Parliament Winter session begins

The Parliament Winter Session kicked off today (November 25, 2024), but both Houses were quickly adjourned before any legislative business transpired. Tomorrow, i.e., November 26, a joint parliamentary session will be held to commemorate the 75th anniversary of adoption of Constitution.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced that there would be 19 sittings of both Houses during the Winter session, with the session expected to conclude on December 20. A total of 16 items of legislative business and one item of financial business are expected to be taken up. On the anvil for discussion are the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill aka Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, and the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill.

The session sees some technical advances as well. Lok Sabha members will now have the option of marking their attendance using a digital pen on an electronic tab, as a part of Speaker Om Birla’s initiative to make Parliament paperless.

Prime Minister’s Address

During his customary address to the media ahead of the Parliament session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the Opposition, saying that a handful of people rejected by public were trying to control Parliament by creating disorder. Those rejected 80-90 times by people do not allow discussion in Parliament, do not understand people’s aspirations, he said, adding that they did not succeed in their intentions but the people of the country observed their actions and punished them at an appropriate time.

Mr. Modi also expressed the hope that the Winter Session of Parliament would be very productive and give a boost to India’s global standing. I hope new members from every party get the chance to share their ideas, he said.

He noted that the session was special for many reasons, including for the beginning of 75th year of the adoption of the Constitution’s adoption.

INDIA bloc meets to discuss strategy

INDIA bloc leaders held a meeting at the office of Congress MP and Rajya Sabha leader of Opposition Malliakarjun Kharge to discuss a unified opposition strategy to pursue on the floor of both Houses of Parliament.

Earlier, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said that he wants the Parliament to function but the government should also be “fair to allow discussions” on various issues raised by the opposition. Speaking about the meeting, he said that the strategy to raise the issues will be evolved. “We all hope that the government allows the functioning of the parliament. We all want Parliament to function but govt should be fair to allow a discussion on the issues opposition parties are raising,” he told ANI

The Opposition had, at an all-party meeting held on Sunday (November 23, 2024), laid down its demands for a detailed debate on Manipur conflict and its spillover impact on other neighbouring States in the northeast and a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into industrialist Gautam Adani’s business interest in the wake of recent indictment by a U.S. court.

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha was off to a stormy start, as Opposition members sought to suspend the day’s business to discuss what they called the Adani Mega Scam. As many as 13 members, including Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, gave adjournment notices under rule 267 seeking to discuss the alleged Adani scam, the Manipur crisis, police killing of Muslim youth in U.P.’s Sambhal district and special assistance to the flood-hit Wayanad district of Kerala. All of them were rejected by Chairman of the House, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.

“We are in a very particular period - 75th year of the adoption of the Indian Constitution,” Mr. Dhankar said, urging members to work in decorum. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge too pressed for a discussion on the alleged scam, also noting that of 75 years, he had been there for 45.

Following protests and members gathering in the well of the House, Rajya Sabha was adjourned for 15 minutes, and then adjourned for the day. “So normal business is not allowed. The House stands adjourned to meet at 11 am on Wednesday, 27th of November, 2024,” Mr. Dhankar announced as INDIA bloc members continued to demand a debate on the indictment of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani by a U.S. court on charges of fraud and bribery.

Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha was adjourned minutes after its commencement by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Opposition members raised the issue of Gautam Adani’s indictment in the United States. Multiple members, including Congress MPs KC Venugopal and Hibi Eden, had given adjournment notices to discuss the indictment of Adani group and to form a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the alleged bribery charges.

In a written response to a starred question, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav shared that 48 Million Plus cities are funded under XVth Finance Commission Million Plus City Challenge Fund and a further 82 cities are funded under the Control of Pollution Scheme of MoEF&CC. An amount of Rs. 11,211.13 crore was provided to cities during 2019-20 till 2023-24 under the Programme.

Responding to member Manickram Tagore’s question about whether the Government allowed the settlement of wealthy individual 49,000 crore debt towards for just 455 crore, which is only 0.92% of the total debt owed to the banks, the Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary gave a breakdown of the claims, and clarified that “as per the approved resolution plan, liquidation value of the CD was Rs. 428.59 crore and aggregate amount realisable to creditors was Rs. 455.92 crore.”