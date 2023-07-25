Parliament Monsoon Session | Little business transacted as logjam continues for fourth consecutive day

July 25, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST

For the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday, proceedings in both the houses were marred by recurrent disruptions with the opposition benches reiterating their demand for a discussion about the situation in Manipur. They have been seeking that the Prime Minister make a statement on the same in the parliament and not outside.

Notwithstanding its share of chaos, both the houses did manage to transact some business on Tuesday.

Rajya Sabha

Suspension of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) floor leader Sanjay Singh on Monday and the continued protests seeking a discussion on the situation in Manipur dominated proceedings in the Upper House on Tuesday. The day commenced with party colleague Raghav Chadha raising a point of order under Rule 256 with respect to the suspension which the chair declined.

Several members from the opposition benches submitted notices demanding an elongated discussion, facilitated by a complete suspension of all other business, on Manipur. The opposition said they did not want a short-duration discussion under Rule 176.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said he had received 50 notices under rule 267 to suspend the business of the House to discuss the situation in Manipur. The chair had also received notices under Rule 176 pertaining to atrocities against women in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Piyush Goyal, Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha, said that the government was ready for a discussion on all the issues and asked the Chair to schedule short duration discussions for the same.

Separately, Mr. Goyal told the Opposition that if they had a heart or compassion, “we would be having this discussion, highlighting that this was not a matter to be politicised.

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram pointed that the Chair had rightly ruled in his opening remarks that rule 267 takes precedence over any other rule. He questioned the Chair how, when there were 51 notices under the mandate, he could rule that out and start a short discussion – suggesting the discussion under rule 267 should take place on Tuesday itself. As Mr. Dhankhar’s words were drowned out by a chorus of protests from Opposition, the House was adjourned till noon.

The scenario did not change much post resumption.

It was now that RJD MP Prof. Manoj Kumar Jha raised a point of order, under the explanation to Rule 238(4), saying that while Manipur had a genocidal impact, the issues brought up by Mr. Goyal did not. Further, AAP MP Raghav Chadha brought up a precedent from August 17, 2012, when the Rajya Sabha Chair suspended Question Hour to discuss attacks on migrants from the Northeast in various states which he stated was much smaller in immensity to the situation in Manipur today.

As protests continued, the House was adjourned yet again till 2 p.m.

Post-lunch, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda tabled the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth) Amendment Bill, 2022. This Bill adds different spellings of tribal communities (Kond, Saunra, Dhanuhar, Pando, Bharia, Bhuinya) as synonymous to those listed under the ST list in Chhattisgarh. The Kisan and the Binjhia community too were added under the same list. The Bill was finally passed via voice vote.

With the opposition benches continually pressing their demand, the then Chair Harivansh Singh read out the parliamentary rule urging members to refrain speaking on other issues while debating on the tabled Bill. Moreover, several MPs also aired state-level issues during the debate, which was also condemned by the Chair.

With this, the house for the day.

Lok Sabha

Scenes in the lower house were not much at variance with the upper house on Tuesday.

Members from the opposition benches remained firm on their stance. Speaker Om Birla, during the morning hours, urged the protesting members not to disrupt Question Hour, saying that sloganeering will not resolve any issue. He also assured the opposition benches would be given time to raise their issues. In the meantime, the Question Hour resumed but Congress MPs did not ask any supplementary questions. As protests continued, proceedings were adjourned within minutes of convening.

The house reconvened post-lunch with same similar state of affairs. All suspension notices to carry forth a discussion on Manipur were rejected.

Amid the continuing chaos and sloganeering, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav moved for consideration and passing, the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which was passed after a voice vote. The House was adjourned till 5 p.m. after the Bill’s passing. The Bill was introduced in December 2021 to amend the existing Biological Diversity Act of 2002. It was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for scrutiny in 2022. The draft legislation sought to reduce compliance burdens and simplify requirements for domestic companies using biological resources. It also exempted certain registered practitioners from giving prior intimation to concerned authorities for accessing biological resources, facilitated fast-tracking of research and decriminalised certain offences. The draft had come under heavy criticism, with environmentalists claiming that the amendments prioritised commercial trade at the expense of biological resources.

The house reconvened in the evening to take up The Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 again amid opposition sloganeering. Among other things, the bill seeks to reform the composition of the board of multi-state co-operative societies, establishment ‘Co-operative Election Authority’ which shall consist of a chairperson, vice-chairperson and members by the Central Govt alongside a rehabilitation, reconstruction and development fund for revival of “sick multi-State co-operative societies”.

Responding to a rather marred discussion amidst the opposition sloganeering, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed the house that the bill would impact more transparency to the composition of the (cooperative society’s) board. He added that the elections laws provisioned in the bill is at par with those of the Election Commission.

The bill was passed through voice vote.

Reacting to the opposition’s ongoing protest while presenting the bill, Mr Shah stated that those engaged in sloganeering are neither interested in cooperative societies, nor cooperatives. The Home Minister added that he had written to opposition leaders of both the houses that the treasury would be ready to discuss the sensitive issue situation in Manipur for as long as necessary. Mr Shah demanded there first be a conducive environment in the house for the discussion.

Compiled by Sruthi Darbhamulla, Sumeda, Diksha Munjal, Suchitra Karthikeyan and Saptaparno Ghosh

