Rajya Sabha passes J&K Bills

December 11, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST

On the sixth day of the Parliament’s session, the Rajya Sabha cleared the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023. Both Bills had earlier been cleared by the Lok Sabha on December 6.

Lok Sabha

In matters pertaining to the Lok Sabha, expelled Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra moved the Supreme Court against her expulsion from the Lok Sabha by voice vote on December 8, after an Ethics committee report held that she was guilty of unethical conduct.

Proceedings in the Lower House on Monday were largely peaceful barring a few moments of heated exchange over the recent IT raids involving Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, belonging to the Congress. During Zero Hour, MP Sanjay Seth asked Congress to come clean about these IT raids on Mr. Sahu’s residence. About Rs 290 crore had been recovered in cash during searches linked to the Odisha-based distillery group owned by Mr Sahu. Mr Seth, along with other members held newspaper reports about the same until the officiating speaker Rajendra Agrawal intervened.

Question Hour, however, ran smoothly. Questions, primarily relating to welfare schemes and financial assistance to farmers, were put forth to the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Tribal Affairs. The more important of them related to Kisan Credit Cards. In response to a question about collateral free loans, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Krishnarao Karad told the house that about Rs 8.66 lakh crore worth assistance had been disbursed with Kisan Credit Cards. This was accorded to 7.36 crore operative accounts under the initiative. Of these, he stated, 58% of the loans were disbursed by commercial lenders, 22% co-operative and 20% regional rural banks. Kisan Credit Cards let a beneficiary access up to Rs 1.60 lakh loan without putting forth any collateral.

In the post lunch session, the House took up for discussion the demand for supplementary grants for the financial year 2023-24. It would be later put to vote.

Rajya Sabha

Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha kicked off as usual, with matters raised with the permission of the Chair and Question Hour. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal expressed joy at the fact that Chhattisgarh’s next Chief Minister hailed from a tribal community. A brief exchange followed between Treasury and Opposition benches after Mr. Goyal’s next remarks were cut off by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. Mr. Dhankhar highlighted that irrespective of which Chief Minister from which party hailed from a tribal community, the nation has a tribalwoman as President. Following this, matters were raised with the permission of the Chair, including the inclusion of ahimsa in the Constitution’s preamble, the increase in crimes against women as reflected in recently-released NCRB data, pensions for artistes under the Artistes Pension Scheme and Welfare Fund, and a request that High Court and Supreme Court judges be directed to reveal their assets.

Question Hour saw Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri answer questions pertaining to rising price of diesel and petrol and Central schemes for distribution of LPG cylinders. In a reply to a question from CPI(M) MP Dr. John Brittas, Mr. Puri shares that a windfall tax, export cesses, and universal service obligations were imposed on private oil companies. In the post-lunch session, the Rajya Sabha debated the Jammu-Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Jammu-Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023. A join discussion of both was taken up after Amit Shah introduced the bills as passed by the Lok Sabha on December 8. While Opposition MPs raised questions about the issues prevalent in Jammu and Kashmir, members from BJP and allied parties supported the Bill. Congress MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil said until J&K gets back its Statehood, the idea of India will not be achieved. She also said that elections in the Union Territory should be held immediately. Congress MP Digvijay Singh said terrorism has not been eradicated from J&K even after the abrogation of Article 370.

BJP MP Sudanshu Trivedi said that the government was focused on ‘3D’ — the three chief issues affecting the region— delimitation, domicile and development. YSRCP MP V. Viajayasai Reddy expressed the party’s support for the Bill. He also outlined five “blunders” made by the Congress government in Kashmir and said that Nehruvian pseudo secularism was the reason the Kashmir issue was not yet resolved. There were moments of unrest as well. The Chair asked member Nadimul Haque to authenticate his figures pertaining to power cuts and unemployment in Kashmir after treasury benches, including leader of house Piyush Goyal took exception to his remarks. A furore broke out in the House after DMK MP Muhammed Abdulla spoke about article 370 and later when he quoted Periyar. Mr. Dhankhar said that his remark was not merely unparliamentary but also unconstitutional and that the house could not countenance this, saying the freedom of speech was not absolute. Meanwhile, Tiruchi Siva, DMK leader in the Rajya Sabha, said that much had been made of an ordinary remark. Responding to a remark by CPI (M) MP John Brittas that if there was no Nehru, there would be no discussion of Jammu and Kashmir today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called it ironic for Mr. Brittas to speak about Nehru today, since the CPI government led by E.M.S. Namboodiripad was removed by Nehru in 1951.

In his reply to the discussion, Home Minister Amit Shah Mr. Shah asserted that the Bills were taken up on a landmark day when the Supreme Court upheld the power of the President to abrogate Article 370 in August 2019. The 2019 decision led to the reorganisation of the full-fledged State of Jammu and Kashmir to two Union Territories and denuding it of its special privileges. The Home Minister also accused Congress party of being “anti-OBC” which led to protests in the House and ended with the Opposition walking out. Both Bills were passed by voice vote and the House was adjourned.

Both Houses will resume at 11 am on December 12, 2023.

(Compiled by Saptaparno Ghosh, Sruthi Darbhamulla, Priyali Prakash and Sindhu Nagaraj)

