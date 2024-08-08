Rajya Sabha discusses, returns Finance Bills

Today in Parliament: the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 and the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill, 2024 were introduced in the Lok Sabha. The Rajya Sabha continued its combined discussion of three budget-related bills— the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2024, Appropriation Bill (No. 2), 2024 and the Finance Bill (No.2), 2024, followed by a reply from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Lok Sabha

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday (August 8, 2024). Ahead of the proceedings, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other Congress MPs held a meeting to discuss the provisions of the new Bill.

In his speech in the House, Congress MP K.C. Venugopal called the Bill an attack on the federal system and freedom of religion, while SP MP Mohibullah asked that if other religions were allowed to only have their representatives on their respective statutory bodies, then why was this not the case for Muslims.

Minister of Panchayati Raj Lalan Singh, meanwhile, countered that there was a difference between places of worship and statutory bodies. People in this House are equating Waqf boards with temples, but they are different, the Minister said.

In a tense exchange, Home Minister Amit Shah interrupted SP MP Akhilesh Yadav as he spoke on the Waqf Bill. Speaker Om Birla attempted to interrupt Mr. Yadav but the SP MP did not budge. “I have heard in the lobby that even your rights are being curtailed, we will have to fight for you too,” Mr. Yadav said to the Speaker, prompting an angry response from Mr. Shah. “You are not the custodian of the Speaker’s rights,” he told Mr. Yadav.

Parliamentary Affairs Ministers Kiren Rijiju said the Waqf (Amendment) Bill did not intend to interfere with the freedom of any religious body and that no provision of the Constitution has been violated. Responding to objections, he said the Waqf Act 1995 did not serve its purpose, hence the amendment was planned.

The government has asked for a joint parliamentary committee to be set up to further examine the Bill.

Next on the cards was the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak Bill, 2024, introduced by Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu amidst constant sloganeering from the Opposition over the Wakf Bill. The Bill seeks to replace the Aircraft Act of 1934, and seeks to address “the ambiguities and confusion experienced by the stakeholders, to remove redundancies, to enable ease of doing business and to provide for manufacture and maintenance in the aviation sector.”

Members of the treasury highlighted the achievements of the present regime in helping the common man embark on air travel, and also requested airports for their constituencies. The Opposition, meanwhile, shared their concerns about exorbitant fares, passenger safety and privatisation of airports, among other things.

DMK’s Dayanidhi Maran and RSP’s N.K Premachandran, as well as TMC’s Sougata Ray objected to the Hindi title of the bill. Mr Premachandran invoked Article 348(1)(B), seeking that the authoritative text of the bill be in English. Mr. Premachandran also expressed his concerns about the existing Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) not being in compliance with the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) Chicago Document 1047.

On the subject of exorbitant fares, independent MP from Purnia (Bihar) Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav proposed mandating an upper ceiling on airfare prices like the existing lower limit mandate. Azad Aadmi Party (Kanshi Ram) MP Chandrashekhar urged the treasury to mandate that notwithstanding privatisation, private operators would have to provide employment to people from Scheduled Tribe and Castes.

Meanwhile, Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, TDP MP from Andhra Pradesh defended the Bill and said the number of airports had increased exponentially to 150 since the BJP came to power. The central government has made travelling by air accessible to the common people, he said.

Proceedings in the Lower House had kicked off at 11 a.m.. Zero Hour saw Putta Mahesh Kumar, TDP MP from Eluru, urging the Centre to establish incubators for uplifting palm oil farmers. Meanwhile, BJP MP Anurag Thakur asked the Centre to give a comparative analysis of the work done in the past 20 years towards the uplift of the MSME sector, to highlight the work done in this regard by the NDA government.

During Question Hour, Congress MP V. K. Sreekandan said that the incident of Wayanad occurred because of the Centre’s ‘mishandling’ of the situation. He further raised the issue of infrastructural development pending in the mapping of weather. Raising the issues of Tamil Nadu Fishermen, MDMK MP Durai Vaiko expressed his disappointment with the Centre, saying that more than 6,000 fishermen had been attacked and looted by the Sri Lankan Navy in the past 20 years, and that the centre had not taken action.

