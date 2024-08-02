Week two of Parliament’s Budget session wrapped up on Friday after long debates on sector-specific Budgets, a “calling attention” motion to discuss Wayanad landslide tragedy, a few verbal spars, and more.

Rajya Sabha

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Rajya Sabha that only the Centre can validate facts related to it, while clarifying the government’s stand on Press Information Bureau’s (PIB) Fact Check Unit.

The Supreme Court in March stayed the Centre’s notification on setting up a fact-checking unit under PIB to identify fake news about the Union government.

As the Railways Minister, Mr. Vaishnaw insisted that the Railways was the preferred mode of transport for the common man and the government plans to produce an additional 2,500 general coaches in the coming months to address crowded trains.

He also said that Amrit Bharat trains, with general and sleeper coaches with better facilities will be introduced, and a recruitment calendar to fill vacancies in Railways will be created.

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan accused the Congress of being “anti-farmer”. The House will resume the discussion on the Agriculture Budget on Monday.

The House also debated the validity of a discussion on repealing NEET and NTA as DMK’s M.M. Abdulla attempted to move a private member’s resolution on it. A discussion on scrapping NEET and NTA will go against the spirit of the Supreme Court judgement, MoS Jayant Chaudhary said. Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil supported the motion, while Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that he wasn’t preventing the MP from moving the resolution but the government’s position on the issue was “clear”. The House wrapped up proceedings after a two-hour inconclusive debate on the topic.

Lok Sabha

Ahead of the proceedings of the day, LoP Rahul Gandhi claimed that Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids were being planned against him after his “chakravyuh” speech in the Parliament.

The Lower House took up a lengthy discussion on the Demands for Grants for the Health Ministry on Friday. Congress MP Gowaal Kagada Padavi urged the Centre to reconsider 18% GST on mental health services.

TMC MP Sougata Ray questioned Bharat Biotech’s patent for Covaxin vaccination which was developed jointly by the Indian Council of Medical Research. Health Minister J.P. Nadda clarified Bharat Biotech initially did not mention ICMR and NIV as co-inventors in the patent application, which was corrected after the government raised objections.

Anantnag-Rajouri MP Mian Altaf Ahmad said the government should collaborate with international organisations for cancer treatment. He also raised concerns about the lack of proper medical facilities in his constituency.

Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya said that no sanitary napkin vending machine has been installed in the new Parliament building, while Nandurbar MP Gowaal Kagada Padavi pointed out that the Budget for Health and family welfare is down by 3.9% from last year.

Sunil Bose of Congress party highlighted that India’s doctor to patient ratio is 1:1105, which is lower than WHO recommendations. Several MPs demanded AIIMS-like speciality hospitals in their constituencies.

(Compiled by Yash Mishra, Sukanya Ray, Dhriti Mankatalia, Suchitra Karthikeyan, and Priyali Prakash)

