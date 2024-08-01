Parliament discusses ministry-specific allocation in budget

Both Houses took up discussions on ministry-specific budgetary allocations - railways, urban affairs, education and agriculture on August 1. The Lok Sabha also saw the tabling of one legislation while both houses saw disruptions due to the Opposition raising the RSS topic.

Lok Sabha

In Lok Sabha, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, which proposes to create a “disaster database at national and state level” and constitute an “Urban Disaster Management Authority” for state capitals and large cities, was introduced. The budget allocation for the Ministry of Railways was passed by the Lower House after a lengthy debate.

Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw responded to the discussion on the demand for grants, focusing on upcoming introductions, managing demand and passenger safety. Members from the Opposition benches rose to loud protests when Mr Vaishnaw told the house that average accidents every year had declined 68% from 171 under the UPA regime. Among the other notable developments, Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil informed that 15 crore connections had been provided under the ‘Har Ghar Nal se Jal’ scheme.

Post-lunch, the Lower House began debating the demand for grants from the Ministry of Education for 2024-25. Congress MP Anto Antony told the Lok Sabha that education is in a “deep crisis”, alleging an atmosphere of fear is forcing students to flee the country. In response, BJP MP Dr. Sambit Patra, claimed that the Budget highlighted education, skilling and employment. “Budget allocation for education, employment and skilling FY 2024-25 is Rs 1.48 lakh crore. The highest allocation of Rs 73,498 cr has been given to the Department of School Education and Literacy,” he said.

Continuing the debate till 9 PM, the Lower House saw several Opposition MPs raise the slashing in education allocation for SC/ST/OBC and minority students. There was an uproar when TMC MP Saugata Roy urged the Centre to stop erasing the Mughal dynasty from history textbooks and to curb the interference of RSS in the education system. His remarks were met by strong defence from BJP MPs who alleged that Congress governments had white-washed Mughal rulers’ reign while extolling the RSS-backed schools’ values.

Opposition MPs Asaduddin Owaisi and Iqra Choudhary highlighted the concerning rate of dropouts among Muslim students, decreased education budget, vacant teacher posts, rise in paper leaks and students’ suicides. In response, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighted the rise in education spending. Highlighting the National Education Policy’s focus on accountability, affordability, accessibility, equitability and quality, he asserted that there was a need to scrap western influence in the education system to ‘spread Indianness’.

Later via voice vote, the education budget allocation was passed. After taking Zero Hour mentions, the lower house was adjourned for the day.

Rajya Sabha

Proceedings in the Upper House began with a heated exchange between Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Congress MP Digvijaya Singh over the latter’s remarks on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The Congress leader sought to raise a point of order on the Chairman’s controversial remarks but was not permitted to do so. The Rajya Sabha Chairman on Wednesday ruled that the RSS is an organisation that has “full constitutional right to participate in the developmental journey of the nation” and “unimpeachable credentials”.

The House proceeded with Zero Hour where various issues such as reducing the age for contesting elections in India, increasing the allocation for Punjab under the Khelo India scheme, non-functional status of Eklavya-model schools in Bihar, easing the process for closing banking credits, and providing support to traditional sports were discussed. During Question Hour, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav addressed members’ queries on issues such as man-animal conflict, mmonkey menace, waste management, and the decline in forest cover.

Post-lunch, the discussion on the working of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs resumed. NCP MP Fauzia Khan said that “Urban areas, particularly tier-II cities, continue to grapple with issues such as shortages in housing, encroachments increasing, slums expanding, environment degrading, garbage disposal missing, electricity hiccuping, sanitation sighing, healthcare weeping, water supply wailing, pollution choking, stray animals prowling and substandard infrastructure collapsing.”

BSP MP Ramji drew attention to the shortcomings of the Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana and called for transparency in the allotments under the scheme. Following a statement by Minister Manohar Lal, the House moved on to discussing the working of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Initiating the debate for the Opposition, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the 37th Standing Committee on Agriculture accepted that the income of farmers has decreased even though the Modi government had promised to double their income by 2022. BJP MP Surendra Singh Nagar, in response, said that around 1,200 famers in Karnataka killed themselves in the last 15 months and the Congress government in the State did not care about them, causing an uproar in the House.

MPs also raised legal guarantees for Minimum Support Price (MSP), rising farmer suicides, crop disease, irregular electricity and attacks by wild animals and rising agriculture bills. An uproar was caused when Opposition MPs raised Bharat Ratnas awarded to Dr. M.S. Swaminathan and Charan Singh while ignoring their recommendations. The Upper House was then adjourned for the day.

(Compiled by Suchitra Karthikeyan, Amarnath K, Priyali Prakash, Sukanya Ray, Saptaparno Ghosh and Sumeda)

