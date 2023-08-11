Parliament passes two GST bills on last day of monsoons session; 2 AAP MPs suspended

August 11, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST

The last day of the Monsoon session of the Parliament saw a lot of legislative business in both Houses. The Lok Sabha passed two GST bills- Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Integrated Good and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Criminal legislation to replace Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code and the Indian Evidence Act was introduced by Home Minister Amit Shah. In the Upper House, the same two GST Bills were passed.

Lok Sabha

Prior to commencement of the Lok Sabha, Congress called a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs to discuss the suspension of Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. On commencing at 11 AM, the Lok Sabha was quickly adjourned till 12 PM after there were protests in the House.

On resuming, Opposition members engaged in vociferous protests, holding placards and gathering in the well of the House as no suspension notices were accepted. Pushing forward with legislative business, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved to introduce the Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 which proposes to levy GST at a rate of 28% on online gaming, gambling, and horse racing. The Integrated Good and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, also introduced by the Finance Minister.

After another adjournment, Home Minister Amit Shah introduced criminal legislation to replace the Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code and the Evidence Act. The Indian Penal Code of 1860 will be replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The Criminal Procedure Code of 1973 will be replaced by the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. The Indian Evidence Act of 1872 will be replaced by the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023.

He said the bill will be sent to a Parliamentary Standing Committee for further scrutiny but asserted it was the result of wide ranging consultations, with 270 inputs from stakeholders, including the public. After the criminal legislations were introduced, the House also passed in quick succession the Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Integrated Good and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, without any debate or discussion.

Meanwhile DMK leader in Lok Sabha TR Baalu wrote to Speaker Om Birla to relook his decision to suspend Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. As their request was not accepted, Opposition MPs walked out of the Lok Sabha in protest with a march planned till the Ambedkar Statue on the Parliament premises. They also boycotted the customary tea ceremony hosted by Mr. Birla.

After a brief adjournment till 1:30 pm, the Speaker reviewed the session’s achievements as it drew to a close. 22 Bills were passed during this time, while the no-confidence motion was discussed for more than 19 hours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present in the House. After the customary playing of Vande Mataram, the House was adjourned sine die.

Rajya Sabha

In the upper House, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha, accusing him of unruly behaviour and of outraging the privilege of a few MPs by including their names in a motion “without securing their willingness”. He also moved a motion to extend the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Sing who had been suspended from the House on July 24 for the “remainder of the Monsoon session”.

Mr. Chadha and Mr. Singh will remain suspended until the committee of privileges conducts its investigations and submits a report. Both the motions were passed while the Opposition was absent from the Upper House.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved a motion to consider and return two Bills – the Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Integrated Good and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023. The motion was accepted and the Bills were returned without any debate.

Chairman Dhankhar recapped the proceedings of the Monsoon session where the Opposition stayed adamant on its demand asking for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence in the House to hold a discussion on the issue of Manipur violence under Rule 267. In response, the Centre negotiated for a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah instead along with a short-duration discussion on the matter. However, the Opposition and Treasury could not come to a negotiation.

Mr. Dhankhar said that entering the Well of the House has been weaponised as a political strategy, and it is anti-democratic and unconstitutional. Then the Upper House was adjourned sine die.

Compiled by Sruthi Darbhamulla, Suchitra Karthikeyan and Priyali Prakash