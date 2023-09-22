Rajya Sabha passes women’s reservation bill, both houses adjourn sine die

September 22, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:16 am IST

After passing with an almost unanimous 454-2 vote on September 20 in the Lok Sabha, the women reservation bill, formally the Constitution (128th) Amendment Bill, 2023, was taken up for discussion and then passed in the Rajya Sabha— again with a unanimous vote (214-0). Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha took up a discussion on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and other achievements of the country in the space sector, adopting a resolution about the same.

Both Houses were adjourned sine die, a day ahead of schedule for the planned five-day session.

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha on Thursday took up the discussion on the women’s reservation Bill — formally the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth) Amendment Bill, 2023, or the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Bill, 2023, which was introduced by Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Meghwal for consideration and passing. Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar also reconstituted the panel of vice-chairpersons comprising 13 women Rajya Sabha members for the day.

While the Bill saw support across party lines, Opposition members criticised the caveat in the Bill that it will only be implemented after 2029, once an exercise of delimitation is undertaken based on figures from a Census— which will be conducted after the Bill is passed. MPs such as Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and Congress member Amee Yajnik expressed concerns over why the Bill was not being implemented immediately. Meanwhile, TMC MP Mausam Noor asked the government to give 33% tickets to women in the upcoming State elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha election as support to the motive of the Bill. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge also sought a timeline for implementation, elaborating that the government must specify a date or the intended number of years.

Congress’s Ranjeet Ranjan kicked off the debate in the Upper House, pointing out that women want rights and not Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pity. She highlighted incidents like the wrestlers’ protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, and the violence against women in Manipur to substantiate her stand of how women are “worshipped” under the ruling government.

BJP President J.P. Nadda was the first speaker for the party. He said he was confident that the House will unanimously pass the Bill and invoked the “dancing girl” bronze statue from the Harappan Valley civilisation to symbolise the “independence women have had in Indian society” since prehistoric times. Answering concerns raised on delimitation, Mr. Nadda said that the government itself cannot decide which seats can be reserved for women, and a quasi-judicial body can do that after a census, through public hearings. “What if I, as a member of the government, reserve Wayanad, Amethi, Rae Bareli, or Kalaburgi?” Mr. Nadda said, taking a dig at the Congress party. RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha urged the government to pay attention to intersectionality in reservation, saying there was still time to send this Bill to a select committee and rework it. Meanwhile, responding to allegations that her party does not support the Bill, SP MP Jaya Bachchan expressed support but with some conditions, asking for reservation for OBC and Muslim women within the Bill.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien’s comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stoked uproar in the House. Mr. O’Brien also cited West Bengal’s example in the area of women’s reservation, saying that TMC Chief and West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee had pushed for the women’s reservation Bill in Parliament in 1998 and, because it didn’t get passed, gave 41% of Lok Sabha seat tickets from Bengal to women. A war of words also ensued between the Chairman and Congress member K.C. Venugopal, when the latter said that it was an insult to Rajya Sabha members that the custodian of the House, the Chairman, and the President of the country were not called for the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her speech, said that the “long overdue” bill was “thoughfully crafted, considering we are at a critical stage of development.” Responding to suggestions for women’s reservation in the Upper House as well, she said that it would be rendered difficult due to indirect elections. Ms. Sitharaman emphasised that the government “does not play politics with women-related matters”, enumerating the varied steps taken for social and economic empowerment. She pointed to female enrolment in armed and paramilitary forces, and to the fact that 70% of all beneficiaries under the Mudra Scheme are women.

After Mr. Kharge’s speech and a reply from Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Prime Minister Modi responded to the discussion on the Bill. He thanked the members of the Upper House for their support and urged that it be passed with unanimous agreement.

In a voice vote, members of the upper house unanimously expressed their agreement for consideration of the women’s reservation bill. As per constitutional requirements, the bill underwent a division vote, passing 214 to nil. Rajya Sabha was then adjourned sine die.

Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha took up a discussion on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission and other achievements in the domain of space.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the Chandrayaan-3 mission as a huge achievement for the country, calling the recent successes of the ISRO a testament to the strong scientific ecosystem taking shape in the country. He told the Lower House that 389 of the total 424 satellites have been launched by India in the last nine years. Chandrayaan-3 is not an exception, but a result of the development of India’s social, cultural and scientific trend, hw said.

Mr. Singh also emphasised that science was value-neutral and that “it can give us knowledge of nuclear power, but it is our culture that tells us whether we use that power for development or destruction. It doesn’t matter how much progress science makes, it will remain incomplete without culture and values.”

From the Opposition side, Congress’s Shashi Tharoor was the first speaker. The Thiruvananthapuram MP traced the journey of India’s space programme while emphasising the importance of maintaining a scientific temper in the country. He said India’s successes in the space sector are a consequence of continuity in the national governance. Several other Opposition MPs echoed similar sentiments. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram termed it “baffling” that a country which landed on the moon is still struggling with issues of manual scavenging and poor roads. NC’s Hasnain Masoodi also underscored the need to address “real” issues like healthcare.

Several Opposition MPs condemned the BJP for dragging in ancient religious texts while speaking on Chandrayaan-3. Pointing out that India’s space budget was lesser than China and Brazil, CPI(M) MP S Venkatesan expressed concern over the religious turn the debate had taken.

In a fiery response to Congress MPs’ praise for late PM Jawaharlal Nehru, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya claimed that most scientific institutions established in India were envisioned by other leaders in pre-Independence era. Condemning politicisation in space, he reminded that Chandrayaan-1’s impact point was named Jawahar point while Chandrayaan-2’s landing point was named Tiranga point and Chandrayaan-3’s Shiv Shakti point.

In his reply, Minister of State for the Department of Space Jitendra Singh highlighted that if successful, Vikram and Pragyaan landing on the south pole of the moon, going to sleep and then waking up, will mark the first time that such an incident has ever happened. He also pointed out that that the budget for the Department of Space in 2013 was 5168.96 crores, while the budget in the current financial year is 12543.91 lakh - an increase of almost 143%. The budget for all science department is up by 172.55% in the last nine years, he said.

AIMIM MP Imtiaz Jaleel lauded the contribution of Muslim engineers — Nazneen Yasmin, Mohd. Kashif and Areeb Ahmad to the mission while lamenting the absence of a Muslim reservation in the women’s quota. The debate also saw a verbal fight between TDP and YSRCP MPs over the arrest of Chandrababu Naidu.

INC MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, meanwhile, outlined the several milestones and events that form part of the “Indian Space Odyssey,” including the launch of rockets, missiles, and remote sensing satellites. He said that this is not the story of one government or one person’s story; and the scientists should be honoured. Further, he asked the government not to confuse science with superstition and culture with communalism.

Winding up the session, Speaker Om Birla thanked members for unanimously agreeing to the resolution congratulating India’s recent space endeavours. Following this announcement, the house was adjourned sine die — a day ahead of the scheduled conclusion.

(Compiled by Sumeda, Priyali Prakash, Suchitra Kartikeyan, Diksha Munjal, Saptaparno Ghosh and Sruthi Darbhamulla)