Rajya Sabha

Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha had begun on a chaotic note as Opposition MPs demanded that Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar acknowledge their notices but he refused. LoP Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of Vinesh Phogat’s disqualification from Olympics but was disallowed to discuss this further by Chairman Dhankhar. Mr. Dhankhar eventually walked out of the House for over an hour, saying that he found himself unable to “be at his post for some time.” Upon his return, he announced a meeting with floor leaders. “I left my seat to introspect, having been witness to a spectacle which I found was unprecedented, indigestible, and I would be walking away from my oath if I do not take tough decisions.,” he said.

In the Question Hour that followed, the House House discussed unemployment and job creation, deforestation in the Great Nicobar, and more.

Post the lunch break, Ms. Sitharaman tabled Finance Bill (No.2) for debate and return.

In the discussion that followed, Congress MP Vivek Tankha welcomed the scrapping of angel tax from foreign investments in start-ups, but added that the Budget was transferring that burden on the middle-class. AAP MP Sanjay Singh condemned the Centre for writing off bad loans by corporate houses but claiming that enough funds were not available for restoring the old pension scheme or to clear the dues of sanitation and railway workers. Noting that garment exports had fallen from $15 billion in 2013-14 to $14 billion in 2023-24, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh questioned why private investment had stagnated, and why manufacturing and private consumption had fallen. CPI(M) MP John Brittas accused the Centre of scuttling principles of federalism saying, “ In 2023-24, Centre has earned Rs 4,32,000 crores in cess and surcharges on petroleum, while all States put together garnered Rs 3,18,000 crores.”

Meanwhile, BJP MP Ramilaben Becharbhai Bara lauded Prime Minister’s Modi dedication to attracting foreign investments in India since his tenure as Gujarat’s CM.

Following the discussion, Piyush Goyal introduced the Boilers Bill, 2024 , which seeks the regulation of boilers and safety of persons from the explosions of steam boiler. Further, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijuju withdrew the Waqf Properties (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Billl, 2014. Dr. Brittas opposed the withdrawal saying that the Bill was introduced to reduce encroachment of Waqf properties, and that it was being withdrawn to introduce a Bill opposite in intention.

In the evening, Ms. Sitharaman replied to the combined discussion on three finance bills - Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2024, Appropriation Bill (No. 2), 2024 and the Finance Bill (No.2), 2024 - in the House.

She highlighted that Capital expenditure would be sustained at Rs. 11.11 lakh crores, including Rs. 1.5 lakh crores given as capital assistance to the States, which would be interest free for 10 years. Countering a statement by member Digvijay Singh that net financial household savings were low, she said that money was not going into deposits but into asset creation

On the subject of women’s progress, Ms. Sitharaman highlighted that female enrollment in higher education had increased by 42% since 2013-14, and women’s labour force participation increased to 37% in 2023-24, from 23.3% in 2017-18. This increased participation has reversed the steady decline during UPA era, she said.

Tackling numerous objections about the budget not helping the middle class, she highlighted that the slabs for income tax were liberalised under the new tax regime in 2023, adding that all taxpayers had a reduced tax liability of Rs. 37,500 crores. Further, she noted that the standard deduction for salaried employees was increased to Rs. 75,000 from Rs. 50,000, while the deduction of family pension for pensioners has been increased from ₹15,000 to ₹30,000. She also added that the waiting period to receive a tax refund had reduced from 93 days in 2013-14 to 10 days today. We have reduced the burden of middle class considerably, she said.

She touched upon the tax proposal for land and building assets acquired by individuals and HUF before July 23, 2024, indicating that the taxpayer could compute his taxes under the new scheme— 12.5% without indexation, and old scheme— 20% under indexation, and pay the lower of the two amounts.

On the subject of the 18% GSt on health insurance, which had been raised by several members, Ms. Sitharaman said that the matter was in the realm of the GST council, which comprises of the Finance Ministers of the States who have 2/3rd voting powers, with the Centre having 1/3rd power.

The three Bills— Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2024, Appropriation Bill (No. 2), 2024 and the Finance Bill (No.2), 2024— were then returned to the Lok Sabha. Post this, the House briefly took up special mentions and then adjourned at around 8 p.m.

Both Houses will resume proceedings at 11 a.m tomorrow, i.e, Friday, August 9, 2024.

(Compiled by Yash Mishra, Priyali Prakash, Suchitra Karthikeyan, Sindhu Nagaraj, Sruthi Darbhamulla and Saptaparno Ghosh)

