act, which provides for the recognition of unauthorised colonies and relocation of slum dwellers.

The Lok Sabha also passed a Bill that seeks to give immediate effect to the changes in customs and excise duties announced in the Budget. The House after a brief discussion on the Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill 2023, passed the Bill by voice vote. Moving the Bill for passage, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023 seeks to obtain the authority from Parliament to provisionally levy and collect the newly imposed or increased duties of customs and excise for 75 days.

Additionally, The Lok Sabha passed another Bill to raise the age limit of the President and members of the GST appellate tribunal.

The House also took up the three Bills – the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023 and The Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023 – to replace the Indian Penal Code of 1860, Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) of 1973 and Indian Evidence Act, of 1872, for consideration and passing. Speaking in favour of the Bills, Former Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita will allow summary trial for offences punishable up to three years and this will reduce the case arrears. Home Minister Shah is expected to respond after the discussion on the Bills in the Lower House on Wednesday.

(Compiled by Saptaparno Ghosh, Saumya Kalia, Sukanya Ray, Meenakshi Radhakrishnan, and Priyali Prakash)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT