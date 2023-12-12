Rajya Sabha passes Election Commissioners’ Bill 

December 12, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST

Rajya Sabha on Tuesday passed the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023. On the other hand, Lok Sabha passed the Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023.

Rajya Sabha

The Election Commissioners’ Bill, passed by the Upper House on Tuesday, proposes that the selection panel for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other ECs, will consist of the Prime Minister as the chairperson, the Leader of the Opposition as a member, and a Union Cabinet Minister nominated by the Prime Minister as another member. In March, the Supreme Court ruled that the selection panel should comprise the Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition, and the Chief Justice of India (CJI). However, the apex court had said that this procedure would be followed only till the Parliament enacts a law.

During the discussion on the Bill, Opposition members alleged that the provisions circumvent the authority of the Supreme Court of India and give unbalanced say to the ruling party. AAP MP Raghav Chadha said that it disrespects the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice of India, and BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani (who has previously said that the government should not be involved in the selection of the Chief Election Commissioner). Congress MP Aimee Yajnik drew the attention of the House to the functions of the Election Commission during the silent period, saying, “The silent period is the time when the Election Commission has to function very strictly and has to be very vigilant...since there is no stringent procedure, rule or law, it is governed by its (EC’s) actions and these actions are dependent on who is sitting on the EC body.”

MoS Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal responded on behalf of the government after the discussion. He said that the Bill is not against the Supreme Court’s judgement and that it is based on instructions provided by the apex court.

Lok Sabha

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday retracted the three Bills to amend the criminal laws and reintroduced fresh drafts in the Lok Sabha. The House will debate them on Thursday and a detailed answer will follow, he said.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman replied to queries on supplementary demands for grants, asserting that the Centre did not discriminate between States will disbursing taxes and cess collected. She informed the Lower House that 99.2% of the cess collected was being released to States this year and taxes’ disbursal was based on the Finance Commission’s formula.

The Lower House passed the Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2023 which reserves 33% seats for women in their assemblies respectively. Lok Sabha also saw a heated debate on bringing Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) within India, between LoP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC MP Saugata Roy and Mr. Shah. Mr. Chowdhury dared the Modi government to recapture PoK before the 2024 general elections, and Mr. Shah reminded him under whose leadership PoK was lost, terming it a ‘Nehruvian blunder’.

MPs largely supported the Bills but demanded a deadline for elections and Statehood for Jammu and Kashmir. Both Bills were then passed through a voice vote before the House was adjourned for the day.

(Compiled by Saptaparno Ghosh, Sruthi Darbhamulla, Suchitra Karthikeyan, and Priyali Prakash)