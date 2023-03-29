Parliament adjourns till April 3

March 29, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST

Much like the rest of this week, today’s Parliamentary proceedings have been marked by protests challenging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha membership and the demands for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani stock issue. Both Houses saw adjournments soon after they commenced at 11 a.m. Opposition members wore black and held placards as they gathered in the well of each House.

The Lok Sabha passed the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022. Additionally, Enviornment Minister Bhupender Yadav introduced the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 and moved that it be sent to a Joint Committee of both Houses.

Earlier in the day, Opposition members held a meeting in Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber in Parliament House to discuss floor strategy. Congress leaders also held a protest near the Red Fort protesting Mr. Gandhi's disqualification.

Lok Sabha

The House commenced at 11 a.m. with Bhartruhari Mahtab presiding. Opposition members raise slogans and gather in the well with placards as Question Hour commenced. Amid loud sloganeering, Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 p.m.

When it resumed, papers were laid on the table of the House and Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav introduced the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023 as chaos continued.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved that the Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022 be discussed. Sections and amendments were moved and passed in quick succession as Opposition members continued to chant slogans like “We want justice” and “JPC, JPC.”

The Bill aims to bring in greater regulation for corporates, particularly Big Tech firms, by introducing a deal value threshold for mandatory approvals by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The amendments will also enable cartels to avail of the CCI’s settlement mechanism.

After the Bill was passed, Mr. Yadav moved that the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill be referred to a Joint Committee from both Houses. The report of the Committee will be presented during the first week of the next Parliamentary session.

Post this, the Lower House was adjourned for the day.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha secretariat has issued a notification restoring the membership of Lakshadweep MP PP Mohammed Faizal on the basis of a stay order from the Kerala High Court on an earlier conviction in a criminal case. Mr Faizal is from the NCP, and had been disqualified in January following his conviction in an attempted murder case.

Rajya Sabha

Once again, Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day shortly after it reconvened post-lunch. Earlier in the day, members of the House laid papers on the Table and a few ministers were allowed to make quick Statements before Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House to meet at 2 p.m.

Keeping up its protests like the remainder of the Budget session, the Opposition continued to press for a JPC into allegations against the Adani Group. Meanwhile, Mr. Yadav moved that the following members be appointed to the Joint Committee on the Forest Conservation Amendment Bill, 2023: Ashok Bajpai, Anil Baluni, Samir Oraon, CM Ramesh, Jawhar Sircar, Prashanta Nanda, Hishey Lachungpa, and Birendra Prasad Baishya. Two members are also to be nominated to the Committee by the chairman.

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022, and The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 were listed for consideration and passage, according to the legislative business schedule of the Rajya Sabha. These, however, were not taken up.

Parliament will resume at 11 a.m on Monday, April 3.