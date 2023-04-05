Parliament transacts no legislative business as protests rage on

April 05, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST

Disruptions over the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe coloured Parliamentary proceedings today as well. While both Houses were scheduled to take up private members’ business, continuing protests saw the adjournment of both Houses for the day without the transaction of any significant legislative business.

To date, proceedings have progressed haltingly due to protests, with Budget bills passed quickly amid sloganeering. The current leg of the Parliament’s budget session is slated to end on April 6. Sources report that the leaders of the Opposition will hold a protest march tomorrow from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk and the Constitution Club, with a joint press conference tentatively scheduled at Vijay Chowk or Constitution Club.

Lok Sabha

The Lower House continued to face disruptions on Wednesday as the Opposition resorted to sloganeering against the government, demanding a probe into allegations of fraud against the Adani group.

Soon after the House reconvened, Opposition MPs started raising slogans as they sought a JPC probe. MP Rajendra Agarwal, who was in the chair, urged members to allow the House to function in order, but several leaders of opposition parties, donning black as a mark of protest, entered the well. Minutes after proceedings commenced, the House was adjourned amid loud sloganeering.

When the post-lunch session resumed, an unrelenting Opposition continued its protests even as papers were laid on the table of the House. Amid chaos, the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was introduced by Union Minister Parshottam Khodabhai Rupala. The Chair requested Opposition MPs to return to their seats, but as protests went on, the House was adjourned for the day.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Manish Tewari gave an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss a news report that “reveals that the Indian government is in the market for new spyware.”

“A report in the Financial Times dated 31st March 2023 reveals that the Indian government is in the market for new spyware,” Mr. Tewari said. “The NSO, the company that manufactures and sells Pegasus, has been blacklisted by some countries.”

“The report further reveals that the government is willing to spend up to $120mn or around ₹1,000 crore. Around a dozen spyware sellers are expected to bid to the Indian government,” he added. He further said that the procurement of such surveillance technology without Parliamentary oversight has grave implications for the right to privacy of individuals guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Rajya Sabha

The day kicked off with a meeting of leaders of like-minded opposition parties at the office of Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament, ANI reported.

CPI MP P Santosh Kumar submitted a zero-hour notice in the Rajya Sabha, centred on a demand for statehood for the UT of Puducherry. BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav submitted a notice to discuss the damage caused to crops due to unseasonal rainfall in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country. A similar notice was also submitted by AAP MP Raghav Chadha.

The Rajya Sabha commenced proceedings at 11 a.m., with birthday greetings to MPs Sukhendu Shekhar Ray and R. Dharma. As it proceeded with the laying of papers, Opposition members protested and raised slogans, demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

The Upper House was adjourned till 2 p.m., but protests continued after it resumed. Mr. Kharge said that although he has sought to bring up the issue of the Adani group “tangle”, through rule 267 notices, the House and the government have not paid attention. The government is not letting us speak, he said. Meanwhile, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said that the Opposition was disgracing the Chair, the House and the country.

Following this, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar gave his ruling on a point of order raised by Mr. Kharge on March 13 saying that the Rajya Sabha could not discuss the conduct of a Lok Sabha member, in this case, Rahul Gandhi. The Chair overruled the point of order, permitting the discussion of Rahul Gandhi’s remarks and the Treasury bench’s demand for an apology from Mr. Gandhi.

“Constitutional privilege of freedom of expression and immunity from any civil or criminal action to members of Parliament calls for high degree of care, caution and accountability,” he said, pointing out that the freedom comes with heavy obligations. Breach of this privilege by engaging in “reckless trading of allegations” or setting afoot “pernicious narratives attract serious consequences”, he said, pointing out that the privilege does not extend to demeaning Parliament and Constitutional institutions. He said that Mr. Goyal submitted the required authenticated documents and that he “tilts in favour of sustaining the freedom of expression.”

Throughout his address, Opposition members continued to protest. This only intensified after the ruling. The Upper House was then adjourned for the day.

Parliament shall resume at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 6.