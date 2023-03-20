Deadlock continues in second week of budget session, no business transacted in Parliament 

March 20, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST

The Parliament’s deadlock continued Monday, with both Houses adjourned over sloganeering and demands for discussion of the Adani issue. In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla asked Opposition and Treasury Bench members to meet him in his chamber to resolve the deadlock so that House proceedings may continue. But no avail- the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day after the laying of papers and reports in the afternoon, while the Rajya Sabha adjourned a minute after reconvening in the afternoon.

Till date no significant legislative business has been transacted in either House of the Parliament during the second part of the budget session. While Treasury benches demand an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his remarks about democracy, Opposition members are firm in asking for further probing of Adani Group-related issues.

Lok Sabha

The impasse continued in the Lower House which was first adjourned till 2 p.m. within minutes of convening when an attempt to hold the Question Hour failed. Speaker Om Birla asked the Opposition and Treasury Bench members to meet him in his chambers to resolve the deadlock so that House proceedings may continue. However, chaos reigned when proceedings resumed in the afternoon. The Lower House managed to complete the laying of papers and Standing Committee reports on the table before it was adjourned for the day.

In a written reply tabled in the House, Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat K Karad informed that the asset quality of public sector banks (PSBs) had improved significantly with the gross Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) ratio declining from a peak of 14.6% in March 2018 to 5.53% in December 2022. He also shared that all PSBs were in profit, with the aggregate profit being Rs 66,543 crore in 2021-22, and further increasing to Rs 70,167 crore in the first nine months of the current financial year.

In a separate reply, the Finance Ministry revealed that the income tax department raised tax demands amounting to Rs 13,566 crore during the last four financial years under the black money law to deal with undisclosed foreign income and assets. It said that 183 assessment orders were passed in 2021-22 and a demand of Rs 5,350 crore was raised under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

Rajya Sabha

Prior to the start of proceedings, Rajya Sabha MPs from Opposition parties, including Congress, DMK, CPI-M, AAP, and Shiv Sena, met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge in the Parliament House complex to coordinate their strategy on the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue.

After commencing at 11 am, proceedings in the Upper House lasted less than 10 minutes before it was adjourned till 2 pm. Post the usual laying of papers and statements on the table of the House, the Chair, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar refused to admit 14 notices under Rule 267 which sought the suspension of business in the House to discuss Adani Group-related matters. Nine of these notices were from the Congress. Further proceedings were drowned out by protests and sloganeering.

After this first adjournment, Opposition MPs addressed the media outside Parliament House. Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari said that despite several attempts, their demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue was not being accepted. CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem said the BJP was responsible for the adjournments, saying that the Opposition will not back from its demand. “The government is trying to divert attention and we will not allow the government to hide,” he said.

When proceedings resumed at 2, the Upper House was adjourned within a minute due to the continued din.

Meanwhile, in a written reply, the Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi informed the Rajya Sabha that a Geological Survey of India (GSI) field visit during 2018-19 in Adash block of Deogarh district in Odisha revealed the presence of gold as an associated metal, along with copper- 0.90 MT (metric tonne) at 0.97 ppm (parts per million) of ores of gold. In another reply, the Minister highlighted that outstanding dues payable by power producers to Coal India for fuel supplies have increased by Rs 3,293.50 crore to Rs 16,629.41 crore since March 31, 2022.

Further, data presented by Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri revealed that the retail selling price of petrol rose by 33.85 per cent and diesel prices by 61.51 per cent in Delhi since the Narendra Modi government came to power in May 2014. In comparison, the retail price of petrol in the national capital rose by 66.08 per cent, while diesel prices were up 82.11 per cent between 2006 to 2014.

Mr. Puri, who is also the Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, also shared that there was no pending proposal from the State government for sanction of Visakhapatnam Metro Rail Project.

Proceedings in both Houses will resume at 11 am on Tuesday, March 21.