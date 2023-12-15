Parliament disrupted by Opposition protest demanding discussion on security breach

December 15, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST

Parliament was disrupted repeatedly due to protests by Opposition MPs in both Houses demanding a discussion on the security breach in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. After repeated delays, Parliament was adjourned for the day by 2 PM itself.

Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha barely functioned today, adjourning till the afternoon within a minute of the start of proceedings owing to protests by Opposition MPs who continue to demand a discussion on the Lok Sabha security breach and a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah. After it resumed at 2 pm, it was promptly adjourned for the day.

Meanwhile, in a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal informed the House that out of a total of 293 proposals for consideration during the current calendar year, 110 Judges were appointed and 60 recommendations remitted to the High Courts on the advice of the Supreme Court Collegium. As of December 12, 123 proposals are at various stages of processing, he wrote, adding that recommendations are yet to be received for the remaining 201 vacancies.

Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha too barely conducted any business today owing to Opposition protests on the same issue. As Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar refused to admit multiple notices under Rule 267 that demanded suspending the business of the House to discuss the security breach, protests continued leading the Upper House to be adjourned till 2 PM. When proceedings resumed at 2 PM, Chairman Dhankhar requested the members to be seated for an important announcement. However, protests ensued, and the House was adjourned for the day.

(Compiled by Sruthi Darbhamulla, Suchitra Karthikeyan, and Priyali Prakash)

