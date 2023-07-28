Opposition steadfast on Manipur issue, Parliament adjourns early for the week

July 28, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST

Day 7 of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session saw the same issues take the forefront as in the previous days: the Opposition demand for a discussion on ethnic violence in Manipur with the Prime Minister present and the no-confidence motion against the government admitted earlier this week in the Lok Sabha.

Aam Aadmi party’s Sanjay Singh and other supporting MPs decided today to only protest against his Rajya Sabha suspension in the Parliament House Complex when parliamentary proceedings were on, instead of a round-the-clock protest. Members of the Opposition INDIA Alliance also announced that they will visit strife-torn Manipur on July 29 and 30. They are expected to visit both Churachandpur and Imphal.

Lok Sabha

Proceedings commenced in the Lower House amid sloganeering by Opposition members demanding answers from the Centre on the Manipur issue. As Speaker Om Birla called Question Hour, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded that a debate be held on the no-confidence motion against the government, admitted on Wednesday. He cited a precedent from 1978, when the Lok Sabha allowed a debate on a no-confidence motion the day it was tabled and admitted against the Morarji Desai government.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi responded that the government was ready to debate these issues, but at a date and time decided by the Speaker, adding that the rules provide a 10-day window. Amid continuing protests, the House was adjourned till noon.

Ahead of the session, Mr. Joshi said that the government was confident it had numbers to sail through a no-confidence vote, should it happen. Speaking to media, he said that the Opposition did not participate in discussions or cooperate to pass Bills in the House.”We were ready to take constructive suggestions from them, but they brought a no-confidence motion all of a sudden,” he said.

When proceedings resumed at noon, three key Bills were passed in quick succession by voice vote as the House echoed with loud sloganeering. As Opposition members chanted “take back Adani Bill,” a voice vote went underway on the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation Amendment) Bill 2023, which seeks to grant exploration licences to private sector players for deep-seated and critical minerals.

The other Bills passed were the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023, which provides for the regulation of education and services for nursing and midwifery professionals; and the National Dental Commission Bill, which seeks to repeal the Dentists Act, 1948 and set up a National Dental Commission (NMC) to regulate dentistry and dental education in India.

Post this, a bill to amend the Indian Institutes of Management Act, 2017, was also introduced. The House was then adjourned for the day.

As for replies tabled in the House, the Health Ministry said there was an 82% increase in the number of medical colleges in the country, from 387 before 2014 to 704 now, and a 110% increase in the number of MBBS seats, from 51,348 to 1,07,948.

Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha kicked off its proceedings for the day in relative calm. After customary birthday greetings and laying of reports, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan listed the government business for the upcoming week. Among others, the Rajya Sabha will take up the Delhi Amendment Ordinance, the Mediation Bill, 2023, and the Biodiversity Act Amendment Bill (which was passed by the Lok Sabha.) The House also bid farewell to retiring BJP MP Vinay Dinu Tendulkar, from Goa, who was the first to address the House in Konkani during Zero Hour.

Annoucing that he had received 47 notices under rule 267 to suspend the business of the House and discuss the situation in Manipur, Mr. Dhankhar said that a notice on short duration discussion was accepted on the issue, with the government agreeing for the same. TMC MP Derek O’Brien rose to object and was chided by the Chair for “engaging in theatrics.” Saying he could not countenance this, Vice-President Dhankhar adjourned the Upper House for the day.

Both House shall resume at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 31.

(Compiled by Diksha Munjal and Sruthi Darbhamulla)

