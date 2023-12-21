Parliament passes criminal law bills; Lok Sabha suspends 3 more Opposition MPs

December 21, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST

Parliament was adjourned sine die on December 21, a day ahead of schedule. Lok Sabha suspended three more Congress MPs for misconduct on December 21, taking the total number of suspensions to 146. The Lower House also passed a key bill on selection of Election Commissioners.

Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha on December 21 passed the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023 by a voice vote.

Replying after a discussion in the Lower House, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal rejected the allegations that the Bill was against the directions of the Supreme Court in the matter.

Speaking in favour of the Bill, BJP MP Sanjay Seth called on Opposition members to witness “historical developments in the era of Amrit kaal”.

“Don’t be a disruptor and you too shall reap the benefits,” he said, addressing the Opposition. AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi said that the Bill is biased and the government is bringing it to ensure that the independence of the Election Commission of India (ECI) is finished forever.

“If voters start feeling that the ECI is not an impartial and non-partisan body, the legitimacy of our democracy comes into question,” he added.

Once approved, the Bill will provide for the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and other Election Commissioners (EC) by the President on the recommendation of a selection committee consisting of the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and a Union Cabinet Minister to be nominated by the Prime Minister. For the first time, Parliament is proposing a structured mechanism for the identification of suitable persons for the post of CEC and EC. However, this Bill removes the CJI from the selection process.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur introduced the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023.

The Lower House continued to debate the Press and Periodicals Bill, 2023. As several BJP MPs enumerated how successful the Narendra Modi government was in abolishing the colonial mentality via the slew of bills passed this session, three more Opposition MPs, Deepak Baij, Nakul Nath and D.K. Suresh, all from the Congress, were suspended for unruly behaviour. A total of 146 MPs have been suspended in this session for misconduct.

With Prime Minister Modi present, the Lok Sabha passed the Press and Periodicals Bill, 2023 via voice vote. Thanking all the MPs for their cooperation in passing many historic bills, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lok Sabha sine die.

Rajya Sabha

The Telecommunications Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on December 21 after a debate lasting just an hour and 10 minutes, during which, other than the Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw himself, only seven MPs spoke. No Opposition MP participated in the debate.

The Telecommunications Bill, 2023, was approved by the Rajya Sabha through a voice vote.

“In the last nine-and-half-years, India’s telecom sector has emerged from a very difficult period marred by scams to become a sunrise sector,” Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw asserted.

He also said during the same period, the number of telecom towers has increased to 25 lakh at present from just 6 lakh in 2014 and the number of internet broadband users has increased to 85 crore today from just 1.5 crore before.

The government also moved the three criminal law bills in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage to replace the colonial-era criminal laws.

Home Minister Amit Shah moved the motion for passage of the three redrafted bills — the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bills in Rajya Sabha.

Several members spoke in favour of the bills. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, replying to the discussion on the bills, said that the bills were meant to provide justice and not punishment. He said that the bills would move the justice system away from colonial laws. He also criticised the Opposition for questioning the need for new laws and said that the Modi government has decided to change the “colonial laws”. The bills were then passed by the Upper House via a voice vote. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar then adjourned the House sine die.

(Compiled by Suchitra Karthikeyan, Priyali Prakash, Sukanya Ray and Srivatsan KC)

