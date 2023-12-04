Rajya Sabha passes the Post Office Bill, 2023

December 04, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST

The first day of the Parliament’s winter session went rather smoothly, with only one untimely adjournment all day. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha’s suspension from the Upper House was revoked. The Lok Sabha saw one early adjournment in the day when Speaker Om Birla objected to MP Danish Ali’s placards in the Lower House.

Rajya Sabha

Mr. Chadha, who was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on August 11, was back in the House for the Winter Session. He was suspended for allegedly not seeking consent from some MPs before including their names in a proposed select committee that would examine the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

During the Question Hour, Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya M. Scindia answered questions about the Union Government’s UDAN scheme and the security concerns, in light of reports that flagged passenger mistreatment.

Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw moved the Post Office Bill, 2023, for discussion. The legislation, introduced during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, is to replace the Indian Post Office Act (1898).

Opponents, such as Congress’ Shaktisinh Gohil, All India Trinamool Congress’s Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, and DMK’s P. Wilson, flagged that the Bill violated people’s right to privacy and will privatise a public service.

CPI MP Sandosh Kumar P. said that his party does not support this Bill in the existing form due to section 9 and subclauses. “This will turn our post offices into Pegasus offices,” the MP said, alluding to the Israeli spyware that was allegedly found on phones of Indian lawmakers, activists, journalists etc. in 2021.

Mr. Chadha and Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also raised concerns around the recent iPhone hacking alerts received by some Opposition members.

MoS Communications Devusinh Chauhan defended the Bill, saying that the government has a right to keep track of illegal substances like narcotics being transported through postal networks and this is in public interest.

Mr. Vaishnaw, in his response, said that there is no question of privatisation of post offices, and that the provision for interception is required for national security. The Bill was passed through a voice vote.

Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha adjourned once early in the day after BSP MP Danish Kunwar Ali tried to raise concerns about the conduct of members from the treasury benches during the special session in September. Speaker Om Birla objected to Mr. Ali holding placards in the House, instructing the MP to exit the premises. The House was adjourned as Mr. Ali continued to protest.

During the Zero Hour, Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury appealed that the government be “proactive and strive hard” to persuade the Qatar government to free the ex-Navy personnel imprisoned there.

The Lok Sabha also took up the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 for discussion on Monday. The Bill follows through on the current government’s endeavour to repeal all obsolete laws or pre-independence Acts which have lost their utility. Broadly, the objective is to, “...reduce the number of superfluous enactments in the statute book.”

Prepared in consultation with the Bar Council of India, the bill would repeal the Legal Practitioners Act (1879) and amend the Advocates Act (1961) by incorporating the provisions of section 36 of the Legal Practitioners Act (1879) in the Advocates Act (1961). This would also help to regulate the legal profession by a single Act, the Advocates Act, 1961.

During the discussion, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram highlighted questioned why the law only goes after the small touts and urged the government to go after the “big fish”. This sentiment was also echoed by other members, with DMK MP A. Raja questioning why the giver of the money would not be held liable, saying that this defeats the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act. AITC MP Kalyan Banerjee said that bigger entities involved will not be caught “because they are not drinking tea at the street stall, they are drinking tea in 5-star hotels.” NCP MP Supriya Sule, too, asked why both parties should not be punished, if the objective is to remove touting.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal replied to the discussion on the Bill, stating that it was a colonial Act without utility which should be repealed. He additionally noted that 1486 such laws have been done away with under the current government.

The Lower House passed the Bill before adjourning for the day.

Proceedings of both Houses will resume on Tuesday, December 5, at 11 a.m.

(Compiled by Saumya Kalia, Saptaparno Ghosh, Sruthi Darbhamulla, and Priyali Prakash)

