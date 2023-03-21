No end in sight to Parliament deadlock, Lok Sabha passes two Bills without debate

March 21, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST

Tuesday was the seventh working day in a row that both Houses of Parliament failed to function fully amid the impasse between the Opposition and Treasury Benches. Both Houses once again echoed with counter slogans with BJP members demanding an apology from Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on India in London while Opposition parties ask for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani Issue. Despite the chaos, the Lok Sabha passed two crucial pieces of legislation- the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, and the Appropriation Bill (No 2), 2023, without holding a discussion on them. Both Houses will not be sitting tomorrow due to Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand and other festivals being celebrated across the country.

Lok Sabha

The Lower House was again adjourned twice on Tuesday- once after first convening in the morning and then adjourned for the day after sitting for a short period in the afternoon. Speaker Om Birla rejected the suspension of business notices from members while his requests for maintaining order in the House went unheeded. Besides the laying for papers and Committee reports on the table amid the constant sloganeering, the Lok Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir Budget and the second batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for the current financial year without holding a discussion on them.

Even as voice votes were hard to decipher amid the din of chanting members, the Lower House passed a ₹1.185 lakh crore budget for the financial year 2023-24 for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Just after one MP, BJP’s Jugal Kishore Sharma initiated the discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, 2023, the voice vote was started. The Bill, which was introduced on Monday, provided among other things, a thrust on housing in rural areas and water tap connections to 18.36 lakh households in Jammu and Kashmir.

The House also gave its approval to the Central Government to spend an additional ₹1.48 lakh crore during the current financial year 2022-23 as Supplementary Grants amid the uproar. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary had tabled the Appropriation Bill (No 2), 2023, amounting to a total of ₹2,70,508.89 crore on March 13.

“However, the net cash outgo aggregate is estimated at only ₹1,48,133.23 crore. The remaining expenditure will be matched by savings of the Ministries/Departments or by enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregates to ₹1,22,374.37 crore,” said the statement on supplementary demands for grants. Of the total additional cash outgo, ₹36,325 crore is for payment towards fertiliser subsidy.

As for replies tabled in the House, the Home Ministry informed that 23 individuals had been designated as terrorists under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the last one year. The listed individuals include members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Jammu and Kashmir Islamic Front, Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), Babbar Khalsa International, and so on.

“These wanted terrorists include Hafiz Talha Saeed of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Mohiuddin Alamgir alias Maktab of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Ali Kashif Jan alias Jan Ali Kashif of JeM, Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar alias Latram, Al-Umar-Mujahideen / Jammu- Liberation Front Kashmir(JKLF), Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo alias Nengro and Ashaq of Jaish-e-Mohammad,” the Ministry added. Two Pro-Khalistan individuals- Arshdeep Singh Gill from the KTF and Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda from Babbar Khalsa International -- were also listed under the UAPA in 2022.

The Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs, headed by BJP’s P.P. Chaudhary, tabled a report in the House recommending the External Affairs Ministry to strengthen manpower in its Embassies abroad and set up missions in all UN member states in line with India’s expanding global stakes and factoring in the profound changes in the global foreign policy domain. It also recommended at least one percent the total national budgetary allocation to the MEA.

Rajya Sabha

In the Rajya Sabha as well the deadlock persisted into the second week, with the House adjourning twice and undertaking no significant business during the day. The House did not take up a scheduled discussion on the working of ministries, including the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Ministry of Textiles and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar announced that he received 11 notices under rule 267 to suspend the business of the House to discuss various aspects pertaining to the Adani Group issue. “People expect us to be in order, to engage in deliberation and discussion,” Mr. Dhankar said, prior to rejecting all the notices. The House subsequently devolved into chaos.

Amid the continuing din, Mr. Dhankar asked the floor leaders of all parties to meet in his chamber at 11:30 and adjourned the House till 2 pm. Opposition parties, however, boycotted the meeting convened by Vice President Dhankar in a bid to ensure the functioning of the Rajya Sabha. They said that denying Congress President Mr. Mallikarjun Kharge the opportunity to speak was a violation of proceedings and decided to boycott the meeting in protest.

In the afternoon, the House functioned for 17 minutes before being adjourned. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated that Rahul Gandhi was a member of Lok Sabha and questioned why there is a call for an apology from him in the Rajya Sabha. As he spoke, Mr. Dhankar adjourned the House to meet on March 23 at 11 am.

In written replies, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Rajya Sabha that the indigenously developed quadrivalent HPV vaccine, which aims to tackle cervical cancer, may be considered for the universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) as a two-dose regimen for girls aged 9-14 years. A nationwide scale-up is planned in phases over three-four years, subject to dose availability, she said.

In a separate reply, she informed the House that participants of the National Clinical Registry of COVID-19 reported shortness of breath (18.6%), fatigue(10.5%) and mental health issues (9.3%) after 30 to 60 days post-discharge. After a year, it reduced to 11.9%, 6.6% and 9%t, respectively, in 2,192 participants. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) established a Covid clinical registry with hospitalised patients to capture treatment and outcomes of COVID-19.

